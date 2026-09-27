The British police declared a "major incident" in the Wilford area of Gloucestershire, in the southwest of England, near the Fairford Air Base used by both the British and American air forces, while authorities evacuated several facilities and relocated residents to a nearby recreational center, imposing a security cordon around the area.



Sky News reported that Gloucestershire police confirmed today (Sunday) the arrest of several men on suspicion of offenses under the British Explosives Act, coinciding with heightened security measures around the base.



According to the network, a specialized team from the British Army is dealing with munitions and explosives, examining several vehicles in the area, amid ongoing evacuation procedures, without disclosing the nature of the materials being handled or additional details regarding the detainees.



For her part, Al Jazeera correspondent in London, Mina Harbelo, reported that the police declared a state of emergency and a major security incident near the base, without specifying the identities or exact number of the suspects.



She noted that British authorities are maintaining secrecy regarding the details of the incident, limiting themselves to announcing basic information, while the detainees are under investigation, with the circumstances of the incident, its motives, and the potential affiliations of the suspects, along with the nature of the explosives, expected to become clear after the investigations are completed and official results are announced.



The incident holds security significance given its proximity to Fairford Air Base, which was used by American forces during the war with Iran; however, the police have not yet announced any direct connection between the arrests or the security incident and the base itself.



The police confirmed that the incident is contained and under control, without providing additional details regarding its circumstances.