بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز برقية تهنئة لرئيس تركمانستان الرئيس سردار بيردي محمدوف بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده.

وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب تركمانستان الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.