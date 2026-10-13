أكد الفرنسي كريستوف غالتييه، مدرب نيوم، جاهزية فريقه لمواجهة ضيفه شعب حضرموت اليمني، مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، والتي يستضيفها ملعب نادي الوطني بمدينة تبوك، ضمن منافسات المجموعة الأولى من دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية لكرة القدم.


وقال غالتييه، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي، إن فريقه يمتلك الجودة الفنية اللازمة لتقديم مستوى مميز وتحقيق الفوز، مشيراً إلى أهمية البطولة رغم ضغط المباريات، وحرص الجهاز الفني على منح اللاعبين المحليين فرصاً أكبر للمشاركة. كما كشف أن إصابة أمادو كونيه ستبعده عن الملاعب فترة طويلة، بانتظار التقرير الطبي التفصيلي.


من جانبه، أكد محمد البريك، لاعب نيوم، أن المشاركة الخليجية تمثل الظهور الخارجي الأول في تاريخ النادي، معرباً عن تطلع الفريق إلى تقديم مستوى يليق بالكرة السعودية، وداعياً جماهير تبوك إلى مساندة الفريق في هذه المشاركة التاريخية.


في المقابل، أكد سامر فضل، مدرب شعب حضرموت، جاهزية فريقه للمواجهة وطموحه في تحقيق الفوز، رغم عدم خوض مباريات ودية خلال فترة الإعداد، موضحاً أن التحضيرات تضمنت معسكراً تدريبياً في مدينة الدمام بهدف رفع المعدل البدني وتجهيز اللاعبين للمنافسة. وأعرب فضل عن شكره للاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ونادي نيوم على حفاوة الاستقبال، كما رحب بانضمام الحارس محمد أمان إلى صفوف الفريق، مؤكداً السعي إلى تقديم أداء قوي في مستهل المشوار الخليجي. بدوره، أكد وحيد الخياط، لاعب شعب حضرموت، استعداد اللاعبين للمباراة، مشدداً على عزم الفريق بذل أقصى الجهود لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية تعزز حظوظه في المنافسة.