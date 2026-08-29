شهد مبنى مجلس الدولة بمنطقة القاهرة الجديدة في مصر، اليوم (السبت)، حالة من الاستنفار الأمني، بعد الاشتباه في وجود جسم غريب داخل المبنى، ما دفع الأجهزة المعنية إلى إخلائه مؤقتاً من الموظفين والمتقاضين، لحين الانتهاء من أعمال الفحص والتأكد من عدم وجود أي خطورة.

وبمجرد تلقي البلاغ، انتقلت الأجهزة الأمنية المختصة إلى مقر مجلس الدولة، وفرضت الإجراءات اللازمة للتعامل مع الموقف، بالتزامن مع إخلاء الموجودين داخل المبنى، في إطار الإجراءات الاحترازية المتبعة عند الاشتباه في وجود جسم مجهول.

واستعانت الأجهزة الأمنية بفرق متخصصة وكلاب مدربة على الكشف عن المفرقعات، لإجراء عمليات تمشيط وفحص دقيقة للمكان، والتأكد من طبيعة الجسم المشتبه فيه، فضلاً عن التحقق من خلو المبنى والمناطق المحيطة به من أي مواد أو أجسام يمكن أن تشكل خطراً على الموظفين أو المترددين على مجلس الدولة.
مصر.. جسم غريب يثير القلق داخل مجلس الدولة.. والشرطة تحسم الموقف

فحص أمني وإنهاء حالة الاستنفار

واستمرت أعمال الفحص إلى حين التأكد من عدم وجود أي تهديد، لتنتهي حالة الاستنفار الأمني التي شهدها المبنى بشكل مؤقت.

وبعد الانتهاء من عمليات التمشيط والفحص، عادت الأمور إلى طبيعتها داخل مقر مجلس الدولة، واستأنف الموظفون والمتقاضون أعمالهم بصورة طبيعية، دون تسجيل أي تداعيات مرتبطة بالبلاغ.

وتأتي هذه الإجراءات في إطار التعامل الاحترازي مع البلاغات المتعلقة بالأجسام المشتبه فيها، إذ تتولى الفرق المختصة فحص أي جسم مجهول قبل السماح بعودة المواطنين والعاملين إلى المكان، للتأكد من سلامتهم وعدم وجود مواد خطرة.

بدأت الواقعة عقب الاشتباه في وجود جسم غريب داخل مبنى مجلس الدولة، ما استدعى إخطار الأجهزة الأمنية المختصة والتعامل الفوري مع البلاغ.

وجرى إخلاء المبنى كإجراء احترازي، قبل أن تبدأ فرق الفحص أعمالها باستخدام المعدات المتخصصة والكلاب المدربة للكشف عن المفرقعات.

وبعد انتهاء أعمال الفحص والتأكد من سلامة الموقع، جرى السماح للموظفين والمتقاضين بالعودة إلى المبنى، واستؤنف العمل بشكل طبيعي.