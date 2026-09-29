An Egyptian archaeological mission discovered a stone tomb dating back about 1,700 years in the Dakhla Oasis; it contains a rare funerary inscription written in ancient Greek, which is believed to be an elegy penned by a son for his father in a touching farewell moment, alongside a collection of hieroglyphic inscriptions designed to protect the deceased on his journey to the afterlife.

The tomb dates back to the fourth century AD, during the Roman control of Egypt, and was found near the ancient city of Mothis (modern-day Mut). It was designated for a husband and wife, as the inscriptions indicate that the husband is named Pesikhtis, who is believed to have held a judicial position in the oasis.

The inscribed stone tablet carries a 19-line poem in ancient Greek, which researcher Angelos Khaniotis described as an original literary text that shares language and grammatical features with the epics of Homer, praising the deceased for his wisdom and kindness, before his son Sarabion addresses him at the end with a poignant phrase: "Listen, O Father," asking him to accept the funerary offerings presented by the grieving children. The researcher notes that the use of diacritical marks in the inscription reflects a high level of education in the writer of the elegy.

The tomb also includes hieroglyphic inscriptions recording spells for the protection of the deceased, some derived from the Book of the Dead, which narrates the journey of the sun god through the underworld, in addition to an offering table, a purification basin, and pottery vessels. A coin bearing the image of the Roman Emperor Constantine the Great was also found, with no Christian symbols present inside the tomb.

The entrance to the tomb leads to a staircase consisting of 14 steps, adorned with images of the winged sun disk, the god Osiris, and cobra serpents, while the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities indicates that the tomb may have been reused later, as a mudbrick chamber was constructed above its entrance in a later time for the burial of the couple.