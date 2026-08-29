شهدت مدينة السويداء السورية، ليل الجمعة-السبت، اشتباكات مسلحة جراء خلاف بين مجموعات محلية، قبل أن يتطور إلى تبادل لإطلاق النار واستخدام قذائف وأسلحة مختلفة.
ونقل «تلفزيون سورية» عن مصادر محلية أن الاشتباكات وقعت بين فصيل يُعرف باسم «المكتب الأمني» التابع لما يسمى «الحرس الوطني»، بقيادة سلمان الهجري، نجل رجل الدين حكمت الهجري، وفصائل محلية من ريف السويداء الغربي.
وسمع دوي انفجار قوي في أجواء المدينة ناجم عن انفجار قذيفة في الجو، فيما استمر إطلاق النار في مناطق وسط السويداء، بالتزامن مع أصوات انفجارات يعتقد أنها ناجمة عن قذائف «آر بي جي» وقنابل، بالقرب من مبنى المحافظة.
وتحدثت تقارير محلية عن إصابة القيادي في المكتب الأمني غيث قنطار بطلق ناري خلال الاشتباكات، وأكدت وقوع أضرار في عدد من المنازل، وسط حالة من الهلع بين السكان المدنيين.
من جانبها، أعلنت مديرية إعلام السويداء تأجيل موعد بدء امتحانات الدورة الاستثنائية لشهادتي التعليم الأساسي والثانوية العامة في كافة الفروع التي كانت مقررة صباح اليوم (السبت)، لعدة ساعات، حرصاً على سلامة الطلاب وضمان وصولهم إلى مراكزهم الامتحانية.
وذكرت محافظة السويداء، عبر قناتها على «تلغرام»، أن قرار التأجيل جاء نتيجة التأخير الناجم عن «إعاقة المجموعات الخارجة عن القانون لحركة الطلاب» في طريقهم إلى المراكز الامتحانية، في وقت شهد طريق السويداء-دمشق انتشاراً واستنفاراً أمنياً وإغاثياً مكثفاً، بمشاركة عناصر الأمن الداخلي وأمن الطرق وفرق الدفاع المدني والهلال الأحمر، بدءاً من حاجز المتونة.
ومن المقرر أن تُجرى الامتحانات في مناطق الريف الشمالي للمحافظة، ضمن دورة استثنائية خُصصت لطلاب السويداء الذين تعذر عليهم التقدم إلى الامتحانات في موعدها، بعد مرسوم أصدره الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع في 19 أغسطس الجاري، ويقضي بمنح طلاب محافظة السويداء دورة استثنائية للتقدم إلى امتحانات شهادتي التعليم الأساسي والثانوية العامة بفروعها كافة، وفق القواعد والشروط المعتمدة لهذه الامتحانات.
وتجىء هذه التطورات وسط توتر أمني مستمر في محافظة السويداء، التي شهدت خلال الفترة الماضية اشتباكات متقطعة بين قوات الأمن العام السورية والقوات التابعة لرجل الدين حكمت الهجري، رغم التوصل إلى وقف لإطلاق النار بدأ في 20 يوليو 2025.
وتتقاسم قوات الأمن العام التابعة للحكومة السورية السيطرة على أجزاء من محافظة السويداء، فيما تخضع المدينة لسيطرة القوات الموالية للشيخ حكمت الهجري.
The Syrian city of Sweida witnessed armed clashes on the night of Friday-Saturday due to a dispute between local groups, which escalated into an exchange of gunfire and the use of various shells and weapons.
Syrian Television reported from local sources that the clashes occurred between a faction known as the "Security Office," affiliated with what is called the "National Guard," led by Salman al-Hajri, the son of cleric Hikmat al-Hajri, and local factions from the western countryside of Sweida.
A loud explosion was heard in the city, resulting from a shell explosion in the air, while gunfire continued in central Sweida, coinciding with the sounds of explosions believed to be caused by RPG shells and bombs near the governorate building.
Local reports mentioned that the leader of the Security Office, Ghith Qantar, was injured by gunfire during the clashes, and confirmed damage to several homes, amid a state of panic among the civilian population.
For its part, the Sweida Media Directorate announced the postponement of the start time for the exceptional exam sessions for the basic education and general secondary certificates in all branches that were scheduled for this morning (Saturday) for several hours, in order to ensure the safety of students and guarantee their arrival at their examination centers.
The Sweida governorate stated, via its channel on Telegram, that the postponement decision came as a result of delays caused by "the obstruction of lawless groups to the movement of students" on their way to the examination centers, at a time when the Sweida-Damascus road witnessed a heavy security and relief presence, with the participation of internal security forces, road security, civil defense teams, and the Red Crescent, starting from the Matouna checkpoint.
The exams are scheduled to take place in the northern countryside areas of the governorate, as part of an exceptional session designated for Sweida students who were unable to take the exams on time, following a decree issued by Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara on August 19, which grants Sweida students an exceptional session to take the exams for both the basic education and general secondary certificates in all their branches, according to the rules and conditions established for these exams.
These developments come amid ongoing security tensions in the Sweida governorate, which has witnessed intermittent clashes between the Syrian public security forces and the forces loyal to cleric Hikmat al-Hajri, despite a ceasefire that began on July 20, 2025.
The public security forces affiliated with the Syrian government share control over parts of the Sweida governorate, while the city is under the control of forces loyal to Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajri.