تترقّب أعداد كبيرة من المعلمين المصريين العاملين في الكويت ما ستُسفر عنه خطة وزارة التربية لإنهاء خدمات 7019 معلمًا ومعلمةً، وسط تساؤلات حول مدى شمول القرار للجالية التعليمية المصرية. غير أن تفاصيل المرحلة الأولى من الخطة تشير إلى أن القرار لا يطال جميع العاملين، وأن الجنسية ليست العامل الحاسم في تحديد من تُنهى خدمته.
فالمرحلة الأولى تستهدف المعلمين المتعاقد معهم من جنسيات عربية وأخرى أجنبية في تخصصات ومراحل تعليمية أظهرت الدراسات وجود فائض واضح فيها مقارنةً بالاحتياجات الفعلية للمدارس الحكومية. ووفق التصنيف الذي أعلنته الوزارة، فإن الكوادر الكويتية والخليجية، إضافة إلى فئة المقيمين بصورة غير قانونية، خارج نطاق هذه المرحلة، بينما تتركز الإجراءات على المعلمين المتعاقد معهم من الجنسيات العربية والأجنبية.
وبالنسبة للمعلمين المصريين، لا يمكن اعتبارهم مستثنين بالكامل، كما لا يمكن القول إن جميعهم مشمولون بالقرار؛ فكونهم من أكبر الجاليات التعليمية في الكويت يجعلهم ضمن الفئة التي قد تُنظر إليها في المرحلة الأولى، لكن تحديد الأسماء يرتبط بعوامل متعددة؛ أبرزها التخصص، والمرحلة الدراسية، وحجم الاحتياج الفعلي في المدارس.
حتى الآن، لم تعلن وزارة التربية عن عدد المصريين الذين سيشملهم إنهاء الخدمة من إجمالي 7019 معلمًا ومعلمة، ما يجعل أي حديث عن رقم محدد غير دقيق قبل صدور الإخطارات الرسمية. كما أن القرار لا يشمل العاملين في المدارس الخاصة، إذ تقتصر خطة معالجة الفائض على القطاع الحكومي فقط.
وسيتم إخطار المعلمين المشمولين عبر تطبيق (سهل)؛ ليكون الإشعار الرسمي هو الفيصل في تحديد وضع كل معلم، بعيدًا عن الافتراضات المتعلقة بالجنسية أو التخصصات التي تشهد فائضًا.
A large number of Egyptian teachers working in Kuwait are awaiting the outcome of the Ministry of Education's plan to terminate the services of 7,019 teachers, amidst questions about whether the decision will include the Egyptian educational community. However, the details of the first phase of the plan indicate that the decision does not affect all employees, and nationality is not the determining factor in deciding who will have their services terminated.
The first phase targets teachers contracted from Arab and other foreign nationalities in specialties and educational stages that studies have shown to have a clear surplus compared to the actual needs of public schools. According to the classification announced by the ministry, Kuwaiti and Gulf personnel, in addition to those residing illegally, are outside the scope of this phase, while the procedures focus on teachers contracted from Arab and foreign nationalities.
As for the Egyptian teachers, they cannot be considered completely exempt, nor can it be said that all of them are included in the decision; their status as one of the largest educational communities in Kuwait places them among the group that may be considered in the first phase, but the determination of names is linked to multiple factors, the most prominent of which are specialty, educational stage, and the actual need in schools.
So far, the Ministry of Education has not announced the number of Egyptians who will be included in the termination of services from the total of 7,019 teachers, making any discussion about a specific number inaccurate before the official notifications are issued. Additionally, the decision does not include employees in private schools, as the plan to address the surplus is limited to the public sector only.
Teachers affected will be notified through the (Sahl) application; the official notification will be the decisive factor in determining the status of each teacher, away from assumptions related to nationality or specialties that are experiencing a surplus.