أدى نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، عقب صلاة العصر، اليوم (الأحد)، صلاة الميت على الأمير عبدالله بن إبراهيم بن عبدالمحسن بن مشاري آل سعود -رحمه الله، وذلك بجامع الملك خالد في مدينة الرياض، بحضور عدد من الأمراء وكبار المسؤولين وجمع من المواطنين.