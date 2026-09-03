هزت قضية دار «سيكدونغ وون» لذوي الإعاقة في مدينة إنشون الرأي العام الكوري، بعدما قضت محكمة بسجن مديرها السابق لمدة 15 عاماً، عقب إدانته بارتكاب سلسلة من الاعتداءات الجنسية بحق عدد من النزلاء.

وبدأت تفاصيل القضية في الظهور خلال فبراير من العام الماضي، بعد أن تقدمت إحدى النزيلات، وهي امرأة تعاني من إعاقة ذهنية شديدة، ببلاغ كشفت فيه عن تعرضها للاعتداء. وأسهمت شهادتها في فتح تحقيق أوسع داخل المؤسسة، وكشف مزيد من الوقائع المتعلقة بانتهاكات تعرض لها نزلاء آخرون.

وأثارت القضية ردود فعل رسمية واسعة، إذ وصف رئيس الوزراء الكوري الجنوبي كيم مين سيوك الواقعة بأنها «أمر جسيم»، معتبراً أن ما حدث يطرح تساؤلات عميقة حول مسؤولية الدولة في حماية الأشخاص الذين يعتمدون على مؤسسات الرعاية.

وكشفت عملية تقييم أجرتها سلطات مقاطعة غانغوا أن نحو 20 نزيلة، من المقيمات حالياً وسابقاً، أبلغن عن تعرضهن لانتهاكات مماثلة داخل المؤسسة. ودفع ذلك السلطات إلى توسيع نطاق التحقيقات وإطلاق حملة تفتيش شاملة شملت 1507 مراكز للرعاية في مختلف أنحاء البلاد.

وأسفرت عمليات التفتيش عن رصد 33 حالة اشتباه إضافية تتعلق بانتهاكات أو أشكال مختلفة من إساءة المعاملة، ما زاد من حدة الجدل بشأن مدى فعالية أنظمة الرقابة المعمول بها داخل مؤسسات الرعاية.

وأثارت القضية غضباً واسعاً وتساؤلات حول كيفية استمرار مثل هذه الانتهاكات لسنوات، رغم وجود قوانين وتشريعات تهدف إلى حماية الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة منذ عام 2011.

وفي أعقاب القضية، اتخذت السلطات قراراً بإغلاق دار «سيكدونغ وون» وإلغاء ترخيص المؤسسة التي كانت تديرها. إلا أن تنفيذ قرار الإغلاق أُرجئ مؤقتاً، لإتاحة الوقت أمام الجهات المعنية لتوفير أماكن سكن بديلة وآمنة ومستقلة للنزلاء المتبقين.

وتعيد القضية إلى الواجهة أهمية الرقابة المستمرة على مؤسسات الرعاية، خصوصاً تلك التي تضم أشخاصاً قد يجدون صعوبة في الإبلاغ عن الانتهاكات أو الدفاع عن حقوقهم، كما تطرح تساؤلات حول الآليات التي يمكن من خلالها اكتشاف التجاوزات في وقت مبكر ومنع تكرارها.