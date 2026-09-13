في اللّحظة التي نتهيّأُ فيها لتنسّم عبير الذكرى السادسة والتسعين ليومنا الوطني، رافعين شعار «عزّنا بطبعنا».. وقد لاحت البشائر، وتكاملت الأدوار لفرح مستحق، وذكرى حبيبة على القلب.
في هذا التوقيت الاستثنائي، يتعاظم كيد الحاسدين، ويرشح سمُّ استهدافهم الزعاف على ربوع وطني، وبنيته التحتية، وكأنّهم بهذا «الصنيع الصبياني»، والسلوك المأفون، والعدوان الغاشم، قادرون على إيقاف نهضة المملكة، أو تعطيل مسيرتها المباركة مع «الرؤية» المنيفة. ما دروا أن ما اقترفت أياديهم الأثيمة لن يهزّ شعرة في مملكة رسخت قواعدها بباصر حكمة قيادتها، منذ فجر «التوحيد» الأبلج، ومروراً بكل الحقب السعودية الزاهرة، مستقراً في هذا العهد الوضيء، وقد بلغت فيه المملكة مبلغاً علياً، ونافت به شأواً سنياً، وحلّقت إلى آفاق بعيدة مع «الرؤية»..
أما قرأ هؤلاء «المغامرون» تاريخ هذه الأرض المباركة، وتأمّلوا سطور مجدها الضارب بجذوره في عمق التاريخ؟
أما راجع هؤلاء «المأجورون» سيرة قيادة هذا الوطن الشّامخ الأبي، واستشعروا قصة تلاحم فريد بينه وبين شعبه الوفيّ؟
أما وعى هؤلاء «المتآمرون» درس «الرؤية» في مرايا الحزم والعزم؟
إن فاتهم أن يقرؤوا ويتأملوا ويبصروا ويفهموا حقيقة المملكة، فلا أقل من ندير أعينهم الكمهى، وبصائرهم المنطفئة، وقلوبهم العمياء تلقاء الحقائق الجلية، والمشاهد الناصعة، والشواهد الماثلة، لعلهم يدركوا أن المملكة عصيّة على الاستهداف، وحصينة ضد الانتياش، وسامقة فلا تنالها سهام الحقد، ونبال الموجدة والحقد، لعلهم يفهموا أنّ هذا الوطن بنته سواعد أبية، وضمائر نقية، وقلوب توحدت تحت راية الفخر والعز والكرامة، راية وسمها «لا إله إلا الله محمد رسول الله»، فمن ذا يطاول أو يصاول!
ستعبر المملكة كما عبرت مثل هذه الأفعال الصبيانة، فقد خبرنا مراميها، وأدركنا غاياتها، فمع كل قفزة نوعية تحرزها المملكة في مدارج الرقي، تبرز أصوات الحقد والعداء من قِبل «قوى إقليمية ودولية» يغيظها هذا الصعود المظفر، فتنسل السهام المسمومة من كناناتها العطنة بشكل مستمر ومنظم، ومكشوف النوايا، فهو ليس وليد صدفة، بل هو ضريبة الريادة والسيادة التي تدفعها الأمم العظيمة. ولعل المحاولة الغادرة الأخيرة التي استهدفت خط أنابيب النفط (شرق – غرب) في منطقتي الرياض والمدينة المنورة، تمثّل ذروة هذا المخطط البائس الذي يسعى لضرب الشرايين الحيوية للاقتصاد العالمي، وليس المملكة فحسب.. فليس في هذا الاستهداف الجبان الغادر غير مزيد من التعرّي لمن ملأ الحقد أجوافهم النتنة، في مقابل ما وسع المملكة من نصرة دول العالم كافة، واستنكارها، وإعلانها دعم المملكة في كل ما تقوم به من أجل حماية أراضيها، وصون ترابها، والذود عن حماها، وفي هذا الكفاية والغنى، والتأكيد على مكانة المملكة عالمياً، وإنها القادرة بعون الله على رد العدوان، وقصم ظهر الجناة، ونسف كل تدبير وتآمر يحيكونه ضد أمن وسلامة هذه البلاد الطاهرة.
فالسلام يظلّك أيّها الوطن الأبي، وأنت تستشرف صبيحة الثالث والعشرين من سبتمبر الذكرى السادسة والتسعين لليوم الوطني، صباح ستزداد فيه الرايات الخضراء خفقاً وعلواً وتيهاً.. سنقف، ويقف معنا العالم كله، وقفة تأمل واستقراء لملحمة بناء مستمرة، ونقطة ارتكاز نطل منها على مشهد وطني متكامل الأركان؛ يجمع بين تسارع خطى التطوير والنهضة، وبين بسالة التصدي لمحاولات الاستهداف البائسة التي تسعى للنيل من أمن الوطن ومقدراته الاقتصادية.
سنعرض كتاباً مرقوماً بالإنجازات الباهرة، وموسوماً بالخير، ومسطوراً بحراك تنموي بلغ الغايات، ووضع المملكة حيث يجب أن تكون، وما زال في الطموح وثبة إلى مراقٍ جديدة.. فإنما هي نهضة لا تقف عند حدود، ووثبة بلا سقوف، ورؤية لا تعرف المستحيل، تصوغ لهذا الوطن مستقبلاً ريادياً ليتبوّأ مكانته المستحقة في صدارة المشهد العالمي، مستنداً إلى إرثه القومي العريق، وعمقه الاستراتيجي والديني الفريد.
