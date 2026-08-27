تحول خطأ سينمائي غير مقصود في لحظات إلى عاصفة سياسية مدوية في واشنطن! في زلة إعلامية تاريخية، أثار المنشور الرسمي لوزارة التعليم الأمريكية موجة عارمة من السخرية والغضب عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما تسبب خطأ تحريري قاتل في وضع الرئيس دونالد ترمب في مقارنة مباشرة ومحرجة مع الزعيم النازي أدولف هتلر.

بدأت القصة عندما أراد القائمون على الحساب الرسمي للوزارة على منصة «إكس» استعراض قوة حكومتهم، فنشروا مقطع فيديو أرفقوه بعبارة متباهية: «لا أحد يفعلها مثلنا» مع إيموجي لنمر. لكن الاستعانة بمشهد سينمائي شهير أسقطتهم في ورطة إعلامية!

تضمن المقطع مشهدًا اقتُطع من فيلم «Darkest Hour» (الساعة الأشد ظلامًا)، يظهر فيه رئيس الوزراء البريطاني الأسبق ونستون تشرشل وهو يصرخ بحدّة: «لا يمكنك التفاوض مع نمر ورأسك في فمه!».. ثم يقطع الفيديو فجأة ليعرض استعراضًا بصريًا لمشاهد مجمعة لترمب.

لكن الموظف المسؤول عن مونتاج الفيديو فاته سياق درامي وتاريخي في غاية الخطورة:

  • من هو «النمر»؟ العبارة الشهيرة قالها تشرشل في سياق رفصه القاطع للصلح مع أدولف هتلر.
  • النتيجة الصادمة: المونتاج ربط تلقائيًا وبصريًا بين كلمة «النمر» ومشاهد ترمب، ليظهر المقطع وكأن الوزارة الرسمية تشبه الرئيس الأمريكي بالزعيم النازي!

وخلال دقائق معدودة، اشتعلت المنصة بالتعليقات الساخرة والمستنكرة. وسارع سياسيون وصناع محتوى، في مقدمتهم مسؤولون في الحزب الديمقراطي، إلى إبراز هذه المفارقة المدوية، معلقين بسخرية: «عفواً.. لكن النمر في هذا الفيلم هو هتلر!».

ولم تلبث إدارة المنصة أن وضعت «ملاحظة تقصي حقائق» رسمية أسفل فيديو الوزارة لشرح أصل المشهد، مما زاد من عمق الورطة، لترتبك إدارة الإعلام بوزارة التعليم الأمريكية وتضطر إلى حذف المقطع فوراً مع تقديم مبررات تتعلّق بعدم إدراك الموظف لعمق السياق التاريخي.

وتأتي هذه السقطة لتضاف إلى سجل حافل من الجدل المحيط بإدارة ترمب الرقمية وتعامله مع منصات التواصل الاجتماعي والذكاء الاصطناعي، متحوّلة إلى واحدة من أغرب الهفوات الإعلامية في تاريخ الوزارات الأمريكية.