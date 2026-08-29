في واحدة من أغرب قصص دراما الخيانة والتضليل الإعلامي في أوروبا، انتهت المسيرة المهنية للإعلامي الإيطالي البارز سيغفريدو رانوتشي (65 عاماً) بإقالة مفاجئة من هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون الإيطالية «راي»، عقب انكشاف كواليس مخطط شيطاني قاده أقرب المقربين إليه.

القضية التي هزت الرأي العام الإيطالي بدأت قبل 10 أشهر بانفجار قنبلة مروعة دمرت سيارتين أمام منزل مقدم برنامج «ريبورت» الشهير، ليظن الجميع للوهلة الأولى أن مافيا الاغتيالات بدأت تصفية حساباتها مع الصحفي الاستقصائي، قبل أن تكشف التحقيقات مفاجأة صادمة حول هوية الجاني.

كشفت أجهزة التحقيق الإيطالية أن العقل المدبر للهجوم ليس سوى فالتر لافيتولا، رجل الأعمال والسياسي الذي يُعد «صديق العمر» للمذيع، والذي يقبع حالياً في الحبس الاحتياطي بعد اعترافه بالتخطيط للجريمة.

وأظهرت المراسلات المسربة سيناريو خيالياً دفعه لتفجير سيارة صديقه:

  • شهرة ومظلومية: سعى الصديق لمنح المذيع تعاطفاً شعبياً واسعاً ولقب «الضحية»، لدق أبواب الشهرة المطلقة ودفعه لدخول عالم السياسة.
  • طمع في السلطة: كان الصديق يخطط ليكون «المستشار الخفي» واليد اليمنى للمذيع فور وصوله إلى المناصب القيادية.
  • براءة الضحية: أكدت التحقيقات الرسمية أن المذيع رانوتشي لم يكن على علم إطلاقاً بهذا المخطط الجنوني.

ورغم أن الصحفي الشهير كان ضحية خديعة غادرة ولم يرتكب أي جرم، إلا أن شبكة «راي» قررت استبعاده نهائياً من تقديم البرنامج بدءاً من نوفمبر القادم، تجنباً لربط اسمها بهذه الفضيحة المدويّة وحماية لسمعتها العامة.

وأشعل قرار الإقالة موجة غضب عارمة، إذ وصف محامي المذيع القرار بأنه «عقاب ظالم للضحية وانتهاك صارخ لاستقلالية الإعلام الحر»، لتصبح قنبلة الشهرة الزائفة هي القاضية التي أنهت مسيرة الإعلامي الشهير.