تحولت مأساة سيدة سورية مقيمة في العاصمة العراقية بغداد إلى حديث الشارع، بعدما أقدمت على خطوة صادمة بإحراق جسدها، إثر تعرضها لسلسلة ضغوط نفسية وابتزاز رخيص كاد ينتهي بكارثة أودت بحياتها.
في منطقة أبو دشير الهادئة التابعة لحي الدورة جنوبي بغداد، لم تعد طاقة المرأة تحتمل مزيداً من الصمت، حيث لجأت الضحية إلى سكب مادة البنزين على جسدها وإشعال النيران فيه، في محاولة يائسة للتخلص من كابوس مرعب جرى فرضه عليها. ووفقاً للتحقيقات الأولية، كشفت الضحية في شهادتها المروعة أمام المحققين أنها وقعت ضحية لشبكة ابتزاز يقف خلفها أشخاص تعرفهم مسبقاً. استغل هؤلاء صوراً خاصة لها للضغط عليها ودفعها نحو إقامة علاقات محرمة، رافضين كل توسلاتها بالتوقف، مما دفعها لتفضيل الموت على الاستسلام للابتزاز.
لم تتأخر الجهات الأمنية في التعامل مع بلاغ الحادثة، إذ سارعت فرق الإسعاف لنقل الضحية إلى المستشفى مصابة بحروق بالغة وخطيرة، بينما باشر فريق أمني متخصص التحقيق في خيوط الجريمة. وأسفرت التحريات العاجلة عن تحديد هوية المشتبه بهما وتوقيفهما رسمياً. وتؤكد المصادر العراقية الرسمية إحالة الموقوفين إلى القضاء فور استكمال الإجراءات القانونية، لتحديد العقوبة الرادعة بحق كل من يتلاعب بأرواح الأبرياء وكرامتهم.
وتفتح هذه الحادثة الباب واسعاً أمام خطورة الجرائم الإلكترونية، وسط مطالبات مجتمعية بضرورة الإبلاغ الفوري عن أي محاولات ابتزاز قبل فوات الأوان.
The tragedy of a Syrian woman residing in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, has become a topic of conversation in the streets, after she took a shocking step by setting her body on fire, following a series of psychological pressures and cheap blackmail that nearly ended in a disaster that cost her life.
In the quiet area of Abu Dishir, part of the Dora neighborhood in southern Baghdad, the woman's endurance for silence had reached its limit, as the victim resorted to pouring gasoline on her body and igniting it in a desperate attempt to escape a terrifying nightmare that had been imposed on her. According to initial investigations, the victim revealed in her horrifying testimony before the investigators that she had fallen prey to a blackmail network run by people she knew beforehand. They exploited private images of her to pressure her into engaging in illicit relationships, refusing all her pleas to stop, which led her to prefer death over succumbing to the blackmail.
The security authorities did not delay in responding to the report of the incident, as ambulance teams rushed to transport the victim to the hospital with severe and critical burns, while a specialized security team began investigating the threads of the crime. Urgent investigations resulted in identifying the suspects and officially detaining them. Official Iraqi sources confirm that the detainees will be referred to the judiciary as soon as the legal procedures are completed, to determine a deterrent punishment for anyone who manipulates the lives and dignity of the innocent.
This incident opens the door wide to the dangers of cyber crimes, amid community demands for the immediate reporting of any blackmail attempts before it's too late.