ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا الحريق الذي اندلع على متن العبّارة «إم في جون أستر» في الفلبين إلى 76 قتيلًا، بعد أن أكد خفر السواحل العثور على 41 جثة داخل السفينة المتفحّمة.

وأوضحت المتحدثة باسم خفر السواحل نومي كايابياب، في بيان، أن الجثامين ستُنقل إلى ميناء مدينة كورون في مقاطعة بالاوان.