في واحدة من أغرب قصص دراما الخيانة والتضليل الإعلامي في أوروبا، انتهت المسيرة المهنية للإعلامي الإيطالي البارز سيغفريدو رانوتشي (65 عاماً) بإقالة مفاجئة من هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون الإيطالية «راي»، عقب انكشاف كواليس مخطط شيطاني قاده أقرب المقربين إليه.
القضية التي هزت الرأي العام الإيطالي بدأت قبل 10 أشهر بانفجار قنبلة مروعة دمرت سيارتين أمام منزل مقدم برنامج «ريبورت» الشهير، ليظن الجميع للوهلة الأولى أن مافيا الاغتيالات بدأت تصفية حساباتها مع الصحفي الاستقصائي، قبل أن تكشف التحقيقات مفاجأة صادمة حول هوية الجاني.
كشفت أجهزة التحقيق الإيطالية أن العقل المدبر للهجوم ليس سوى فالتر لافيتولا، رجل الأعمال والسياسي الذي يُعد «صديق العمر» للمذيع، والذي يقبع حالياً في الحبس الاحتياطي بعد اعترافه بالتخطيط للجريمة.
وأظهرت المراسلات المسربة سيناريو خيالياً دفعه لتفجير سيارة صديقه:
- شهرة ومظلومية: سعى الصديق لمنح المذيع تعاطفاً شعبياً واسعاً ولقب «الضحية»، لدق أبواب الشهرة المطلقة ودفعه لدخول عالم السياسة.
- طمع في السلطة: كان الصديق يخطط ليكون «المستشار الخفي» واليد اليمنى للمذيع فور وصوله إلى المناصب القيادية.
- براءة الضحية: أكدت التحقيقات الرسمية أن المذيع رانوتشي لم يكن على علم إطلاقاً بهذا المخطط الجنوني.
ورغم أن الصحفي الشهير كان ضحية خديعة غادرة ولم يرتكب أي جرم، إلا أن شبكة «راي» قررت استبعاده نهائياً من تقديم البرنامج بدءاً من نوفمبر القادم، تجنباً لربط اسمها بهذه الفضيحة المدويّة وحماية لسمعتها العامة.
وأشعل قرار الإقالة موجة غضب عارمة، إذ وصف محامي المذيع القرار بأنه «عقاب ظالم للضحية وانتهاك صارخ لاستقلالية الإعلام الحر»، لتصبح قنبلة الشهرة الزائفة هي القاضية التي أنهت مسيرة الإعلامي الشهير.
In one of the strangest stories of betrayal and media deception in Europe, the career of prominent Italian journalist Sigfrido Ranucci (65 years old) ended with a surprising dismissal from the Italian public broadcasting company "RAI," following the revelation of the sinister plot led by those closest to him.
The case that shook Italian public opinion began 10 months ago with the explosion of a terrifying bomb that destroyed two cars in front of the home of the famous "Report" program host, leading everyone at first to believe that the assassination mafia was settling scores with the investigative journalist, before investigations revealed a shocking surprise about the identity of the perpetrator.
Italian investigative authorities revealed that the mastermind behind the attack was none other than Walter Lavitola, the businessman and politician who is considered the host's "friend for life," and who is currently in pre-trial detention after confessing to planning the crime.
Leaked correspondence showed a fantastical scenario that drove him to blow up his friend's car:
- Fame and victimhood: The friend sought to grant the host widespread public sympathy and the title of "victim," to knock on the doors of absolute fame and push him into the world of politics.
- A lust for power: The friend was planning to be the "hidden advisor" and right-hand man of the host as soon as he reached leadership positions.
- The victim's innocence: Official investigations confirmed that host Ranucci was completely unaware of this insane plot.
Despite the fact that the famous journalist was a victim of a treacherous deception and committed no crime, the "RAI" network decided to permanently exclude him from hosting the program starting next November, to avoid associating its name with this explosive scandal and to protect its public reputation.
The dismissal decision ignited a wave of outrage, as the journalist's lawyer described the decision as "an unjust punishment for the victim and a blatant violation of the independence of free media," making the bomb of false fame the verdict that ended the career of the famous journalist.