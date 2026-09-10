حذر الطبيب البريطاني الدكتور أمير خان من خطأ شائع يرتكبه كثيرون عند التعرض للحروق، يتعلق بطريقة تبريد المنطقة المصابة، مؤكداً أن استخدام الماء شديد البرودة أو المثلج ليس الخيار المناسب.

وبحسب صحيفة Mirror، أوضح الطبيب، وهو طبيب تابع لهيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية البريطانية، أن التعامل الصحيح مع الحرق يتطلب وضع المنطقة المصابة تحت ماء جارٍ بارد نسبياً أو فاتر لمدة 20 دقيقة.

وأكد أن الاعتقاد الشائع بأن الماء شديد البرودة هو أفضل وسيلة لسحب الحرارة من الحرق قد يبدو منطقياً، لكنه ليس الطريقة الموصى بها، وقال إن الماء شديد البرودة يمكن أن يؤدي إلى انقباض الأوعية الدموية وتقليل تدفق الدم إلى المنطقة المصابة، وهو ما قد يؤثر في عملية التعافي.

الماء الجاري.. لكن ليس شديد البرودة

وأوضح الطبيب أن تبريد الحرق بالماء لا يزال جزءاً أساسياً من الإسعافات الأولية، لكن درجة حرارة الماء مهمة، وقال إن المطلوب هو استخدام ماء بارد نسبياً أو فاتر، وليس ماءً ساخناً أو شديد البرودة.

وشدد على ضرورة استمرار تبريد المنطقة المصابة لمدة 20 دقيقة، موضحاً أن هذه المدة تساعد على تهدئة الحرق وتخفيف تأثير الحرارة على الجلد.

وأضاف، في إشارة إلى أن كثيرين قد يجدون صعوبة في الالتزام بهذه المدة، أن الأمر قد يبدو طويلاً، لكنه ضروري لتبريد المنطقة المصابة بشكل مناسب.

ماذا تقول هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية؟

وتتوافق التوصية الأساسية بشأن تبريد الحروق مع إرشادات هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية البريطانية، التي تنصح بوضع الحرق تحت ماء جارٍ بارد نسبياً لمدة 20 دقيقة في أقرب وقت ممكن بعد الإصابة، ويفضل أن يتم ذلك خلال الساعات الثلاث الأولى.

وفي حال عدم توفر مصدر للمياه الجارية، يمكن استخدام مياه معبأة باردة نسبياً أو قطعة قماش مبللة لتبريد المنطقة.

كما توصي الإرشادات بإزالة الملابس أو المجوهرات القريبة من المنطقة المصابة، لكن من دون محاولة نزع أي شيء ملتصق بالجلد المحروق.

وبعد تبريد الحرق، يمكن تغطيته بشكل فضفاض بغطاء مناسب مثل غلاف بلاستيكي نظيف، مع تجنب لفه بإحكام حول المنطقة المصابة.

متى يمكن علاج الحرق في المنزل؟

وتشير إرشادات هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية البريطانية، إلى أن الحروق الصغيرة يمكن غالباً التعامل معها في المنزل، وقد تستغرق نحو أسبوعين حتى تلتئم.

لكن الحروق الكبيرة أو العميقة قد تحتاج إلى تقييم وعلاج في المستشفى، خصوصاً إذا كانت الإصابة شديدة أو في مناطق حساسة من الجسم.

وقد يشمل العلاج الطبي في الحالات الأكثر خطورة تنظيف الحرق وتغطيته، وإعطاء المسكنات أو المضادات الحيوية عند الحاجة، إضافة إلى السوائل الوريدية في بعض الحالات، أو اللجوء إلى الجراحة لإصلاح الجرح أو ترميم الجلد المتضرر.