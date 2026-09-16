The investigative authorities in New Cairo continue to examine the circumstances of an altercation that occurred inside a smart transport vehicle between a girl and a transport driver, after deciding to detain the accused for 24 hours pending investigation, while the driver was released after his statements were taken in the incident report.

The details of the case date back to the spread of a video clip on social media platforms, which documented part of the altercation between the girl and the driver. During the investigations, the prosecution confronted the accused with the circulated video to question her about what was shown in it, where she provided her account, confirming that her anger began after discovering that the driver was filming her without her knowledge, and that she initially did not notice the existence of a recording before the altercation escalated between them.

In contrast, the driver presented a different account, explaining in his report that the disagreement began when he objected to the girl, known in the media as "the beer girl," consuming alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle, and asked her to end the trip. He added that he resorted to filming her after the altercation escalated, accusing her of assaulting him verbally and physically, throwing a bottle at him, and tearing his clothes.

The examination extended to the accused's online activity, as the investigations revealed that she owned an account on the TikTok app and published clips that the case documents described as "indecent," leading to the examination of the account as part of the public prosecution's procedures, in the context of investigating the connection between what happened inside the vehicle and other incidents under investigation.

The necessary legal actions were taken against the accused, while the public prosecution continues its investigations before issuing its final decision regarding the case, amid widespread public attention following the conflicting accounts and the circulation of the video clip.