In one of the strangest stories of betrayal and media deception in Europe, the career of prominent Italian journalist Sigfrido Ranucci (65 years old) ended with a surprising dismissal from the Italian public broadcasting company "RAI," following the revelation of the sinister plot led by those closest to him.

The case that shook Italian public opinion began 10 months ago with the explosion of a terrifying bomb that destroyed two cars in front of the home of the famous "Report" program host, leading everyone at first to believe that the assassination mafia was settling scores with the investigative journalist, before investigations revealed a shocking surprise about the identity of the perpetrator.

Italian investigative authorities revealed that the mastermind behind the attack was none other than Walter Lavitola, the businessman and politician who is considered the host's "friend for life," and who is currently in pre-trial detention after confessing to planning the crime.

Leaked correspondence showed a fantastical scenario that drove him to blow up his friend's car:

Fame and victimhood: The friend sought to grant the host widespread public sympathy and the title of "victim," to knock on the doors of absolute fame and push him into the world of politics.

A lust for power: The friend was planning to be the "hidden advisor" and right-hand man of the host as soon as he reached leadership positions.

The victim's innocence: Official investigations confirmed that host Ranucci was completely unaware of this insane plot.

Despite the fact that the famous journalist was a victim of a treacherous deception and committed no crime, the "RAI" network decided to permanently exclude him from hosting the program starting next November, to avoid associating its name with this explosive scandal and to protect its public reputation.

The dismissal decision ignited a wave of outrage, as the journalist's lawyer described the decision as "an unjust punishment for the victim and a blatant violation of the independence of free media," making the bomb of false fame the verdict that ended the career of the famous journalist.