A large number of Egyptian teachers working in Kuwait are awaiting the outcome of the Ministry of Education's plan to terminate the services of 7,019 teachers, amidst questions about whether the decision will include the Egyptian educational community. However, the details of the first phase of the plan indicate that the decision does not affect all employees, and nationality is not the determining factor in deciding who will have their services terminated.

The first phase targets teachers contracted from Arab and other foreign nationalities in specialties and educational stages that studies have shown to have a clear surplus compared to the actual needs of public schools. According to the classification announced by the ministry, Kuwaiti and Gulf personnel, in addition to those residing illegally, are outside the scope of this phase, while the procedures focus on teachers contracted from Arab and foreign nationalities.

As for the Egyptian teachers, they cannot be considered completely exempt, nor can it be said that all of them are included in the decision; their status as one of the largest educational communities in Kuwait places them among the group that may be considered in the first phase, but the determination of names is linked to multiple factors, the most prominent of which are specialty, educational stage, and the actual need in schools.

So far, the Ministry of Education has not announced the number of Egyptians who will be included in the termination of services from the total of 7,019 teachers, making any discussion about a specific number inaccurate before the official notifications are issued. Additionally, the decision does not include employees in private schools, as the plan to address the surplus is limited to the public sector only.

Teachers affected will be notified through the (Sahl) application; the official notification will be the decisive factor in determining the status of each teacher, away from assumptions related to nationality or specialties that are experiencing a surplus.