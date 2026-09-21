تحول أحد مضامير موسكو إلى ساحة لمنافسة رياضية غير مألوفة، بعدما ارتدت عشرات المشاركات الفساتين الأنيقة وأحذيتهن ذات الكعوب العالية، وانطلقن في سباق تتابع جمع بين السرعة والأناقة في مشهد لافت.
وأقيمت الفعالية داخل المجمع الأولمبي (لوجنيكي)، بمشاركة أكثر من 50 فريقًا نسائيًا، تنافست في سباق تتابع لمسافة 4 × 200 متر؛ بشرط أن يكون ارتفاع الكعب خمسة سنتيمترات على الأقل.
ولم تكن السرعة وحدها كافية لخوض المنافسة، إذ اشترطت قواعد السباق ارتداء فستان أنيق ومكياج، إلى جانب الالتزام بحذاء ذي كعب ثابت، على أن يكون الكعب بارتفاع لا يقل عن خمسة سنتيمترات.
ورغم القواعد التي قد تبدو أقرب إلى عروض الأزياء منها إلى المنافسات الرياضية، تحولت أرض المضمار إلى سباق حقيقي، حيث حاولت الفرق الحفاظ على توازنها وسرعتها في الوقت نفسه وصولًا إلى خط النهاية.
وحسم فريق (الشيطان يرتدي أحذية رياضية) المركز الأول بعدما قطع السباق في دقيقتين و25 ثانية، بينما جاء فريق «متزلجات جامعة موسكو الحكومية» ثانيًا بزمن بلغ دقيقتين و29 ثانية، وحل فريق «الوحوش» ثالثًا بعد إنهاء المنافسة في دقيقتين و30 ثانية.
وتأتي هذه الفعالية ضمن سباقات رياضية ترفيهية غير تقليدية تسعى إلى مزج المنافسة بالحضور الجمالي والاستعراض، لتقدم للجمهور مشهدًا مختلفًا عن السباقات المعتادة.
وفي موسكو، لم يكن التحدي هذه المرة في قطع المسافة بأسرع ما يمكن فقط، بل في الوصول إلى خط النهاية من دون أن تتحول الأناقة إلى عثرة.
One of Moscow's tracks transformed into a venue for an unusual sports competition, as dozens of participants donned elegant dresses and high-heeled shoes, embarking on a relay race that combined speed and style in a striking scene.
The event took place at the Olympic complex (Luzhniki), with the participation of more than 50 women's teams competing in a 4 × 200 meter relay; with the condition that the heel height be at least five centimeters.
Speed alone was not enough to enter the competition, as the race rules required wearing an elegant dress and makeup, in addition to adhering to shoes with a stable heel, with the heel height not less than five centimeters.
Despite the rules that may seem closer to fashion shows than to sports competitions, the track turned into a real race, as teams tried to maintain their balance and speed at the same time to reach the finish line.
The team (The Devil Wears Sneakers) secured first place after completing the race in two minutes and 25 seconds, while the team "Moscow State University Skaters" came in second with a time of two minutes and 29 seconds, and the team "Monsters" finished third after completing the competition in two minutes and 30 seconds.
This event is part of unconventional recreational sports races that aim to blend competition with aesthetic presence and display, offering the audience a different scene from regular races.
In Moscow, the challenge this time was not only to cover the distance as quickly as possible but also to reach the finish line without letting elegance become a hindrance.