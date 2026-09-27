نيابةً عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، شاركت وكيل وزارة الصحة للتعاون الدولي، الدكتورة نوف النمير، في اجتماع وزراء خارجية مجموعة العشرين بشأن تسريع العمل الجماعي للقضاء على فايروس إيبولا، وذلك في نيويورك على هامش أعمال الدورة الحادية والثمانين للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة.
تعزيز التنسيق
وجمع الاجتماع ممثلي دول مجموعة العشرين، إلى جانب دول مدعوة وممثلين عن منظمات دولية، وبمشاركة ممثلين رفيعي المستوى من الدول المتأثرة؛ لبحث سبل تعزيز التنسيق الدولي وتسريع الجهود المشتركة لاحتواء تفشي إيبولا، ودعم الاستجابة في الدول المتأثرة، وتعزيز القدرات الصحية اللازمة للحد من انتقال العدوى ومنع امتدادها عبر الحدود.
توحيد الجهود
وجرى مناقشة أهمية توحيد الجهود الدولية في مواجهة التهديدات الصحية العابرة للحدود، وتعزيز التنسيق بين الحكومات والمؤسسات الدولية والجهات الصحية، وتسريع إيصال الدعم إلى المناطق المتأثرة، بما يشمل الرصد والتشخيص والاستجابة الميدانية ورفع القدرات الصحية، إلى جانب تعزيز الجاهزية الصحية الإقليمية والدولية.
On behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Deputy Minister of Health for International Cooperation, Dr. Nawaf Al-Numeir, participated in the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting on accelerating collective action to eradicate the Ebola virus, held in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Enhancing Coordination
The meeting brought together representatives from G20 countries, along with invited countries and representatives from international organizations, with the participation of high-level representatives from affected countries, to discuss ways to enhance international coordination and accelerate joint efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak, support the response in affected countries, and strengthen the health capacities necessary to reduce transmission and prevent its spread across borders.
Unifying Efforts
The importance of unifying international efforts to address cross-border health threats was discussed, as well as enhancing coordination between governments, international institutions, and health entities, and accelerating the delivery of support to affected areas, including monitoring, diagnosis, field response, and strengthening health capacities, along with enhancing regional and international health readiness.