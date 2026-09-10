British doctor Amir Khan warned of a common mistake made by many when dealing with burns, related to the method of cooling the affected area, emphasizing that using very cold or ice water is not the appropriate choice.

According to the Mirror newspaper, the doctor, who is affiliated with the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK, explained that the correct way to handle a burn requires placing the affected area under running cool or lukewarm water for 20 minutes.

He confirmed that the common belief that very cold water is the best way to draw heat from a burn may seem logical, but it is not the recommended method. He stated that very cold water can cause blood vessels to constrict and reduce blood flow to the affected area, which may affect the healing process.

Running water... but not very cold

The doctor clarified that cooling a burn with water is still an essential part of first aid, but the temperature of the water is important. He said that what is needed is to use relatively cool or lukewarm water, not hot or very cold water.

He emphasized the necessity of continuing to cool the affected area for 20 minutes, explaining that this duration helps soothe the burn and lessen the impact of heat on the skin.

He added, noting that many may find it difficult to adhere to this duration, that it may seem long, but it is essential for properly cooling the affected area.

What does the NHS say?

The primary recommendation regarding cooling burns aligns with the guidelines from the NHS, which advises placing the burn under running cool water for 20 minutes as soon as possible after the injury, preferably within the first three hours.

If a source of running water is not available, relatively cool bottled water or a damp cloth can be used to cool the area.

The guidelines also recommend removing clothing or jewelry near the affected area, but without attempting to remove anything stuck to the burned skin.

After cooling the burn, it can be loosely covered with an appropriate covering, such as a clean plastic wrap, while avoiding wrapping it tightly around the affected area.

When can a burn be treated at home?

The NHS guidelines indicate that minor burns can often be managed at home and may take about two weeks to heal.

However, larger or deeper burns may require assessment and treatment in a hospital, especially if the injury is severe or in sensitive areas of the body.

Medical treatment in more serious cases may include cleaning and covering the burn, administering pain relief or antibiotics as needed, as well as intravenous fluids in some cases, or resorting to surgery to repair the wound or reconstruct damaged skin.