أمير نجران: دراسة إقامة مزاد سنوي للبُنّ بالمنطقة

وجّه أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، بدراسة إقامة مزاد سنوي للبُنّ بالمنطقة؛ لإبرازها بوصفها إحدى مناطق إنتاج البُنّ في المملكة، وتعزيز حضورها في قطاع البُنّ والزراعة النوعية.
إيجاد سوق تنافسي
جاء ذلك خلال لقاء أمير نجران في مكتبه اليوم، رئيس مجلس إدارة الجمعية التعاونية الزراعية للبُنّ ناصر بن عبدالله الصقور، بحضور المدير العام لفرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بمنطقة نجران المهندس مريح بن شارع الشهراني.
وأكد أمير نجران أهمية العمل على الأهداف المرجوة من إقامة المزاد، وإيجاد سوق تنافسي للجودة، وتشجيع المزارع على تحسين أسلوب الزراعة، إضافةً إلى استقطاب مزارعي ومنتجي البُنّ من مختلف مناطق المملكة المنتجة، ويتيح لهم تقديم أفضل محاصيلهم، ضمن آلية منظمة للتقييم والعرض والمزايدة، وذلك بالتزامن مع استقطاب كبار المستثمرين لقطاع البُنّ من داخل المملكة وخارجها.
The Prince of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, directed the study of establishing an annual coffee auction in the region; to highlight it as one of the coffee-producing areas in the Kingdom and to enhance its presence in the coffee and quality agriculture sector.
Creating a Competitive Market
This came during a meeting of the Prince of Najran in his office today with the Chairman of the Cooperative Agricultural Association for Coffee, Nasser bin Abdullah Al-Suqoor, in the presence of the Director General of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture branch in Najran, Engineer Muraeh bin Shaar Al-Shahrani.
The Prince of Najran emphasized the importance of working towards the desired goals of establishing the auction, creating a competitive market for quality, and encouraging farmers to improve their agricultural practices, in addition to attracting coffee farmers and producers from various coffee-producing regions of the Kingdom, allowing them to present their best crops within an organized mechanism for evaluation, display, and bidding, while simultaneously attracting major investors in the coffee sector from within and outside the Kingdom.