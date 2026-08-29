In an era where AI-powered surveillance systems monitor every movement in the streets, an artist in Berlin has invented a strange visual weapon to counter this expansion: a shirt with an unconventional design that has the ability to confuse computer vision systems and make its wearer "invisible" to machines.

The artist Simon Weichert designed the shirt in a style known as "digital camouflage," filled with a dense pattern of interwoven colors and abstract shapes, utilizing a technique called "Adversarial Attack" to mislead the algorithms that analyze the shapes of pedestrians' bodies.

The illustrative clips of the project showed a shocking result:

Surveillance screen: monitoring software draws frames around all pedestrians in the street to identify them, except for the person wearing this shirt, as the camera completely fails to recognize them as a "human"!

The strange paradox: the shirt makes you invisible to the machine, but its loud patterns and striking colors ensure that you attract the attention of all the humans around you, preventing you from blending in with the crowds.

The development of the shirt came in response to the Berlin police testing a video surveillance system based on artificial intelligence to analyze human behavior in the "Kottbusser Tor" square.

Weichert emphasizes that the shirt (which is sold for $75.60) is not a guaranteed means of evading the police, but rather an artistic protest message that highlights the growing concerns about the loss of privacy and raises a critical question: to what extent can we trust automated surveillance systems that have not been publicly tested to control the streets and public spaces?