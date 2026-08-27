في ليلة سينمائية حبست أنفاس العاصمة الألمانية، استيقظ حي «نويكولن» الشهير ببرلين على كابوس مدفون تحت الأرض منذ عقود! كابوسٌ لم يكن سوى قنبلة عاتية تزن 100 كيلوغرام من مخلفات الحرب العالمية الثانية، ظلت غافية طيلة 80 عاماً في مياه قناة ملاحية، قبل أن تخرج فجأة لتقلب هدوء المدينة إلى موجة استنفار قصوى.

سرعان ما تحول المشهد في لحظات إلى دراما حية، حيث صدحت مكبرات الصوت في شوارع الحي، واهتزت هواتف السكان بتحذيرات طارئة عبر نظام «كاتفارن»، لتصدر أوامر إخلاء قسري ونزع ملكية مؤقت شمل أكثر من 5600 منزل، تاركاً آلاف العائلات في مواجهة ظلمة ليل الشارع.

عقدة الموقف لم تكن فقط في حجم القنبلة القاتلة، بل في ضرب طوق أمني عازل بقطر 500 متر فرض إغلاقاً كاملاً لشرايين العاصمة. وعاشت أجهزة الإغاثة والشرطة ليلة مليئة بالتحديات اللوجستية المعقدة:

  • إجلاء معقد لطاعني السن: اضطرت الفرق إلى نقل المئات من قاطني دور رعاية المسنين داخل نطاق الخطر، في عملية طبية وإنسانية شاقة حبست الأنفاس.
  • شلل في حركة القطارات: شُلت حركة النقل العام في برلين تماماً، وتوقفت خطوط الحافلات والأنفاق المحيطة، ما أحدث حالة ارباك مروري لم تشهدها المدينة منذ فترة طويلة.
  • استنفار 200 ضابط وخبير: تحول موقع القناة إلى مقر عمليات يضم الصليب الأحمر وفرق الإغاثة التقنية لإقامة مراكز إيواء طارئة استوعبت الفارين من منازلهم.

وتحت الضغط العصبي الشديد، خاض خبراء تفكيك المفرقعات معركة حبس أنفاس مع صاعق القنبلة الصدئ. وقبيل منتصف الليل بقليل، أعلنت الشرطة نجاح المهمة وإبطال مفعول القنبلة، ليُفتح المجال أمام عودة العائلات المجهدة إلى منازلها بعد ساعات من الرعب.

ورغم زوال الخطر، أعادت الحادثة التذكير بالحقيقة المظلمة التي تعيشها ألمانيا، حيث أكدت الشرطة أن العثور على أطنان المتفجرات المدفونة تحت أحياء برلين المكتظة لا يزال مسلسلاً مستمراً، يحوّل أرشيف الحرب إلى أشباح قنابل موقوتة تهدد سلامة السكان في أي لحظة.