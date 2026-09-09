تترقّب أعداد كبيرة من المعلمين المصريين العاملين في الكويت ما ستُسفر عنه خطة وزارة التربية لإنهاء خدمات 7019 معلمًا ومعلمةً، وسط تساؤلات حول مدى شمول القرار للجالية التعليمية المصرية. غير أن تفاصيل المرحلة الأولى من الخطة تشير إلى أن القرار لا يطال جميع العاملين، وأن الجنسية ليست العامل الحاسم في تحديد من تُنهى خدمته.

فالمرحلة الأولى تستهدف المعلمين المتعاقد معهم من جنسيات عربية وأخرى أجنبية في تخصصات ومراحل تعليمية أظهرت الدراسات وجود فائض واضح فيها مقارنةً بالاحتياجات الفعلية للمدارس الحكومية. ووفق التصنيف الذي أعلنته الوزارة، فإن الكوادر الكويتية والخليجية، إضافة إلى فئة المقيمين بصورة غير قانونية، خارج نطاق هذه المرحلة، بينما تتركز الإجراءات على المعلمين المتعاقد معهم من الجنسيات العربية والأجنبية.

وبالنسبة للمعلمين المصريين، لا يمكن اعتبارهم مستثنين بالكامل، كما لا يمكن القول إن جميعهم مشمولون بالقرار؛ فكونهم من أكبر الجاليات التعليمية في الكويت يجعلهم ضمن الفئة التي قد تُنظر إليها في المرحلة الأولى، لكن تحديد الأسماء يرتبط بعوامل متعددة؛ أبرزها التخصص، والمرحلة الدراسية، وحجم الاحتياج الفعلي في المدارس.

حتى الآن، لم تعلن وزارة التربية عن عدد المصريين الذين سيشملهم إنهاء الخدمة من إجمالي 7019 معلمًا ومعلمة، ما يجعل أي حديث عن رقم محدد غير دقيق قبل صدور الإخطارات الرسمية. كما أن القرار لا يشمل العاملين في المدارس الخاصة، إذ تقتصر خطة معالجة الفائض على القطاع الحكومي فقط.

وسيتم إخطار المعلمين المشمولين عبر تطبيق (سهل)؛ ليكون الإشعار الرسمي هو الفيصل في تحديد وضع كل معلم، بعيدًا عن الافتراضات المتعلقة بالجنسية أو التخصصات التي تشهد فائضًا.