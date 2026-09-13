أدى نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، عقب صلاة العصر، اليوم (الأحد)، صلاة الميت على الأمير عبدالله بن إبراهيم بن عبدالمحسن بن مشاري آل سعود -رحمه الله، وذلك بجامع الملك خالد في مدينة الرياض، بحضور عدد من الأمراء وكبار المسؤولين وجمع من المواطنين.
The Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, performed the funeral prayer for Prince Abdullah bin Ibrahim bin Abdulmohsen bin Mishari Al Saud - may God have mercy on him - after the afternoon prayer today (Sunday) at King Khalid Mosque in Riyadh, in the presence of a number of princes, senior officials, and a gathering of citizens.