The Syrian city of Sweida witnessed armed clashes on the night of Friday-Saturday due to a dispute between local groups, which escalated into an exchange of gunfire and the use of various shells and weapons.



Syrian Television reported from local sources that the clashes occurred between a faction known as the "Security Office," affiliated with what is called the "National Guard," led by Salman al-Hajri, the son of cleric Hikmat al-Hajri, and local factions from the western countryside of Sweida.



A loud explosion was heard in the city, resulting from a shell explosion in the air, while gunfire continued in central Sweida, coinciding with the sounds of explosions believed to be caused by RPG shells and bombs near the governorate building.



Local reports mentioned that the leader of the Security Office, Ghith Qantar, was injured by gunfire during the clashes, and confirmed damage to several homes, amid a state of panic among the civilian population.



For its part, the Sweida Media Directorate announced the postponement of the start time for the exceptional exam sessions for the basic education and general secondary certificates in all branches that were scheduled for this morning (Saturday) for several hours, in order to ensure the safety of students and guarantee their arrival at their examination centers.



The Sweida governorate stated, via its channel on Telegram, that the postponement decision came as a result of delays caused by "the obstruction of lawless groups to the movement of students" on their way to the examination centers, at a time when the Sweida-Damascus road witnessed a heavy security and relief presence, with the participation of internal security forces, road security, civil defense teams, and the Red Crescent, starting from the Matouna checkpoint.



The exams are scheduled to take place in the northern countryside areas of the governorate, as part of an exceptional session designated for Sweida students who were unable to take the exams on time, following a decree issued by Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara on August 19, which grants Sweida students an exceptional session to take the exams for both the basic education and general secondary certificates in all their branches, according to the rules and conditions established for these exams.



These developments come amid ongoing security tensions in the Sweida governorate, which has witnessed intermittent clashes between the Syrian public security forces and the forces loyal to cleric Hikmat al-Hajri, despite a ceasefire that began on July 20, 2025.



The public security forces affiliated with the Syrian government share control over parts of the Sweida governorate, while the city is under the control of forces loyal to Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri.