An unintentional cinematic error quickly turned into a resounding political storm in Washington! In a historic media slip, the official post from the U.S. Department of Education sparked a wave of mockery and outrage across social media platforms after a fatal editorial mistake placed President Donald Trump in a direct and embarrassing comparison with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The story began when the officials managing the department's official account on the platform "X" wanted to showcase their government's strength, so they posted a video accompanied by a boastful phrase: "No one does it like us" with a tiger emoji. However, using a famous cinematic scene landed them in a media predicament!

The clip included a scene taken from the film "Darkest Hour," featuring former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill shouting sharply: "You cannot negotiate with a tiger with your head in its mouth!"... then the video abruptly cuts to a visual montage of Trump.

But the employee responsible for editing the video missed a highly dangerous dramatic and historical context:

Who is the "tiger"? The famous phrase was said by Churchill in the context of his firm rejection of a settlement with Adolf Hitler.

The shocking result: the montage automatically and visually linked the word "tiger" with images of Trump, making it appear as if the official department was comparing the American president to the Nazi leader!

Within minutes, the platform was ablaze with sarcastic and outraged comments. Politicians and content creators, led by officials from the Democratic Party, rushed to highlight this resounding irony, sarcastically commenting: "Excuse me... but the tiger in this film is Hitler!"

It wasn't long before the platform's management placed an official "fact-checking note" under the department's video to explain the origin of the scene, which deepened the predicament, causing the media management at the U.S. Department of Education to become confused and forced to delete the clip immediately while providing justifications related to the employee's lack of awareness of the depth of the historical context.

This blunder adds to a long record of controversy surrounding Trump's digital administration and its handling of social media platforms and artificial intelligence, becoming one of the strangest media blunders in the history of U.S. ministries.