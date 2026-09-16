انتهت رحلة صيد مبكرة في مدينة البندقية الإيطالية بفاجعة مزدوجة، بعدما لقي شاب وزوجته الحامل مصرعهما إثر اصطدام قارب صيد صغير كانا يستقلانه بتاكسي مائي قرب جزيرة تيسيرا، بعد ثلاثة أشهر فقط من زواجهما.

وقعت الحادثة (السبت الماضي) حين أدى الاصطدام العنيف إلى انقلاب القارب وإلقاء الزوجين في مياه البحيرة خلال ثوانٍ. وتمكنت فرق الإنقاذ من انتشال الزوج شون ميكيلي (25 عامًا)؛ وهو صياد محلي، ونقله إلى المستشفى في حالة حرجة نتيجة إصابات بالغة في الرأس والوجه. ورغم خضوعه لجراحة عاجلة ودخوله العناية المركزة، أُعلنت وفاته الأحد. أما الزوجة غابرييلا كويرينو (26 عامًا)، التي انتقلت من البرازيل إلى إيطاليا قبل عامين وكانت حاملًا بطفلهما الأول، فقد اختفت تحت المياه عقب الحادثة.

ورغم مشاركة الغواصين والمروحيات والدراجات المائية في عمليات البحث، أعاقت ظروف المد وتكدر المياه جهود العثور عليها، قبل أن يتم رصد جثمانها طافيًا (صباح الثلاثاء) بواسطة أحد المواطنين.

وأعرب المجلس الإقليمي لمنطقة فينيتو عن حزنه العميق لهذه النهاية المأساوية، مؤكدًا أن فرق الإنقاذ بذلت جهودًا متواصلة على مدار أيام للعثور على الزوجة. فيما قالت عائلة ميكيلي إن الزوجين اللذين عقدا قرانهما في يونيو الماضي كانا لا يفترقان، وخرجا معًا في ذلك الصباح لجمع طعم الصيد قبل أن تتحول الرحلة إلى مأساة.