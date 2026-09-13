خنافس مجنّحة تغطي منازل قرية روسية وتعتدي على الأهالي

The village of Yailiu in the Russian Altai Nature Reserve witnessed an unusual phenomenon as dense swarms of beetles invaded the streets and homes of the village, in a scene that resembled black clouds moving across the ground and blocking out daylight.

Videos showing the insects crawling in massive numbers on walls and windows circulated on social media, as they covered the glass with a continuous layer that was difficult to disperse.

Local residents documented the extraordinary scene, confirming that the beetles (known as "dadasiq") were behaving with unusual aggression, biting anyone who tried to remove them. Alexander Lutov, one of the staff members at the nature reserve, stated that standing still for just a few seconds is enough for a person to find themselves covered in these winged beetles, adding that their bites are painful and cause significant discomfort.

Although the beetles typically begin searching for places to hibernate in late autumn, their appearance in such density at the beginning of September raised questions about the reasons for this abnormal activity.

It is worth noting that the last widespread outbreak of these insects in the region was recorded in 2017, but the size of the current swarms appeared larger and more aggressive, leading the village to experience an unprecedented environmental emergency.