تواصل جهات التحقيق في القاهرة الجديدة فحص ملابسات مشادة وقعت داخل سيارة نقل ذكي بين فتاة وسائق نقل، بعدما قررت حجز المتهمة لمدة 24 ساعة على ذمة التحقيق، مع عرضها على الطب الشرعي، فيما صُرف السائق عقب الاستماع إلى أقواله في محضر الواقعة.

وتعود تفاصيل القضية إلى انتشار مقطع مصوّر عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وثّق جانبًا من المشادة الفتاة والسائق. وخلال التحقيقات، واجهت النيابة المتهمة بالفيديو المتداول لسؤالها عما ظهر فيه، حيث قدّمت روايتها مؤكدة أن غضبها بدأ بعد اكتشافها أن السائق يصوّرها دون علمها، وأنها لم تنتبه في البداية إلى وجود تسجيل، قبل أن تتصاعد المشادة بينهما.

في المقابل، قدّم السائق رواية مغايرة، موضحًا في بلاغه أن الخلاف بدأ عندما اعترض على تناول الفتاة المعروفة إعلاميًّا بـ(فتاة البيرة) مواد كحولية داخل السيارة، وطلب منها إنهاء الرحلة. وأضاف أنه لجأ إلى تصويرها بعد تطور المشادة، متهمًا إياها بالتعدي عليه بالسب والضرب، وإلقاء زجاجة عليه وتمزيق ملابسه.

وامتد الفحص إلى النشاط الإلكتروني للمتهمة، إذ كشفت التحقيقات عن امتلاكها حسابًا على تطبيق (تيك توك) ونشرها مقاطع وصفتها أوراق القضية بأنها «خادشة للحياء»، ليجري فحص الحساب ضمن إجراءات النيابة العامة، في إطار بحث مدى ارتباط ما جرى داخل السيارة بالوقائع الأخرى محل التحقيق.

واتُخذت الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق المتهمة، فيما تواصل النيابة العامة تحقيقاتها قبل إصدار قرارها النهائي بشأن القضية، وسط متابعة واسعة من الرأي العام بعد تضارب الروايتين وتداول المقطع المصوّر.