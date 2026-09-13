شهدت قرية يايليو في محمية ألتاي الطبيعية الروسية ظاهرة غير مألوفة بعدما غزت أسراب كثيفة من الدعاسيق شوارع القرية ومنازلها، في مشهد بدا وكأنه سحب سوداء تتحرك فوق الأرض وتحجب ضوء النهار.

وانتشرت عبر منصات التواصل مقاطع مصوّرة تُظهر الحشرات وهي تزحف بأعداد هائلة على الجدران والنوافذ، بينما تغطي الزجاج بطبقة متصلة يصعب تفريقها.

خنافس مجنّحة تغطي منازل قرية روسية وتعتدي على الأهالي

السكان المحليون وثّقوا المشهد الاستثنائي، مؤكدين أن الدعاسيق (خنافس) تتصرف بعدوانية غير معتادة، إذ تلدغ كل من يحاول إبعادها. وقال ألكسندر لوتوف، أحد موظفي المحمية الطبيعية: إن الوقوف لثوانٍ كافٍ ليجد الشخص نفسه مغطى بهذه الخنافس المجنحة، مضيفًا أن لدغاتها مؤلمة وتسبب إزعاجًا كبيرًا.

ورغم أن الدعاسيق عادة ما تبدأ في البحث عن أماكن للسبات الشتوي في أواخر الخريف، فإن ظهورها بهذه الكثافة في بداية سبتمبر أثار تساؤلات حول أسباب هذا النشاط غير الطبيعي.

يُذكر أن آخر انتشار واسع لهذه الحشرات في المنطقة سُجل عام 2017، لكن حجم الأسراب الحالية بدا أكبر وأكثر عدوانية، ما جعل القرية تعيش حالة طوارئ بيئية غير مسبوقة.