تُعد صحة الكلى من الجوانب التي لا تحظى بالاهتمام الكافي في مجال الرعاية الصحية الوقائية، رغم أن اكتشاف المشكلات التي تصيبها في وقت مبكر قد يكون عاملاً حاسماً في الحفاظ على وظائفها على المدى الطويل. وتكمن خطورة أمراض الكلى في أنها غالباً ما تتطور دون ظهور أعراض واضحة في مراحلها الأولى، وقد لا يبدأ المريض في ملاحظة علامات مقلقة إلا بعد حدوث تراجع ملحوظ في وظائف الكلى.
وبحسب موقع «تايمز ناو»، حذر اختصاصي أمراض الكلى في العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي، الدكتور سونيل براكاش، من تزايد ظهور اضطرابات كلوية مزمنة لدى موظفين شباب في قطاع الشركات، مشيراً إلى أن بعض المرضى يتجاهلون أعراضاً بسيطة كان من الممكن أن تدفعهم إلى إجراء الفحوصات في وقت مبكر.
التبول المتكرر ليلاً.. علامة لا ينبغي تجاهلها
وقال براكاش: «إن كثرة التبول، وخصوصاً الاستيقاظ المتكرر أثناء الليل للتبول، إلى جانب ارتفاع ضغط الدم المستمر، من العلامات التي تستحق الانتباه والتقييم الطبي».
وأوضح أن الاستيقاظ من النوم بشكل متكرر لاستخدام الحمام قد يكون طبيعياً في بعض الحالات، ولا يعني بالضرورة وجود مرض في الكلى، إلا أن تكرار الظاهرة بصورة مستمرة يستدعي البحث عن أسبابها، خصوصاً إذا ترافقت مع عوامل خطر أخرى.
وقال الطبيب: «إن الجسم لا يُفترض عادة أن ينتج كميات كبيرة من البول أثناء الراحة ليلاً، ولذلك فإن تكرار التبول خلال ساعات النوم قد يكون سبباً لإجراء فحوصات للتأكد من عدم وجود مشكلة صحية كامنة».
وينصح براكاش بعدم افتراض أن هذه المشكلة مجرد نتيجة للتقدم في العمر أو الإفراط في شرب الماء، مؤكداً أهمية فحص مستويات السكر في الدم ووظائف الكلى عندما يكون التبول الليلي متكرراً أو مصحوباً بعلامات أخرى.
علاقة وثيقة بين الكلى والضغط والسكري
وتكتسب هذه التحذيرات أهمية خاصة في ظل الارتباط الوثيق بين أمراض الكلى وارتفاع ضغط الدم والسكري، وهما من الاضطرابات الصحية الشائعة المرتبطة بنمط الحياة.
ويؤكد براكاش أهمية اكتشاف ارتفاع ضغط الدم في وقت مبكر، إذ يمكن للضغط المرتفع أن يتسبب في تلف الكلى تدريجياً، في حين أن ضعف وظائف الكلى يمكن أن يؤدي بدوره إلى ارتفاع ضغط الدم، ما قد يخلق حلقة مفرغة تزيد من الضرر بمرور الوقت.
وأشار إلى أن استمرار ارتفاع ضغط الدم قد يكون أحياناً مؤشراً على وجود مشكلة في وظائف الكلى، ولذلك لا ينبغي تجاهله، خاصة لدى الأشخاص الذين لديهم عوامل خطر.
وينصح الأشخاص المصابون بالسكري أو ارتفاع ضغط الدم، أو الذين لديهم تاريخ عائلي لأمراض الكلى، بإجراء فحوصات دورية للكشف عن أي تغيرات قبل حدوث تلف كبير في وظائف الكلى.
علامات أخرى قد تمر دون ملاحظة
ولا تقتصر الإشارات المحتملة لمشكلات الكلى على التبول الليلي وارتفاع ضغط الدم، إذ قد تظهر أعراض أخرى لا يربطها كثير من الأشخاص بصحة الكلى، ومن بينها تورم القدمين، وجفاف الجلد والحكة، وضيق التنفس، وهي أعراض قد تكون لها أسباب متعددة، لكنها تستدعي التقييم الطبي إذا ظهرت بصورة مستمرة أو غير مبررة.
ويؤكد الطبيب أن عدم وجود أعراض قوية لا يعني بالضرورة أن الكلى تعمل بصورة طبيعية، وهو ما يجعل الفحوصات الدورية مهمة بالنسبة للأشخاص الأكثر عرضة للإصابة.
فحوصات بسيطة تكشف المشكلة مبكراً
ويوصي براكاش بمتابعة مؤشرات الدم وإجراء تحاليل البول بصورة دورية عند الحاجة، مع إمكانية اللجوء إلى فحص الموجات فوق الصوتية للكلى عندما يرى الطبيب أن ذلك ضروري.
