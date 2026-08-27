تُعد صحة الكلى من الجوانب التي لا تحظى بالاهتمام الكافي في مجال الرعاية الصحية الوقائية، رغم أن اكتشاف المشكلات التي تصيبها في وقت مبكر قد يكون عاملاً حاسماً في الحفاظ على وظائفها على المدى الطويل. وتكمن خطورة أمراض الكلى في أنها غالباً ما تتطور دون ظهور أعراض واضحة في مراحلها الأولى، وقد لا يبدأ المريض في ملاحظة علامات مقلقة إلا بعد حدوث تراجع ملحوظ في وظائف الكلى.

وبحسب موقع «تايمز ناو»، حذر اختصاصي أمراض الكلى في العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي، الدكتور سونيل براكاش، من تزايد ظهور اضطرابات كلوية مزمنة لدى موظفين شباب في قطاع الشركات، مشيراً إلى أن بعض المرضى يتجاهلون أعراضاً بسيطة كان من الممكن أن تدفعهم إلى إجراء الفحوصات في وقت مبكر.

التبول المتكرر ليلاً.. علامة لا ينبغي تجاهلها

وقال براكاش: «إن كثرة التبول، وخصوصاً الاستيقاظ المتكرر أثناء الليل للتبول، إلى جانب ارتفاع ضغط الدم المستمر، من العلامات التي تستحق الانتباه والتقييم الطبي».

وأوضح أن الاستيقاظ من النوم بشكل متكرر لاستخدام الحمام قد يكون طبيعياً في بعض الحالات، ولا يعني بالضرورة وجود مرض في الكلى، إلا أن تكرار الظاهرة بصورة مستمرة يستدعي البحث عن أسبابها، خصوصاً إذا ترافقت مع عوامل خطر أخرى.

وقال الطبيب: «إن الجسم لا يُفترض عادة أن ينتج كميات كبيرة من البول أثناء الراحة ليلاً، ولذلك فإن تكرار التبول خلال ساعات النوم قد يكون سبباً لإجراء فحوصات للتأكد من عدم وجود مشكلة صحية كامنة».

وينصح براكاش بعدم افتراض أن هذه المشكلة مجرد نتيجة للتقدم في العمر أو الإفراط في شرب الماء، مؤكداً أهمية فحص مستويات السكر في الدم ووظائف الكلى عندما يكون التبول الليلي متكرراً أو مصحوباً بعلامات أخرى.

علاقة وثيقة بين الكلى والضغط والسكري

وتكتسب هذه التحذيرات أهمية خاصة في ظل الارتباط الوثيق بين أمراض الكلى وارتفاع ضغط الدم والسكري، وهما من الاضطرابات الصحية الشائعة المرتبطة بنمط الحياة.

ويؤكد براكاش أهمية اكتشاف ارتفاع ضغط الدم في وقت مبكر، إذ يمكن للضغط المرتفع أن يتسبب في تلف الكلى تدريجياً، في حين أن ضعف وظائف الكلى يمكن أن يؤدي بدوره إلى ارتفاع ضغط الدم، ما قد يخلق حلقة مفرغة تزيد من الضرر بمرور الوقت.

وأشار إلى أن استمرار ارتفاع ضغط الدم قد يكون أحياناً مؤشراً على وجود مشكلة في وظائف الكلى، ولذلك لا ينبغي تجاهله، خاصة لدى الأشخاص الذين لديهم عوامل خطر.

وينصح الأشخاص المصابون بالسكري أو ارتفاع ضغط الدم، أو الذين لديهم تاريخ عائلي لأمراض الكلى، بإجراء فحوصات دورية للكشف عن أي تغيرات قبل حدوث تلف كبير في وظائف الكلى.

علامات أخرى قد تمر دون ملاحظة

ولا تقتصر الإشارات المحتملة لمشكلات الكلى على التبول الليلي وارتفاع ضغط الدم، إذ قد تظهر أعراض أخرى لا يربطها كثير من الأشخاص بصحة الكلى، ومن بينها تورم القدمين، وجفاف الجلد والحكة، وضيق التنفس، وهي أعراض قد تكون لها أسباب متعددة، لكنها تستدعي التقييم الطبي إذا ظهرت بصورة مستمرة أو غير مبررة.

ويؤكد الطبيب أن عدم وجود أعراض قوية لا يعني بالضرورة أن الكلى تعمل بصورة طبيعية، وهو ما يجعل الفحوصات الدورية مهمة بالنسبة للأشخاص الأكثر عرضة للإصابة.

فحوصات بسيطة تكشف المشكلة مبكراً

ويوصي براكاش بمتابعة مؤشرات الدم وإجراء تحاليل البول بصورة دورية عند الحاجة، مع إمكانية اللجوء إلى فحص الموجات فوق الصوتية للكلى عندما يرى الطبيب أن ذلك ضروري.

ويشير إلى أن الفحوصات الأولية لا تتطلب بالضرورة إنفاقاً مالياً كبيراً، وهو ما ينبغي أن يشجع الأشخاص على إجراء الفحوصات وعدم تأجيلها.

ويؤكد أن اكتشاف أي مشكلة في الكلى في مرحلة مبكرة يمنح المريض فرصة أفضل للتعامل معها والحد من تطورها، خصوصاً إذا كان السبب مرتبطاً بعوامل يمكن السيطرة عليها مثل السكري وارتفاع ضغط الدم.

لماذا تهم الوقاية؟

وعلى عكس بعض الأعضاء الأخرى، لا يمكن للكلى استعادة الأنسجة التي تعرضت لتلف دائم بصورة كاملة. وعندما تفقد أجزاء من الكلى قدرتها على أداء وظائفها، تضطر الأنسجة السليمة المتبقية إلى تحمل عبء إضافي لتعويض النقص.

ولهذا السبب، يرى براكاش أن انتظار ظهور أعراض شديدة قبل الاهتمام بصحة الكلى ليس إستراتيجية جيدة، خصوصاً لدى الأشخاص الذين لديهم عوامل خطر.

وتظل السيطرة على ضغط الدم وسكر الدم، والحفاظ على وزن صحي، وممارسة النشاط البدني بانتظام، وإدارة التوتر، من الركائز المهمة لنمط حياة يساعد على حماية صحة الكلى.