The security agencies in Qena Governorate continue their efforts to uncover the circumstances of a mysterious incident after a one-and-a-half-year-old child was found dead inside his family's home, amid extensive investigations to determine the conditions of the death and how it occurred.

The relevant authorities received a report indicating that the child was found hanging by a rope inside the (niche) used for storing household utensils. Security teams moved to the site in the village of Al-Halfaya Bahri, which is part of the Nagaa Hammadi Center, to conduct an examination and inspection before transferring the body to the general hospital morgue under the supervision of the public prosecution.

The prosecution has begun investigations and requested extensive inquiries into the incident to confirm whether there is any criminal suspicion and to determine whether the death resulted from an accidental incident or intentional act, in light of the absence of the child's parents, who work in another city, while the grandfather reported the incident.

The security agencies continue to gather information and examine the circumstances carefully, while the investigative authorities await the results of the examinations and medical reports that will determine the final cause of death and reveal the complete picture of the incident in preparation for taking legal action.



