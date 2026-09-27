On behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Deputy Minister of Health for International Cooperation, Dr. Nawaf Al-Numeir, participated in the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting on accelerating collective action to eradicate the Ebola virus, held in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.



Enhancing Coordination



The meeting brought together representatives from G20 countries, along with invited countries and representatives from international organizations, with the participation of high-level representatives from affected countries, to discuss ways to enhance international coordination and accelerate joint efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak, support the response in affected countries, and strengthen the health capacities necessary to reduce transmission and prevent its spread across borders.



Unifying Efforts



The importance of unifying international efforts to address cross-border health threats was discussed, as well as enhancing coordination between governments, international institutions, and health entities, and accelerating the delivery of support to affected areas, including monitoring, diagnosis, field response, and strengthening health capacities, along with enhancing regional and international health readiness.