«جدعنة المصريين» تعبر القارات.. مقيمون في بالي لبّوا استغاثة أم مصرية  

تحولت استغاثة أم مصرية إلى حملة دعم واسعة امتدت آلاف الكيلومترات حتى جزيرة بالي الإندونيسية، بعدما ناشدت عبر مواقع التواصل من يمكنه الاطمئنان على نجلها أحمد، الذي تعرّض لحادثة خطيرة خلال رحلة كان يقضيها مع زوجته بعد أسبوع واحد من زواجهما.
وقالت منال سمير: إن ابنها البالغ من العمر 29 عامًا نُقل إلى مستشفى بالي الدولي؛ إثر سقوطه وزوجته داخل مجرى مائي بعد تعطل مكابح الدراجة النارية التي كانا يستقلانها. وأوضحت أنها تواصلت مع الطبيبة المشرفة على علاجه لمتابعة وضعه الصحي، لكنها كانت تبحث عن أي مصري قريب يمكنه الوصول إليه سريعًا.
وخلال ساعات، تحولت مناشدتها إلى موجة تضامن لافتة، إذ بادر مصريون مقيمون في بالي إلى التواصل معها وزيارة نجلها، وقطع بعضهم مسافات طويلة استغرقت بين ثلاث وأربع ساعات للوصول إلى المستشفى. وقدّم عدد منهم الطعام والدعم المعنوي لأحمد وزوجته، فيما تحركت جهات محلية لمتابعة حالته. ولم يقتصر الأمر على المصريين المقيمين هناك، إذ ذكرت الأم أن سيدة إندونيسية تُدعى (إيرا) سافرت لمدة ساعتين للاطمئنان على الشاب بعد انتشار قصته. كما تدخلت السفارة المصرية في إندونيسيا لمتابعة وضعه، وتواصلت معها رئيسة اتحاد الطلاب المصريين هناك، مؤكدة استعدادها للسفر إليه رغم أن المسافة كانت ستتطلب نحو 24 ساعة للوصول. وأشارت منال إلى أن منشورها حظي بتفاعل واسع، إذ شاهده نحو خمسة آلاف شخص، وتواصل معها عدد كبير من المهتمين، فيما تواصل بعضهم مباشرة مع المستشفى للاستفسار عن حالة أحمد، في مشهد يعكس قوة الروابط الإنسانية و(جدعنة المصريين) التي تجاوزت الحدود.
A plea from an Egyptian mother turned into a wide support campaign that extended thousands of kilometers to the Indonesian island of Bali, after she appealed through social media for anyone who could check on her son Ahmed, who suffered a serious accident during a trip he was taking with his wife just a week after their marriage.
Manal Samir stated that her 29-year-old son was transferred to Bali International Hospital after he and his wife fell into a waterway due to a malfunction in the brakes of the motorcycle they were riding. She explained that she contacted the doctor overseeing his treatment to follow up on his health condition, but she was looking for any nearby Egyptian who could reach him quickly.
Within hours, her plea turned into a remarkable wave of solidarity, as Egyptians residing in Bali reached out to her and visited her son, with some traveling long distances that took between three and four hours to reach the hospital. Several of them provided food and moral support to Ahmed and his wife, while local authorities moved to monitor his condition. The matter was not limited to Egyptians living there; the mother mentioned that an Indonesian woman named (Ira) traveled for two hours to check on the young man after his story spread. The Egyptian embassy in Indonesia also intervened to follow up on his situation, and the head of the Egyptian Students Union there contacted her, confirming her readiness to travel to him despite the distance requiring about 24 hours to reach. Manal pointed out that her post received wide interaction, as it was viewed by about five thousand people, and many interested individuals reached out to her, while some contacted the hospital directly to inquire about Ahmed's condition, in a scene that reflects the strength of human bonds and the (bravery of Egyptians) that transcended borders.