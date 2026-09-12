ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا الحريق الذي اندلع على متن العبّارة «إم في جون أستر» في الفلبين إلى 76 قتيلًا، بعد أن أكد خفر السواحل العثور على 41 جثة داخل السفينة المتفحّمة.
وأوضحت المتحدثة باسم خفر السواحل نومي كايابياب، في بيان، أن الجثامين ستُنقل إلى ميناء مدينة كورون في مقاطعة بالاوان.
The death toll from the fire that broke out on board the ferry "MV John Aster" in the Philippines has risen to 76, after the coast guard confirmed the discovery of 41 bodies inside the charred vessel.
Coast Guard spokesperson Nomi Kayabiab stated in a statement that the bodies will be transported to the port of Coron City in Palawan province.