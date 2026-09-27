تحولت مأساة سيدة سورية مقيمة في العاصمة العراقية بغداد إلى حديث الشارع، بعدما أقدمت على خطوة صادمة بإحراق جسدها، إثر تعرضها لسلسلة ضغوط نفسية وابتزاز رخيص كاد ينتهي بكارثة أودت بحياتها.

في منطقة أبو دشير الهادئة التابعة لحي الدورة جنوبي بغداد، لم تعد طاقة المرأة تحتمل مزيداً من الصمت، حيث لجأت الضحية إلى سكب مادة البنزين على جسدها وإشعال النيران فيه، في محاولة يائسة للتخلص من كابوس مرعب جرى فرضه عليها. ووفقاً للتحقيقات الأولية، كشفت الضحية في شهادتها المروعة أمام المحققين أنها وقعت ضحية لشبكة ابتزاز يقف خلفها أشخاص تعرفهم مسبقاً. استغل هؤلاء صوراً خاصة لها للضغط عليها ودفعها نحو إقامة علاقات محرمة، رافضين كل توسلاتها بالتوقف، مما دفعها لتفضيل الموت على الاستسلام للابتزاز.

لم تتأخر الجهات الأمنية في التعامل مع بلاغ الحادثة، إذ سارعت فرق الإسعاف لنقل الضحية إلى المستشفى مصابة بحروق بالغة وخطيرة، بينما باشر فريق أمني متخصص التحقيق في خيوط الجريمة. وأسفرت التحريات العاجلة عن تحديد هوية المشتبه بهما وتوقيفهما رسمياً. وتؤكد المصادر العراقية الرسمية إحالة الموقوفين إلى القضاء فور استكمال الإجراءات القانونية، لتحديد العقوبة الرادعة بحق كل من يتلاعب بأرواح الأبرياء وكرامتهم.

وتفتح هذه الحادثة الباب واسعاً أمام خطورة الجرائم الإلكترونية، وسط مطالبات مجتمعية بضرورة الإبلاغ الفوري عن أي محاولات ابتزاز قبل فوات الأوان.