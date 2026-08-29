شهدت مدينة السويداء السورية، ليل الجمعة-السبت، اشتباكات مسلحة جراء خلاف بين مجموعات محلية، قبل أن يتطور إلى تبادل لإطلاق النار واستخدام قذائف وأسلحة مختلفة.


ونقل «تلفزيون سورية» عن مصادر محلية أن الاشتباكات وقعت بين فصيل يُعرف باسم «المكتب الأمني» التابع لما يسمى «الحرس الوطني»، بقيادة سلمان الهجري، نجل رجل الدين حكمت الهجري، وفصائل محلية من ريف السويداء الغربي.


وسمع دوي انفجار قوي في أجواء المدينة ناجم عن انفجار قذيفة في الجو، فيما استمر إطلاق النار في مناطق وسط السويداء، بالتزامن مع أصوات انفجارات يعتقد أنها ناجمة عن قذائف «آر بي جي» وقنابل، بالقرب من مبنى المحافظة.


وتحدثت تقارير محلية عن إصابة القيادي في المكتب الأمني غيث قنطار بطلق ناري خلال الاشتباكات، وأكدت وقوع أضرار في عدد من المنازل، وسط حالة من الهلع بين السكان المدنيين.


من جانبها، أعلنت مديرية إعلام السويداء تأجيل موعد بدء امتحانات الدورة الاستثنائية لشهادتي التعليم الأساسي والثانوية العامة في كافة الفروع التي كانت مقررة صباح اليوم (السبت)، لعدة ساعات، حرصاً على سلامة الطلاب وضمان وصولهم إلى مراكزهم الامتحانية.


وذكرت محافظة السويداء، عبر قناتها على «تلغرام»، أن قرار التأجيل جاء نتيجة التأخير الناجم عن «إعاقة المجموعات الخارجة عن القانون لحركة الطلاب» في طريقهم إلى المراكز الامتحانية، في وقت شهد طريق السويداء-دمشق انتشاراً واستنفاراً أمنياً وإغاثياً مكثفاً، بمشاركة عناصر الأمن الداخلي وأمن الطرق وفرق الدفاع المدني والهلال الأحمر، بدءاً من حاجز المتونة.


ومن المقرر أن تُجرى الامتحانات في مناطق الريف الشمالي للمحافظة، ضمن دورة استثنائية خُصصت لطلاب السويداء الذين تعذر عليهم التقدم إلى الامتحانات في موعدها، بعد مرسوم أصدره الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع في 19 أغسطس الجاري، ويقضي بمنح طلاب محافظة السويداء دورة استثنائية للتقدم إلى امتحانات شهادتي التعليم الأساسي والثانوية العامة بفروعها كافة، وفق القواعد والشروط المعتمدة لهذه الامتحانات.


وتجىء هذه التطورات وسط توتر أمني مستمر في محافظة السويداء، التي شهدت خلال الفترة الماضية اشتباكات متقطعة بين قوات الأمن العام السورية والقوات التابعة لرجل الدين حكمت الهجري، رغم التوصل إلى وقف لإطلاق النار بدأ في 20 يوليو 2025.


وتتقاسم قوات الأمن العام التابعة للحكومة السورية السيطرة على أجزاء من محافظة السويداء، فيما تخضع المدينة لسيطرة القوات الموالية للشيخ حكمت الهجري.