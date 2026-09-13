«جدعنة المصريين» تعبر القارات.. مقيمون في بالي لبّوا استغاثة أم مصرية  

A plea from an Egyptian mother turned into a wide support campaign that extended thousands of kilometers to the Indonesian island of Bali, after she appealed through social media for anyone who could check on her son Ahmed, who suffered a serious accident during a trip he was taking with his wife just a week after their marriage.

Manal Samir stated that her 29-year-old son was transferred to Bali International Hospital after he and his wife fell into a waterway due to a malfunction in the brakes of the motorcycle they were riding. She explained that she contacted the doctor overseeing his treatment to follow up on his health condition, but she was looking for any nearby Egyptian who could reach him quickly.

Within hours, her plea turned into a remarkable wave of solidarity, as Egyptians residing in Bali reached out to her and visited her son, with some traveling long distances that took between three and four hours to reach the hospital. Several of them provided food and moral support to Ahmed and his wife, while local authorities moved to monitor his condition.The matter was not limited to Egyptians living there; the mother mentioned that an Indonesian woman named (Ira) traveled for two hours to check on the young man after his story spread. The Egyptian embassy in Indonesia also intervened to follow up on his situation, and the head of the Egyptian Students Union there contacted her, confirming her readiness to travel to him despite the distance requiring about 24 hours to reach.Manal pointed out that her post received wide interaction, as it was viewed by about five thousand people, and many interested individuals reached out to her, while some contacted the hospital directly to inquire about Ahmed's condition, in a scene that reflects the strength of human bonds and the (bravery of Egyptians) that transcended borders.