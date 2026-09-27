أمير نجران: دراسة إقامة مزاد سنوي للبُنّ بالمنطقة

The Prince of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, directed the study of establishing an annual coffee auction in the region; to highlight it as one of the coffee-producing areas in the Kingdom and to enhance its presence in the coffee and quality agriculture sector.

Creating a Competitive Market

This came during a meeting of the Prince of Najran in his office today with the Chairman of the Cooperative Agricultural Association for Coffee, Nasser bin Abdullah Al-Suqoor, in the presence of the Director General of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture branch in Najran, Engineer Muraeh bin Shaar Al-Shahrani.

The Prince of Najran emphasized the importance of working towards the desired goals of establishing the auction, creating a competitive market for quality, and encouraging farmers to improve their agricultural practices, in addition to attracting coffee farmers and producers from various coffee-producing regions of the Kingdom, allowing them to present their best crops within an organized mechanism for evaluation, display, and bidding, while simultaneously attracting major investors in the coffee sector from within and outside the Kingdom.