An early fishing trip in the Italian city of Venice ended in a double tragedy, as a young man and his pregnant wife lost their lives after the small fishing boat they were on collided with a water taxi near the island of Tessera, just three months after their marriage.

The incident occurred (last Saturday) when the violent collision caused the boat to capsize, throwing the couple into the lake's waters within seconds. Rescue teams managed to retrieve the husband, Sean Michele (25 years old), a local fisherman, and transported him to the hospital in critical condition due to severe head and facial injuries. Despite undergoing emergency surgery and being placed in intensive care, he was pronounced dead on Sunday. Meanwhile, the wife, Gabriela Quirino (26 years old), who had moved from Brazil to Italy two years ago and was pregnant with their first child, disappeared beneath the waters following the incident.

Despite the involvement of divers, helicopters, and jet skis in the search operations, the conditions of the tide and murky waters hindered efforts to find her, until her body was spotted floating (on Tuesday morning) by a citizen.

The regional council of the Veneto area expressed its deep sorrow over this tragic ending, affirming that rescue teams had made continuous efforts over several days to locate the wife. Meanwhile, Michele's family stated that the couple, who had married last June, were inseparable and had gone out together that morning to gather fishing bait before the trip turned into a tragedy.