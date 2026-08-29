في عصر أصبحت فيه أنظمة المراقبة المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي ترصد كل حركة في الشوارع، ابتكر فنان في برلين سلاحاً بصرياً غريباً لمواجهة هذا التمدد، قميص بتصميم غير مألوف يملك القدرة على إرباك أنظمة الرؤية الحاسوبية وجعل مرتديه «غير مرئي» بالنسبة للآلات.
صمم الفنان سيمون ويكرت القميص بأسلوب يُعرف بـ «التمويه الرقمي»، ممتلئاً بنمط كثيف من الألوان المتداخلة والأشكال التجريدية، مستغلاً تقنية تُدعى «الهجوم العدائي» (Adversarial Attack) لتضليل الخوارزميات التي تُحلل أشكال أجساد المارة.
وأظهرت المقاطع التوضيحية للمشروع نتيجة صادمة:
- شاشة المراقبة: ترسم برامج الرصد إطارات حول جميع المشاة في الشارع لتحديد هوياتهم، باستثناء الشخص الذي يرتدي هذا القميص، حيث تفشل الكاميرا تماماً في التعرف عليه كـ «إنسان»!
- المفارقة الغريبة: القميص يجعلك غير مرئي للآلة، لكن أنماطه الصارخة وألوانه الملفتة تضمن أن تلفت أنظار جميع البشر حولك، مما يمنعك من الاندماج وسط الحشود.
وجاء تطوير القميص رداً على اختبار شرطة برلين لنظام مراقبة بالفيديو يعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي لتحليل سلوك البشر في ساحة «كوتبوسر تور».
ويؤكد ويكرت أن القميص (الذي يُباع مقابل 75.60 دولاراً) ليس وسيلة مضمونة للتهرب من الشرطة، بل هو رسالة احتجاج فنية تسلط الضوء على المخاوف المتزايدة من سلب الخصوصية وتطرح تساؤلاً حرجاً: إلى أي مدى يمكننا الثقة بأنظمة رصد آلي لم تُختبر علنياً لتتحكم في الشوارع والأماكن العامة؟
In an era where AI-powered surveillance systems monitor every movement in the streets, an artist in Berlin has invented a strange visual weapon to counter this expansion: a shirt with an unconventional design that has the ability to confuse computer vision systems and make its wearer "invisible" to machines.
The artist Simon Weichert designed the shirt in a style known as "digital camouflage," filled with a dense pattern of interwoven colors and abstract shapes, utilizing a technique called "Adversarial Attack" to mislead the algorithms that analyze the shapes of pedestrians' bodies.
The illustrative clips of the project showed a shocking result:
- Surveillance screen: monitoring software draws frames around all pedestrians in the street to identify them, except for the person wearing this shirt, as the camera completely fails to recognize them as a "human"!
- The strange paradox: the shirt makes you invisible to the machine, but its loud patterns and striking colors ensure that you attract the attention of all the humans around you, preventing you from blending in with the crowds.
The development of the shirt came in response to the Berlin police testing a video surveillance system based on artificial intelligence to analyze human behavior in the "Kottbusser Tor" square.
Weichert emphasizes that the shirt (which is sold for $75.60) is not a guaranteed means of evading the police, but rather an artistic protest message that highlights the growing concerns about the loss of privacy and raises a critical question: to what extent can we trust automated surveillance systems that have not been publicly tested to control the streets and public spaces?