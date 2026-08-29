في عصر أصبحت فيه أنظمة المراقبة المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي ترصد كل حركة في الشوارع، ابتكر فنان في برلين سلاحاً بصرياً غريباً لمواجهة هذا التمدد، قميص بتصميم غير مألوف يملك القدرة على إرباك أنظمة الرؤية الحاسوبية وجعل مرتديه «غير مرئي» بالنسبة للآلات.

صمم الفنان سيمون ويكرت القميص بأسلوب يُعرف بـ «التمويه الرقمي»، ممتلئاً بنمط كثيف من الألوان المتداخلة والأشكال التجريدية، مستغلاً تقنية تُدعى «الهجوم العدائي» (Adversarial Attack) لتضليل الخوارزميات التي تُحلل أشكال أجساد المارة.

وأظهرت المقاطع التوضيحية للمشروع نتيجة صادمة:

  • شاشة المراقبة: ترسم برامج الرصد إطارات حول جميع المشاة في الشارع لتحديد هوياتهم، باستثناء الشخص الذي يرتدي هذا القميص، حيث تفشل الكاميرا تماماً في التعرف عليه كـ «إنسان»!
  • المفارقة الغريبة: القميص يجعلك غير مرئي للآلة، لكن أنماطه الصارخة وألوانه الملفتة تضمن أن تلفت أنظار جميع البشر حولك، مما يمنعك من الاندماج وسط الحشود.

وجاء تطوير القميص رداً على اختبار شرطة برلين لنظام مراقبة بالفيديو يعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي لتحليل سلوك البشر في ساحة «كوتبوسر تور».

ويؤكد ويكرت أن القميص (الذي يُباع مقابل 75.60 دولاراً) ليس وسيلة مضمونة للتهرب من الشرطة، بل هو رسالة احتجاج فنية تسلط الضوء على المخاوف المتزايدة من سلب الخصوصية وتطرح تساؤلاً حرجاً: إلى أي مدى يمكننا الثقة بأنظمة رصد آلي لم تُختبر علنياً لتتحكم في الشوارع والأماكن العامة؟