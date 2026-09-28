تواصل الأجهزة الأمنية في محافظة قنا جهودها لكشف ملابسات واقعة غامضة بعد العثور على طفل يبلغ عامًا ونصف العام متوفى داخل منزل أسرته، وسط تحقيقات موسعة للوقوف على ظروف الوفاة وكيفية حدوثها.

وتلقت الجهات المختصة بلاغًا يفيد العثور على الطفل معلقًا بحبل داخل (النيش) المستخدم لحفظ الأواني المنزلية، فانتقلت فرق الأمن إلى الموقع بقرية الحلفاية بحري التابعة لمركز نجع حمادي لإجراء الفحص والمعاينة، قبل نقل الجثمان إلى مشرحة المستشفى العام تحت تصرف النيابة العامة.

وباشرت النيابة التحقيقات وطلبت تحريات موسعة حول الواقعة، للتأكد من وجود شبهة جنائية من عدمها، وتحديد ما إذا كانت الوفاة ناتجة عن حادث عرضي أم فعل متعمد، في ظل غياب والدي الطفل اللذين يعملان في مدينة أخرى، بينما تولى الجد الإبلاغ عن الحادث.

وتستمر الأجهزة الأمنية في جمع المعلومات وفحص الملابسات بدقة، فيما تنتظر جهات التحقيق نتائج الفحوص والتقارير الطبية التي ستحدد السبب النهائي للوفاة وتكشف الصورة الكاملة للواقعة تمهيدًا لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية.