The tragedy of a Syrian woman residing in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, has become a topic of conversation in the streets, after she took a shocking step by setting her body on fire, following a series of psychological pressures and cheap blackmail that nearly ended in a disaster that cost her life.

In the quiet area of Abu Dishir, part of the Dora neighborhood in southern Baghdad, the woman's endurance for silence had reached its limit, as the victim resorted to pouring gasoline on her body and igniting it in a desperate attempt to escape a terrifying nightmare that had been imposed on her. According to initial investigations, the victim revealed in her horrifying testimony before the investigators that she had fallen prey to a blackmail network run by people she knew beforehand. They exploited private images of her to pressure her into engaging in illicit relationships, refusing all her pleas to stop, which led her to prefer death over succumbing to the blackmail.

The security authorities did not delay in responding to the report of the incident, as ambulance teams rushed to transport the victim to the hospital with severe and critical burns, while a specialized security team began investigating the threads of the crime. Urgent investigations resulted in identifying the suspects and officially detaining them. Official Iraqi sources confirm that the detainees will be referred to the judiciary as soon as the legal procedures are completed, to determine a deterrent punishment for anyone who manipulates the lives and dignity of the innocent.

This incident opens the door wide to the dangers of cyber crimes, amid community demands for the immediate reporting of any blackmail attempts before it's too late.