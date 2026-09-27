نيابةً عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، شاركت وكيل وزارة الصحة للتعاون الدولي، الدكتورة نوف النمير، في اجتماع وزراء خارجية مجموعة العشرين بشأن تسريع العمل الجماعي للقضاء على فايروس إيبولا، وذلك في نيويورك على هامش أعمال الدورة الحادية والثمانين للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة.


تعزيز التنسيق


وجمع الاجتماع ممثلي دول مجموعة العشرين، إلى جانب دول مدعوة وممثلين عن منظمات دولية، وبمشاركة ممثلين رفيعي المستوى من الدول المتأثرة؛ لبحث سبل تعزيز التنسيق الدولي وتسريع الجهود المشتركة لاحتواء تفشي إيبولا، ودعم الاستجابة في الدول المتأثرة، وتعزيز القدرات الصحية اللازمة للحد من انتقال العدوى ومنع امتدادها عبر الحدود.


توحيد الجهود


وجرى مناقشة أهمية توحيد الجهود الدولية في مواجهة التهديدات الصحية العابرة للحدود، وتعزيز التنسيق بين الحكومات والمؤسسات الدولية والجهات الصحية، وتسريع إيصال الدعم إلى المناطق المتأثرة، بما يشمل الرصد والتشخيص والاستجابة الميدانية ورفع القدرات الصحية، إلى جانب تعزيز الجاهزية الصحية الإقليمية والدولية.