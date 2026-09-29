قُتلت معلمة وأصيب شخصان آخران، أحدهما طفل في حالة حرجة، في هجوم بسكين وقع صباح (الثلاثاء) داخل مدرسة بمدينة ستاشكوف شمال غربي سلوفاكيا، فيما أوقفت الشرطة طالباً للاشتباه في تنفيذه الاعتداء.

وأعلنت أجهزة الطوارئ أن الضحية المتوفاة معلمة تبلغ 61 عاماً، فارقت الحياة متأثرة بإصابتها داخل المدرسة، بينما نُقلت طفلة مصابة بجروح خطيرة جواً بواسطة مروحية إسعاف إلى مستشفى في مدينة مارتن.

كما أصيبت امرأة تبلغ 44 عاماً بطعنة في منطقة الصدر، ونُقلت إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج بعد تقديم الإسعافات الأولية لها في موقع الحادث. وتشير التقارير المحلية إلى أن المصابة امرأة تعمل في المدرسة.

واستنفرت السلطات السلوفاكية أجهزة الطوارئ عقب الهجوم، حيث أُرسلت سيارات إسعاف ومروحيات إنقاذ إلى المدرسة للتعامل مع المصابين ونقل الحالات التي تحتاج إلى رعاية طبية عاجلة.

وأفادت وسائل إعلام محلية بأن المشتبه به طالب في المدرسة، فيما أعلنت الشرطة أن الوضع أصبح تحت السيطرة، مؤكدة عدم وجود خطر مباشر على بقية الطلاب والعاملين في المدرسة أو الأشخاص الموجودين في محيطها.

ولم تكشف السلطات حتى الآن عن الدافع وراء الهجوم أو تقدم تفاصيل رسمية كاملة بشأن ملابساته وتسلسل الأحداث داخله، فيما تتولى الشرطة التحقيق لتحديد ما جرى ودوافع المشتبه به.

ووصل عدد من المسؤولين الحكوميين إلى المنطقة لمتابعة تداعيات الحادث، بينهم وزير الداخلية ماتوش شوتاي إشتوك ووزير التعليم توماش دروكر، في وقت أعلنت فيه وزارة التعليم تقديم الدعم للمدرسة والمتضررين من الهجوم.

ودعا وزير التعليم إلى التعامل بحذر مع المعلومات المتداولة بشأن الواقعة، وعدم نشر معلومات غير مؤكدة، خصوصاً مع وجود أطفال وعائلات متضررة، مؤكداً أهمية احترام خصوصية الضحايا وذويهم.

وأعادت الواقعة إلى الواجهة المخاوف المرتبطة بأعمال العنف داخل المدارس في سلوفاكيا، بعدما شهدت البلاد في يناير 2025 هجوماً دامياً داخل مدرسة ثانوية في مدينة سبيشسكا ستارا فيس، أسفر عن مقتل نائبة مديرة المدرسة وطالبة وإصابة أخرى. ولا تزال تداعيات ذلك الهجوم حاضرة في البلاد، فيما تتواصل الإجراءات القضائية بحق المتهم.

ويأتي الهجوم الجديد في وقت تشهد فيه السلطات السلوفاكية اهتماماً متزايداً بقضايا أمن المدارس والتعامل مع العنف بين الطلاب، إلا أن ملابسات حادث ستاشكوف ودوافعه لا تزال قيد التحقيق، ولم تعلن السلطات حتى الآن عن صلة مؤكدة بينه وبين أي حادث سابق.