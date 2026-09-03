هزت قضية دار «سيكدونغ وون» لذوي الإعاقة في مدينة إنشون الرأي العام الكوري، بعدما قضت محكمة بسجن مديرها السابق لمدة 15 عاماً، عقب إدانته بارتكاب سلسلة من الاعتداءات الجنسية بحق عدد من النزلاء.
وبدأت تفاصيل القضية في الظهور خلال فبراير من العام الماضي، بعد أن تقدمت إحدى النزيلات، وهي امرأة تعاني من إعاقة ذهنية شديدة، ببلاغ كشفت فيه عن تعرضها للاعتداء. وأسهمت شهادتها في فتح تحقيق أوسع داخل المؤسسة، وكشف مزيد من الوقائع المتعلقة بانتهاكات تعرض لها نزلاء آخرون.
وأثارت القضية ردود فعل رسمية واسعة، إذ وصف رئيس الوزراء الكوري الجنوبي كيم مين سيوك الواقعة بأنها «أمر جسيم»، معتبراً أن ما حدث يطرح تساؤلات عميقة حول مسؤولية الدولة في حماية الأشخاص الذين يعتمدون على مؤسسات الرعاية.
وكشفت عملية تقييم أجرتها سلطات مقاطعة غانغوا أن نحو 20 نزيلة، من المقيمات حالياً وسابقاً، أبلغن عن تعرضهن لانتهاكات مماثلة داخل المؤسسة. ودفع ذلك السلطات إلى توسيع نطاق التحقيقات وإطلاق حملة تفتيش شاملة شملت 1507 مراكز للرعاية في مختلف أنحاء البلاد.
وأسفرت عمليات التفتيش عن رصد 33 حالة اشتباه إضافية تتعلق بانتهاكات أو أشكال مختلفة من إساءة المعاملة، ما زاد من حدة الجدل بشأن مدى فعالية أنظمة الرقابة المعمول بها داخل مؤسسات الرعاية.
وأثارت القضية غضباً واسعاً وتساؤلات حول كيفية استمرار مثل هذه الانتهاكات لسنوات، رغم وجود قوانين وتشريعات تهدف إلى حماية الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة منذ عام 2011.
وفي أعقاب القضية، اتخذت السلطات قراراً بإغلاق دار «سيكدونغ وون» وإلغاء ترخيص المؤسسة التي كانت تديرها. إلا أن تنفيذ قرار الإغلاق أُرجئ مؤقتاً، لإتاحة الوقت أمام الجهات المعنية لتوفير أماكن سكن بديلة وآمنة ومستقلة للنزلاء المتبقين.
وتعيد القضية إلى الواجهة أهمية الرقابة المستمرة على مؤسسات الرعاية، خصوصاً تلك التي تضم أشخاصاً قد يجدون صعوبة في الإبلاغ عن الانتهاكات أو الدفاع عن حقوقهم، كما تطرح تساؤلات حول الآليات التي يمكن من خلالها اكتشاف التجاوزات في وقت مبكر ومنع تكرارها.
The case of the "Sikdongwon" facility for the disabled in Incheon has shaken public opinion in Korea, after a court sentenced its former director to 15 years in prison for committing a series of sexual assaults against several residents.
The details of the case began to emerge in February of last year, after one of the residents, a woman with severe intellectual disabilities, filed a report revealing that she had been assaulted. Her testimony contributed to a broader investigation within the institution, uncovering more incidents related to abuses suffered by other residents.
The case sparked widespread official reactions, with South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok describing the incident as "a serious matter," considering that what happened raises profound questions about the state's responsibility to protect individuals who rely on care institutions.
An assessment conducted by the authorities in Ganghwa County revealed that about 20 residents, both current and former, reported experiencing similar abuses within the facility. This prompted the authorities to expand the scope of investigations and launch a comprehensive inspection campaign that included 1,507 care centers across the country.
The inspections resulted in the identification of 33 additional suspected cases related to abuses or various forms of mistreatment, intensifying the debate about the effectiveness of the oversight systems in place within care institutions.
The case provoked widespread outrage and questions about how such abuses could continue for years, despite the existence of laws and regulations aimed at protecting individuals with disabilities since 2011.
In the aftermath of the case, the authorities decided to close the "Sikdongwon" facility and revoke the license of the institution that managed it. However, the implementation of the closure was temporarily postponed to allow time for the relevant parties to provide alternative, safe, and independent housing for the remaining residents.
The case brings to the forefront the importance of ongoing oversight of care institutions, especially those that house individuals who may find it difficult to report abuses or defend their rights, and raises questions about the mechanisms that can be used to detect violations early and prevent their recurrence.