The case of the "Sikdongwon" facility for the disabled in Incheon has shaken public opinion in Korea, after a court sentenced its former director to 15 years in prison for committing a series of sexual assaults against several residents.

The details of the case began to emerge in February of last year, after one of the residents, a woman with severe intellectual disabilities, filed a report revealing that she had been assaulted. Her testimony contributed to a broader investigation within the institution, uncovering more incidents related to abuses suffered by other residents.

The case sparked widespread official reactions, with South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok describing the incident as "a serious matter," considering that what happened raises profound questions about the state's responsibility to protect individuals who rely on care institutions.

An assessment conducted by the authorities in Ganghwa County revealed that about 20 residents, both current and former, reported experiencing similar abuses within the facility. This prompted the authorities to expand the scope of investigations and launch a comprehensive inspection campaign that included 1,507 care centers across the country.

The inspections resulted in the identification of 33 additional suspected cases related to abuses or various forms of mistreatment, intensifying the debate about the effectiveness of the oversight systems in place within care institutions.

The case provoked widespread outrage and questions about how such abuses could continue for years, despite the existence of laws and regulations aimed at protecting individuals with disabilities since 2011.

In the aftermath of the case, the authorities decided to close the "Sikdongwon" facility and revoke the license of the institution that managed it. However, the implementation of the closure was temporarily postponed to allow time for the relevant parties to provide alternative, safe, and independent housing for the remaining residents.

The case brings to the forefront the importance of ongoing oversight of care institutions, especially those that house individuals who may find it difficult to report abuses or defend their rights, and raises questions about the mechanisms that can be used to detect violations early and prevent their recurrence.