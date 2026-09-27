وجّه أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، بدراسة إقامة مزاد سنوي للبُنّ بالمنطقة؛ لإبرازها بوصفها إحدى مناطق إنتاج البُنّ في المملكة، وتعزيز حضورها في قطاع البُنّ والزراعة النوعية.

إيجاد سوق تنافسي

جاء ذلك خلال لقاء أمير نجران في مكتبه اليوم، رئيس مجلس إدارة الجمعية التعاونية الزراعية للبُنّ ناصر بن عبدالله الصقور، بحضور المدير العام لفرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بمنطقة نجران المهندس مريح بن شارع الشهراني.
أمير نجران: دراسة إقامة مزاد سنوي للبُنّ بالمنطقة

وأكد أمير نجران أهمية العمل على الأهداف المرجوة من إقامة المزاد، وإيجاد سوق تنافسي للجودة، وتشجيع المزارع على تحسين أسلوب الزراعة، إضافةً إلى استقطاب مزارعي ومنتجي البُنّ من مختلف مناطق المملكة المنتجة، ويتيح لهم تقديم أفضل محاصيلهم، ضمن آلية منظمة للتقييم والعرض والمزايدة، وذلك بالتزامن مع استقطاب كبار المستثمرين لقطاع البُنّ من داخل المملكة وخارجها.
أمير نجران: دراسة إقامة مزاد سنوي للبُنّ بالمنطقة