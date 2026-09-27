أعلنت الشرطة البريطانية حالة «حادث كبير» في منطقة ويلفورد بمقاطعة غلوسترشير، جنوب غربي إنجلترا، بالقرب من قاعدة فيرفورد الجوية التي يستخدمها سلاحا الجو البريطاني والأمريكي، فيما أخلت السلطات عدداً من المنشآت وأجلت سكاناً إلى مركز ترفيهي قريب، وفرضت طوقاً أمنياً حول المنطقة.


ونقلت شبكة «سكاي نيوز» عن شرطة غلوسترشير، اليوم (الأحد)، تأكيدها اعتقال عدة رجال للاشتباه في ارتكابهم مخالفات بموجب قانون المتفجرات البريطاني، بالتزامن مع تشديد الإجراءات الأمنية في محيط القاعدة.


وبحسب الشبكة، يباشر فريق متخصص من الجيش البريطاني في التعامل مع الذخائر والمتفجرات فحص عدد من المركبات في المنطقة، وسط استمرار إجراءات الإجلاء، دون الكشف عن طبيعة المواد التي يجري التعامل معها أو تفاصيل إضافية بشأن الموقوفين.


وأفاد شهود عيان في لندن مينا حربلو بأن الشرطة أعلنت حالة طوارئ وحادثاً أمنياً كبيراً بالقرب من القاعدة، دون تحديد هويات المشتبه بهم أو عددهم بدقة.


وأشارت إلى أن السلطات البريطانية تلتزم التكتم بشأن تفاصيل الحادث، مكتفية بإعلان المعلومات الأساسية، في وقت يخضع الموقوفون للتحقيق، على أن تتضح ملابسات الواقعة ودوافعها والانتماءات المحتملة للمشتبه بهم، إلى جانب طبيعة المتفجرات، بعد استكمال التحقيقات والإعلان الرسمي عن نتائجها.


وتكتسب الواقعة أهمية أمنية بالنظر إلى قربها من قاعدة فيرفورد الجوية، التي استخدمتها القوات الأمريكية خلال الحرب مع إيران، إلا أن الشرطة لم تعلن حتى الآن عن وجود صلة مباشرة بين الاعتقالات أو الحادث الأمني والقاعدة نفسها.


وأكدت الشرطة أن الحادث محصور وتحت السيطرة، دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية بشأن ملابساته.