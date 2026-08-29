مصر.. جسم غريب يثير القلق داخل مجلس الدولة.. والشرطة تحسم الموقف

The State Council building in the New Cairo area of Egypt witnessed a state of security alert today (Saturday) after a suspicious object was reported inside the building, prompting the relevant authorities to temporarily evacuate employees and litigants until the inspection work was completed and it was confirmed that there was no danger.

Upon receiving the report, the specialized security agencies moved to the State Council headquarters and implemented the necessary procedures to handle the situation, coinciding with the evacuation of those inside the building, as part of the precautionary measures taken when a suspicious object is suspected.

The security agencies utilized specialized teams and trained dogs to detect explosives, conducting thorough sweeping and inspection operations of the area to determine the nature of the suspicious object, as well as to ensure that the building and surrounding areas were free of any materials or objects that could pose a danger to employees or visitors to the State Council.



Security Inspection and Ending the Alert State

The inspection work continued until it was confirmed that there was no threat, thus ending the temporary security alert that the building had experienced.

After the sweeping and inspection operations were completed, normalcy returned to the State Council headquarters, and employees and litigants resumed their work as usual, with no recorded repercussions related to the report.

These measures are part of the precautionary approach to reports concerning suspicious objects, as specialized teams are responsible for inspecting any unknown object before allowing citizens and workers to return to the area, ensuring their safety and the absence of hazardous materials.

The incident began after a suspicious object was reported inside the State Council building, which necessitated notifying the relevant security agencies and immediate action regarding the report.

The building was evacuated as a precautionary measure before inspection teams began their work using specialized equipment and trained dogs to detect explosives.

After the inspection work was completed and the site was confirmed to be safe, employees and litigants were allowed to return to the building, and work resumed normally.