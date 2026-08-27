In a symbolic scene summarizing a historical transformation and the end of a financial knot that has persisted for decades, the Syrian capital Damascus witnessed an unprecedented event, where Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara conducted the first electronic payment using a global "Visa" card inside one of the city's restaurants, in a step that officially announces the breaking of the digital blockade and the return of international financial transactions to the country.

The swift and recorded event, which was shared by the Governor of the Central Bank of Syria, Safwat Raslan, via the "X" platform, was not merely a payment for a food bill, but a practical declaration of the beginning of a new era, coming just 24 hours after the historic decision to remove Syria from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

This step comes as an immediate translation of the U.S. State Department's decision to lift Syria's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, a designation that was first imposed in 1979 and lasted for 47 years, suffocating the economy, the central bank, and shackling investment and banking transactions.

Washington had clarified that the action was taken "in line with President Donald Trump's promise to ease sanctions," which opens the door to lifting direct restrictions on financial transactions, aid, and dual-use technology exports, which have remained a severed lifeline for the Syrian economy.

Governor of the Central Bank Safwat Raslan commented on the moment as a "new beginning that carries a lot of hope and responsibility and a feeling that is hard to summarize in words," while President Ahmad al-Shara celebrated the decision, affirming that his country:

Is shedding a "black joke" that has lasted for long decades.

Is tearing with the hands of its children a page from its painful past to begin the journey of construction and reconstruction.

Is expressing gratitude and support to all friendly countries that backed this historical transformation.

Thus, the tiny "microchip" in the "Visa" card in the heart of Damascus today becomes the first signal of the return of international financial arteries to flow within the Syrian body after decades of isolation.