ويشير إلى أن الفحوصات الأولية لا تتطلب بالضرورة إنفاقاً مالياً كبيراً، وهو ما ينبغي أن يشجع الأشخاص على إجراء الفحوصات وعدم تأجيلها.
ويؤكد أن اكتشاف أي مشكلة في الكلى في مرحلة مبكرة يمنح المريض فرصة أفضل للتعامل معها والحد من تطورها، خصوصاً إذا كان السبب مرتبطاً بعوامل يمكن السيطرة عليها مثل السكري وارتفاع ضغط الدم.
لماذا تهم الوقاية؟
وعلى عكس بعض الأعضاء الأخرى، لا يمكن للكلى استعادة الأنسجة التي تعرضت لتلف دائم بصورة كاملة. وعندما تفقد أجزاء من الكلى قدرتها على أداء وظائفها، تضطر الأنسجة السليمة المتبقية إلى تحمل عبء إضافي لتعويض النقص.
ولهذا السبب، يرى براكاش أن انتظار ظهور أعراض شديدة قبل الاهتمام بصحة الكلى ليس إستراتيجية جيدة، خصوصاً لدى الأشخاص الذين لديهم عوامل خطر.
وتظل السيطرة على ضغط الدم وسكر الدم، والحفاظ على وزن صحي، وممارسة النشاط البدني بانتظام، وإدارة التوتر، من الركائز المهمة لنمط حياة يساعد على حماية صحة الكلى.
Kidney health is one of the aspects that does not receive enough attention in the field of preventive healthcare, despite the fact that early detection of problems affecting them can be a crucial factor in maintaining their long-term functions. The danger of kidney diseases lies in the fact that they often develop without clear symptoms in their early stages, and a patient may not start to notice concerning signs until there is a noticeable decline in kidney functions.
According to the "Times Now" website, Dr. Sunil Prakash, a nephrologist in the Indian capital of New Delhi, warned of the increasing occurrence of chronic kidney disorders among young employees in the corporate sector, pointing out that some patients ignore simple symptoms that could have prompted them to undergo early testing.
Frequent nighttime urination.. a sign not to be ignored
Prakash stated: "Frequent urination, especially waking up repeatedly during the night to urinate, along with persistent high blood pressure, are signs that deserve attention and medical evaluation."
He explained that waking up frequently to use the bathroom may be normal in some cases and does not necessarily indicate a kidney disease; however, the continuous recurrence of this phenomenon warrants investigation into its causes, especially if accompanied by other risk factors.
The doctor said: "The body is not typically supposed to produce large amounts of urine while resting at night, so frequent urination during sleep hours may be a reason to conduct tests to ensure there is no underlying health issue."
Prakash advises against assuming that this problem is merely a result of aging or excessive water intake, emphasizing the importance of checking blood sugar levels and kidney functions when nighttime urination is frequent or accompanied by other signs.
A close relationship between kidneys, blood pressure, and diabetes
These warnings gain particular importance in light of the close association between kidney diseases, high blood pressure, and diabetes, which are common health disorders linked to lifestyle.
Prakash emphasizes the importance of early detection of high blood pressure, as elevated pressure can gradually damage the kidneys, while impaired kidney functions can, in turn, lead to high blood pressure, creating a vicious cycle that increases damage over time.
He pointed out that persistent high blood pressure may sometimes be an indicator of a problem with kidney functions, and therefore should not be ignored, especially in individuals with risk factors.
People with diabetes or high blood pressure, or those with a family history of kidney diseases, are advised to undergo regular check-ups to detect any changes before significant damage to kidney functions occurs.
Other signs that may go unnoticed
Potential signs of kidney problems are not limited to nighttime urination and high blood pressure; other symptoms may appear that many people do not associate with kidney health, including swelling of the feet, dry skin and itching, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may have multiple causes, but they warrant medical evaluation if they appear persistently or without justification.
The doctor confirms that the absence of strong symptoms does not necessarily mean that the kidneys are functioning normally, which makes regular check-ups important for individuals at higher risk of developing kidney issues.
Simple tests can reveal problems early
Prakash recommends monitoring blood indicators and conducting urine tests periodically when necessary, with the possibility of resorting to kidney ultrasound when the doctor deems it necessary.
He notes that initial tests do not necessarily require significant financial expenditure, which should encourage individuals to undergo testing and not postpone it.
He emphasizes that discovering any kidney problem at an early stage gives the patient a better chance to manage it and limit its progression, especially if the cause is related to controllable factors such as diabetes and high blood pressure.
Why is prevention important?
Unlike some other organs, the kidneys cannot fully restore tissues that have suffered permanent damage. When parts of the kidneys lose their ability to perform their functions, the remaining healthy tissues are forced to bear an additional burden to compensate for the deficiency.
For this reason, Prakash believes that waiting for severe symptoms to appear before paying attention to kidney health is not a good strategy, especially for individuals with risk factors.
Maintaining control over blood pressure and blood sugar, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, and managing stress are important pillars of a lifestyle that helps protect kidney health.