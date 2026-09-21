One of Moscow's tracks transformed into a venue for an unusual sports competition, as dozens of participants donned elegant dresses and high-heeled shoes, embarking on a relay race that combined speed and style in a striking scene.

The event took place at the Olympic complex (Luzhniki), with the participation of more than 50 women's teams competing in a 4 × 200 meter relay; with the condition that the heel height be at least five centimeters.

Speed alone was not enough to enter the competition, as the race rules required wearing an elegant dress and makeup, in addition to adhering to shoes with a stable heel, with the heel height not less than five centimeters.

Despite the rules that may seem closer to fashion shows than to sports competitions, the track turned into a real race, as teams tried to maintain their balance and speed at the same time to reach the finish line.

The team (The Devil Wears Sneakers) secured first place after completing the race in two minutes and 25 seconds, while the team "Moscow State University Skaters" came in second with a time of two minutes and 29 seconds, and the team "Monsters" finished third after completing the competition in two minutes and 30 seconds.

This event is part of unconventional recreational sports races that aim to blend competition with aesthetic presence and display, offering the audience a different scene from regular races.

In Moscow, the challenge this time was not only to cover the distance as quickly as possible but also to reach the finish line without letting elegance become a hindrance.