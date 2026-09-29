اكتشفت بعثة أثرية مصرية مقبرة حجرية تعود إلى نحو 1700 عام في واحة الداخلة؛ تضم نقشًا جنائزيًا نادرًا مكتوبًا باليونانية القديمة، يُرجح أنه مرثية خطّها ابن لوالده في لحظة وداع مؤثرة، إلى جانب مجموعة من النقوش الهيروغليفية التي صُممت لحماية المتوفى في رحلته إلى العالم الآخر.

وتعود المقبرة إلى القرن الرابع الميلادي، زمن السيطرة الرومانية على مصر، وقد عُثر عليها قرب مدينة موثيس القديمة (موط الحالية)، وكانت مخصّصة لزوج وزوجته، حيث تشير النقوش إلى أن الزوج يُدعى بيسيختيس، ويُرجح أنه شغل منصبًا قضائيًا في الواحة.

اللوحة الحجرية المنقوشة تحمل قصيدة من 19 سطرًا باليونانية القديمة، وصفها الباحث أنجيلوس خانيوتيس بأنها نص أدبي أصيل يتشابه في لغته وقواعده مع ملاحم هوميروس، ويشيد بالمتوفى لحكمته ولطفه، قبل أن يخاطبه ابنه سارابيون في نهايتها بعبارة مؤثرة: «اسمع يا أبي»، طالبًا منه قبول القرابين الجنائزية التي يقدمها الأبناء المكلومون. ويشير الباحث إلى أن استخدام علامات التشكيل في النقش يعكس مستوى تعليميًا رفيعًا لدى كاتب المرثية.

كما تضم المقبرة نقوشًا هيروغليفية تسجل تعاويذ لحماية المتوفى، بعضها مستمد من كتاب الإمدوات الذي يروي رحلة إله الشمس عبر العالم السفلي، إضافة إلى مائدة للقرابين وحوض للتطهير وأوانٍ فخارية. وعُثر أيضًا على عملة نقدية تحمل صورة الإمبراطور الروماني قسطنطين العظيم، دون وجود أي رموز مسيحية داخل المقبرة.

ويقود مدخل المقبرة درج مكوّن من 14 درجة، مزخرف بصور قرص الشمس المجنح والإله أوزيريس وثعباني كوبرا، فيما تشير وزارة السياحة والآثار إلى أن المقبرة ربما أعيد استخدامها لاحقًا، إذ شُيّدت فوق مدخلها مقصورة من الطوب اللبن في زمن لاحق لدفن الزوجين.