The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a congratulatory message to the President of Turkmenistan, President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence.



The king expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of brotherly Turkmenistan, along with ongoing progress and prosperity.