A teacher was killed and two others were injured, one of whom is a child in critical condition, in a knife attack that occurred on Tuesday morning inside a school in the town of Stashkov in northwestern Slovakia, while police arrested a student on suspicion of carrying out the assault.

Emergency services announced that the deceased victim was a 61-year-old teacher who died from her injuries inside the school, while a girl with serious injuries was airlifted by a rescue helicopter to a hospital in the city of Martin.

A 44-year-old woman was also injured with a stab wound to the chest and was taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving first aid at the scene. Local reports indicate that the injured woman works at the school.

Slovak authorities mobilized emergency services following the attack, sending ambulances and rescue helicopters to the school to assist the injured and transport those needing urgent medical care.

Local media reported that the suspect is a student at the school, while police stated that the situation is under control, confirming that there is no immediate danger to the other students, staff, or individuals in the vicinity.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the motive behind the attack or provided complete official details regarding the circumstances and sequence of events, while the police are investigating to determine what happened and the motives of the suspect.

Several government officials arrived in the area to monitor the aftermath of the incident, including Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj and Education Minister Tomáš Drucker, while the Ministry of Education announced support for the school and those affected by the attack.

The Education Minister called for caution in handling information circulating about the incident and urged against spreading unverified information, especially with children and families affected, emphasizing the importance of respecting the privacy of the victims and their families.

The incident has brought back concerns related to violence in schools in Slovakia, following a deadly attack in January 2025 at a high school in the town of Spišská Stará Ves, which resulted in the death of the deputy principal and a student, and injuries to another. The repercussions of that attack are still felt in the country, while legal proceedings against the accused are ongoing.

This new attack comes at a time when Slovak authorities are increasingly focused on school security issues and addressing violence among students, but the circumstances and motives behind the Stashkov incident are still under investigation, and authorities have not yet announced any confirmed connection to any previous incidents.