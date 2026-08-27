في مشهد رمزّي يلخص تحولاً تاريخياً وانتهاء عقدة مالية امتدت لعقود، شهدت العاصمة السورية دمشق حدثاً غير مسبوق، حيث قام الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع بإجراء أول عملية دفع إلكتروني باستخدام بطاقة «فيزا» (Visa) العالمية داخل أحد مطاعم المدينة، في خطوة تُعلن رسمياً كسْر الحظر الرقمي وعودة المعاملات المالية الدولية إلى البلاد.

الحدث السريع والمصوّر، الذي نشره حاكم مصرف سوريا المركزي صفوت رسلان عبر منصة «إكس»، لم يكن مجرد سداد لفاتورة طعام، بل كان إعلاناً عملياً عن بدء حقبة جديدة، وجاء بعد 24 ساعة فقط من القرار التاريخي برفع اسم سوريا من القائمة الأمريكية للدول الراعية للإرهاب.

تأتي هذه الخطوة كترجمة فورية لقرار وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية بإلغاء تصنيف سوريا كدولة راعية للإرهاب، وهو الحظر الذي فُرض لأول مرة عام 1979 واستمر طيلة 47 عاماً محاصراً الاقتصاد والبنك المركزي ومكبلاً حركة الاستثمار والمعاملات البنكية.

وكانت واشنطن قد أوضحت أن الإجراء جاء «تماشياً مع وعد الرئيس دونالد ترمب بتخفيف العقوبات»، مما يفتح الباب أمام إلغاء القيود المباشرة على المعاملات المالية والمساعدات وصادرات التكنولوجيا ذات الاستخدام المزدوج، التي ظلت شرياناً مقطوعاً أمام الاقتصاد السوري.

وعلق حاكم المصرف المركزي صفوت رسلان على اللحظة بكونها «بداية جديدة تحمل الكثير من الأمل والمسؤولية وشعوراً يصعب اختصاره بالكلمات»، فيما احتفى الرئيس أحمد الشرع بالقرار مؤكدًا أن بلاده:

  • تنفض عن كاهلها «نكتة سوداء» امتدت لعقود طويلة.
  • تمزق بأيدي أبنائها صفحة من ماضيها الأليم لتبدأ رحلة البناء والإعمار.
  • تتوجه بالشكر والدعم لكل الدول الصديقة التي ساندت هذا التحول التاريخي.

لتصبح شريحة «الميكروشيب» الصغرى في بطاقة «فيزا» بقلب دمشق اليوم، الإشارة الأولى لعودة الشرايين المالية الدولية للتدفق في الجسد السوري بعد عقود من العزلة.