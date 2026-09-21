تحول أحد مضامير موسكو إلى ساحة لمنافسة رياضية غير مألوفة، بعدما ارتدت عشرات المشاركات الفساتين الأنيقة وأحذيتهن ذات الكعوب العالية، وانطلقن في سباق تتابع جمع بين السرعة والأناقة في مشهد لافت.

وأقيمت الفعالية داخل المجمع الأولمبي (لوجنيكي)، بمشاركة أكثر من 50 فريقًا نسائيًا، تنافست في سباق تتابع لمسافة 4 × 200 متر؛ بشرط أن يكون ارتفاع الكعب خمسة سنتيمترات على الأقل.

ولم تكن السرعة وحدها كافية لخوض المنافسة، إذ اشترطت قواعد السباق ارتداء فستان أنيق ومكياج، إلى جانب الالتزام بحذاء ذي كعب ثابت، على أن يكون الكعب بارتفاع لا يقل عن خمسة سنتيمترات.

ورغم القواعد التي قد تبدو أقرب إلى عروض الأزياء منها إلى المنافسات الرياضية، تحولت أرض المضمار إلى سباق حقيقي، حيث حاولت الفرق الحفاظ على توازنها وسرعتها في الوقت نفسه وصولًا إلى خط النهاية.

وحسم فريق (الشيطان يرتدي أحذية رياضية) المركز الأول بعدما قطع السباق في دقيقتين و25 ثانية، بينما جاء فريق «متزلجات جامعة موسكو الحكومية» ثانيًا بزمن بلغ دقيقتين و29 ثانية، وحل فريق «الوحوش» ثالثًا بعد إنهاء المنافسة في دقيقتين و30 ثانية.

وتأتي هذه الفعالية ضمن سباقات رياضية ترفيهية غير تقليدية تسعى إلى مزج المنافسة بالحضور الجمالي والاستعراض، لتقدم للجمهور مشهدًا مختلفًا عن السباقات المعتادة.

وفي موسكو، لم يكن التحدي هذه المرة في قطع المسافة بأسرع ما يمكن فقط، بل في الوصول إلى خط النهاية من دون أن تتحول الأناقة إلى عثرة.