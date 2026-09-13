At the moment we prepare to breathe in the fragrance of the ninety-sixth anniversary of our National Day, raising the slogan "Our Pride is Our Nature" ... the signs of joy have appeared, and the roles have come together for a well-deserved celebration, and a beloved memory in our hearts.



In this exceptional timing, the malice of the envious grows, and their venomous targeting spills over our homeland and its infrastructure, as if with this "childish act," this foolish behavior, and this brutal aggression, they believe they can stop the kingdom's renaissance or disrupt its blessed journey with the magnificent "Vision." They do not realize that what their wicked hands have committed will not shake a hair in a kingdom that has firmly established its foundations with the wisdom of its leadership since the dawn of the bright "Unification," passing through all the flourishing Saudi eras, settling in this luminous era, where the kingdom has reached a high status, and soared to distant horizons with the "Vision"...



Have these "adventurers" not read the history of this blessed land and contemplated the lines of its glory that are deeply rooted in history?



Have these "mercenaries" not reviewed the legacy of the leadership of this proud and noble nation, and felt the unique story of unity between it and its loyal people?



Have these "conspirators" not grasped the lesson of the "Vision" in the mirrors of determination and resolve?



If they have failed to read, contemplate, see, and understand the reality of the kingdom, then at the very least, let them turn their blind eyes, their dim insights, and their blind hearts towards the clear truths, the bright scenes, and the evident testimonies, so that they may realize that the kingdom is resilient against targeting, fortified against aggression, and lofty so that the arrows of hatred and spite cannot reach it. Perhaps they will understand that this homeland was built by noble hands, pure consciences, and hearts united under the banner of pride, honor, and dignity, a banner marked with "There is no god but Allah, Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah." Who then can challenge or contend!



The kingdom will transcend just as it has transcended such childish acts, for we have experienced their aims and understood their goals. With every qualitative leap the kingdom achieves in the ranks of advancement, the voices of hatred and enmity emerge from "regional and international powers" that are irritated by this triumphant rise, and poisoned arrows continuously and systematically emerge from their foul quivers, with exposed intentions. This is not a coincidence; rather, it is the price of leadership and sovereignty that great nations pay. Perhaps the recent treacherous attempt that targeted the oil pipeline (East-West) in the regions of Riyadh and Medina represents the pinnacle of this miserable scheme that seeks to strike at the vital arteries of the global economy, not just the kingdom's. For this cowardly and treacherous targeting reveals nothing but further exposure of those filled with hatred in their foul insides, in contrast to what the kingdom has expanded in support of all the countries of the world, its condemnation, and its declaration of support for the kingdom in all it does to protect its lands, preserve its soil, and defend its borders. In this, there is sufficiency and richness, affirming the kingdom's global standing, and that it is capable, with God's help, of repelling aggression, breaking the backs of the wrongdoers, and thwarting every plot and conspiracy they weave against the security and safety of this pure land.



So peace be upon you, O noble homeland, as you anticipate the morning of the twenty-third of September, the ninety-sixth anniversary of the National Day, a morning when the green flags will flutter more vigorously and proudly... We will stand, and the whole world will stand with us, in a moment of reflection and contemplation of a continuous building epic, and a focal point from which we overlook a national scene that is complete in its pillars; combining the rapid strides of development and renaissance with the bravery of confronting the miserable targeting attempts that seek to undermine the security of the homeland and its economic capabilities.



We will present a book marked with brilliant achievements, adorned with goodness, and inscribed with a developmental movement that has reached its goals, placing the kingdom where it should be, and there remains in ambition a leap to new heights... For it is a renaissance that does not stop at limits, a leap without ceilings, and a vision that knows no impossibility, shaping for this homeland a pioneering future so that it may take its rightful place at the forefront of the global scene, relying on its rich national heritage and its unique strategic and religious depth.



We will raise our heads in pride on the anniversary of this glorious day, as we always do by the grace of God, fully aware that the path of giving does not run on roads paved with roses, but is made by sincere ambitions that confront challenges and tame difficulties. And we will craft in our celebration of this precious occasion a clear message to every lurking adversary, and we will place it in their private mailbox, conveying:



That the kingdom, with its wise leadership and noble people, is stronger than the conspiracies of tyrants, and nobler than the hatred of the spiteful, and its flag will remain soaring in the heights of glory, and this homeland will remain an oasis of security and safety, and a beacon of development and prosperity.



And every year, may you be abundant in security, O generous homeland, towering and proud in the era of King Salman, and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, God willing.