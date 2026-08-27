Kidney health is one of the aspects that does not receive enough attention in the field of preventive healthcare, despite the fact that early detection of problems affecting them can be a crucial factor in maintaining their long-term functions. The danger of kidney diseases lies in the fact that they often develop without clear symptoms in their early stages, and a patient may not start to notice concerning signs until there is a noticeable decline in kidney functions.

According to the "Times Now" website, Dr. Sunil Prakash, a nephrologist in the Indian capital of New Delhi, warned of the increasing occurrence of chronic kidney disorders among young employees in the corporate sector, pointing out that some patients ignore simple symptoms that could have prompted them to undergo early testing.

Frequent nighttime urination.. a sign not to be ignored

Prakash stated: "Frequent urination, especially waking up repeatedly during the night to urinate, along with persistent high blood pressure, are signs that deserve attention and medical evaluation."

He explained that waking up frequently to use the bathroom may be normal in some cases and does not necessarily indicate a kidney disease; however, the continuous recurrence of this phenomenon warrants investigation into its causes, especially if accompanied by other risk factors.

The doctor said: "The body is not typically supposed to produce large amounts of urine while resting at night, so frequent urination during sleep hours may be a reason to conduct tests to ensure there is no underlying health issue."

Prakash advises against assuming that this problem is merely a result of aging or excessive water intake, emphasizing the importance of checking blood sugar levels and kidney functions when nighttime urination is frequent or accompanied by other signs.

A close relationship between kidneys, blood pressure, and diabetes

These warnings gain particular importance in light of the close association between kidney diseases, high blood pressure, and diabetes, which are common health disorders linked to lifestyle.

Prakash emphasizes the importance of early detection of high blood pressure, as elevated pressure can gradually damage the kidneys, while impaired kidney functions can, in turn, lead to high blood pressure, creating a vicious cycle that increases damage over time.

He pointed out that persistent high blood pressure may sometimes be an indicator of a problem with kidney functions, and therefore should not be ignored, especially in individuals with risk factors.

People with diabetes or high blood pressure, or those with a family history of kidney diseases, are advised to undergo regular check-ups to detect any changes before significant damage to kidney functions occurs.

Other signs that may go unnoticed

Potential signs of kidney problems are not limited to nighttime urination and high blood pressure; other symptoms may appear that many people do not associate with kidney health, including swelling of the feet, dry skin and itching, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may have multiple causes, but they warrant medical evaluation if they appear persistently or without justification.

The doctor confirms that the absence of strong symptoms does not necessarily mean that the kidneys are functioning normally, which makes regular check-ups important for individuals at higher risk of developing kidney issues.

Simple tests can reveal problems early

Prakash recommends monitoring blood indicators and conducting urine tests periodically when necessary, with the possibility of resorting to kidney ultrasound when the doctor deems it necessary.

He notes that initial tests do not necessarily require significant financial expenditure, which should encourage individuals to undergo testing and not postpone it.

He emphasizes that discovering any kidney problem at an early stage gives the patient a better chance to manage it and limit its progression, especially if the cause is related to controllable factors such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Why is prevention important?

Unlike some other organs, the kidneys cannot fully restore tissues that have suffered permanent damage. When parts of the kidneys lose their ability to perform their functions, the remaining healthy tissues are forced to bear an additional burden to compensate for the deficiency.

For this reason, Prakash believes that waiting for severe symptoms to appear before paying attention to kidney health is not a good strategy, especially for individuals with risk factors.

Maintaining control over blood pressure and blood sugar, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, and managing stress are important pillars of a lifestyle that helps protect kidney health.