تحولت استغاثة أم مصرية إلى حملة دعم واسعة امتدت آلاف الكيلومترات حتى جزيرة بالي الإندونيسية، بعدما ناشدت عبر مواقع التواصل من يمكنه الاطمئنان على نجلها أحمد، الذي تعرّض لحادثة خطيرة خلال رحلة كان يقضيها مع زوجته بعد أسبوع واحد من زواجهما.

وقالت منال سمير: إن ابنها البالغ من العمر 29 عامًا نُقل إلى مستشفى بالي الدولي؛ إثر سقوطه وزوجته داخل مجرى مائي بعد تعطل مكابح الدراجة النارية التي كانا يستقلانها. وأوضحت أنها تواصلت مع الطبيبة المشرفة على علاجه لمتابعة وضعه الصحي، لكنها كانت تبحث عن أي مصري قريب يمكنه الوصول إليه سريعًا.

«جدعنة المصريين» تعبر القارات.. مقيمون في بالي لبّوا استغاثة أم مصرية  


وخلال ساعات، تحولت مناشدتها إلى موجة تضامن لافتة، إذ بادر مصريون مقيمون في بالي إلى التواصل معها وزيارة نجلها، وقطع بعضهم مسافات طويلة استغرقت بين ثلاث وأربع ساعات للوصول إلى المستشفى. وقدّم عدد منهم الطعام والدعم المعنوي لأحمد وزوجته، فيما تحركت جهات محلية لمتابعة حالته.
ولم يقتصر الأمر على المصريين المقيمين هناك، إذ ذكرت الأم أن سيدة إندونيسية تُدعى (إيرا) سافرت لمدة ساعتين للاطمئنان على الشاب بعد انتشار قصته. كما تدخلت السفارة المصرية في إندونيسيا لمتابعة وضعه، وتواصلت معها رئيسة اتحاد الطلاب المصريين هناك، مؤكدة استعدادها للسفر إليه رغم أن المسافة كانت ستتطلب نحو 24 ساعة للوصول.
وأشارت منال إلى أن منشورها حظي بتفاعل واسع، إذ شاهده نحو خمسة آلاف شخص، وتواصل معها عدد كبير من المهتمين، فيما تواصل بعضهم مباشرة مع المستشفى للاستفسار عن حالة أحمد، في مشهد يعكس قوة الروابط الإنسانية و(جدعنة المصريين) التي تجاوزت الحدود.