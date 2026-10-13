French coach Christophe Galtier confirmed that his team, Neom, is ready to face their guest, Al-Shab Al-Hadrami from Yemen, this evening (Tuesday), at the National Club Stadium in Tabuk, as part of the first group matches of the Gulf Champions League for football clubs.



Galtier stated during the press conference that his team possesses the necessary technical quality to deliver an outstanding performance and achieve victory, pointing out the importance of the tournament despite the busy match schedule, and the coaching staff's commitment to providing local players with greater opportunities to participate. He also revealed that Amadou Kone's injury will keep him off the field for a long time, pending a detailed medical report.



On his part, Mohammed Al-Breik, a player for Neom, confirmed that the Gulf participation represents the club's first external appearance in its history, expressing the team's eagerness to deliver a performance worthy of Saudi football, and calling on the fans of Tabuk to support the team in this historic participation.



In contrast, Samer Fadl, coach of Al-Shab Al-Hadrami, confirmed his team's readiness for the match and their ambition to achieve victory, despite not having played friendly matches during the preparation period. He explained that the preparations included a training camp in Dammam aimed at improving physical fitness and preparing the players for competition. Fadl expressed his gratitude to the Saudi Football Federation and Neom Club for their warm reception, and welcomed the addition of goalkeeper Mohammed Aman to the team, affirming the aim to deliver a strong performance at the start of their Gulf journey. For his part, Waheed Al-Khayat, a player for Al-Shab Al-Hadrami, confirmed the players' readiness for the match, emphasizing the team's determination to exert maximum effort to achieve a positive result that enhances their chances in the competition.