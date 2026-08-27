On a cinematic night that held the breath of the German capital, the famous district of "Neukölln" in Berlin awoke to a nightmare buried underground for decades! This nightmare was none other than a massive 100-kilogram bomb from the remnants of World War II, which had been lying dormant for 80 years in the waters of a shipping canal, before suddenly surfacing to turn the city's tranquility into a wave of maximum alert.

In moments, the scene transformed into live drama, as loudspeakers blared in the streets of the district, and residents' phones vibrated with emergency alerts via the "Katwarn" system, issuing orders for forced evacuations and temporary expropriations that affected more than 5,600 homes, leaving thousands of families facing the darkness of the street night.

The complexity of the situation was not only in the size of the deadly bomb but also in the establishment of a security cordon with a radius of 500 meters that imposed a complete shutdown of the capital's arteries. Emergency services and police experienced a night filled with complex logistical challenges:

Complex evacuation of the elderly: Teams had to transport hundreds of residents from nursing homes within the danger zone, in a medical and humanitarian operation that held their breath.

Paralysis of train movement: Public transport in Berlin was completely paralyzed, with bus and subway lines surrounding the area halted, causing a traffic chaos not seen in the city for a long time.

Mobilization of 200 officers and experts: The canal site turned into an operations center that included the Red Cross and technical relief teams to establish emergency shelters for those fleeing their homes.

Under intense psychological pressure, bomb disposal experts engaged in a breath-holding battle with the bomb's rusty detonator. Just before midnight, the police announced the success of the mission and the deactivation of the bomb, allowing exhausted families to return to their homes after hours of terror.

And despite the danger having passed, the incident served as a reminder of the dark reality that Germany lives with, as police confirmed that the discovery of tons of explosives buried beneath Berlin's crowded neighborhoods remains an ongoing saga, turning the war archive into ghosts of time bombs that threaten the safety of residents at any moment.