سنرفع رؤوسنا فخراً في ذكرى هذا اليوم الأغر، كما نحن دائماً بفضل الله، مدركين تمام الإدراك أن مسيرة العطاء لا تسير في طرق مفروشة بالورود، بل تصنعها العزائم الصادقة التي تجابه التحديات وتطوع الصعاب. وسنصوغ في احتفالنا بهذه المناسبة الغالية رسالة واضحة لكل متربص، ونضعها في بريده الخاص، مفادها:
إن المملكة، بقيادتها الحكيمة وشعبها الأبي، أقوى من مؤامرات الطغاة، وأسمى من أحقاد الحاقدين، وستبقى رايتها الخفاقة في علياء المجد، وسيبقى هذا الوطن واحة للأمن والأمان، ومنارة للتطوير والازدهار.
وكل عام وأنت موفور الأمن يا وطني المعطاء، باسقاً شامخاً وأبياً في عهد الملك سلمان، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان بإذن الله.
At the moment we prepare to breathe in the fragrance of the ninety-sixth anniversary of our National Day, raising the slogan "Our Pride is Our Nature" ... the signs of joy have appeared, and the roles have come together for a well-deserved celebration, and a beloved memory in our hearts.
In this exceptional timing, the malice of the envious grows, and their venomous targeting spills over our homeland and its infrastructure, as if with this "childish act," this foolish behavior, and this brutal aggression, they believe they can stop the kingdom's renaissance or disrupt its blessed journey with the magnificent "Vision." They do not realize that what their wicked hands have committed will not shake a hair in a kingdom that has firmly established its foundations with the wisdom of its leadership since the dawn of the bright "Unification," passing through all the flourishing Saudi eras, settling in this luminous era, where the kingdom has reached a high status, and soared to distant horizons with the "Vision"...
Have these "adventurers" not read the history of this blessed land and contemplated the lines of its glory that are deeply rooted in history?
Have these "mercenaries" not reviewed the legacy of the leadership of this proud and noble nation, and felt the unique story of unity between it and its loyal people?
Have these "conspirators" not grasped the lesson of the "Vision" in the mirrors of determination and resolve?
If they have failed to read, contemplate, see, and understand the reality of the kingdom, then at the very least, let them turn their blind eyes, their dim insights, and their blind hearts towards the clear truths, the bright scenes, and the evident testimonies, so that they may realize that the kingdom is resilient against targeting, fortified against aggression, and lofty so that the arrows of hatred and spite cannot reach it. Perhaps they will understand that this homeland was built by noble hands, pure consciences, and hearts united under the banner of pride, honor, and dignity, a banner marked with "There is no god but Allah, Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah." Who then can challenge or contend!
The kingdom will transcend just as it has transcended such childish acts, for we have experienced their aims and understood their goals. With every qualitative leap the kingdom achieves in the ranks of advancement, the voices of hatred and enmity emerge from "regional and international powers" that are irritated by this triumphant rise, and poisoned arrows continuously and systematically emerge from their foul quivers, with exposed intentions. This is not a coincidence; rather, it is the price of leadership and sovereignty that great nations pay. Perhaps the recent treacherous attempt that targeted the oil pipeline (East-West) in the regions of Riyadh and Medina represents the pinnacle of this miserable scheme that seeks to strike at the vital arteries of the global economy, not just the kingdom's. For this cowardly and treacherous targeting reveals nothing but further exposure of those filled with hatred in their foul insides, in contrast to what the kingdom has expanded in support of all the countries of the world, its condemnation, and its declaration of support for the kingdom in all it does to protect its lands, preserve its soil, and defend its borders. In this, there is sufficiency and richness, affirming the kingdom's global standing, and that it is capable, with God's help, of repelling aggression, breaking the backs of the wrongdoers, and thwarting every plot and conspiracy they weave against the security and safety of this pure land.
So peace be upon you, O noble homeland, as you anticipate the morning of the twenty-third of September, the ninety-sixth anniversary of the National Day, a morning when the green flags will flutter more vigorously and proudly... We will stand, and the whole world will stand with us, in a moment of reflection and contemplation of a continuous building epic, and a focal point from which we overlook a national scene that is complete in its pillars; combining the rapid strides of development and renaissance with the bravery of confronting the miserable targeting attempts that seek to undermine the security of the homeland and its economic capabilities.
We will present a book marked with brilliant achievements, adorned with goodness, and inscribed with a developmental movement that has reached its goals, placing the kingdom where it should be, and there remains in ambition a leap to new heights... For it is a renaissance that does not stop at limits, a leap without ceilings, and a vision that knows no impossibility, shaping for this homeland a pioneering future so that it may take its rightful place at the forefront of the global scene, relying on its rich national heritage and its unique strategic and religious depth.
We will raise our heads in pride on the anniversary of this glorious day, as we always do by the grace of God, fully aware that the path of giving does not run on roads paved with roses, but is made by sincere ambitions that confront challenges and tame difficulties. And we will craft in our celebration of this precious occasion a clear message to every lurking adversary, and we will place it in their private mailbox, conveying:
That the kingdom, with its wise leadership and noble people, is stronger than the conspiracies of tyrants, and nobler than the hatred of the spiteful, and its flag will remain soaring in the heights of glory, and this homeland will remain an oasis of security and safety, and a beacon of development and prosperity.
And every year, may you be abundant in security, O generous homeland, towering and proud in the era of King Salman, and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, God willing.