لم تكن ساعات اليوم (الثلاثاء) عادية على طرق مصر، فمن الساحل الشمالي الغربي إلى قلب الصعيد، ومن سيناء إلى دلتا النيل، تكررت مأساة واحدة بصور مختلفة: سيارة انحرفت عن مسارها، أتوبيس فقد السيطرة، ميكروباص انقلب على جنبه، وسيارة نقل صدمت ما أمامها.

في غضون يوم واحد، سقط 11 مصرياً قتلى، وأصيب 81 آخرون بجروح متفاوتة الخطورة، في خمس حوادث منفصلة وقعت بمحافظات مطروح والمنيا والإسماعيلية والدقهلية والمنوفية، لتُضاف هذه الحصيلة إلى سجل طويل من حوادث الطرق التي باتت تمثل أحد أبرز التحديات المرورية في البلاد، خصوصاً مع اقتراب موسم الذروة في حركة السفر والانتقال بين المحافظات.

وفيما تبدو الحوادث الخمس منفصلة جغرافياً، إلا أنها تتشابه في تفاصيلها: طرق سريعة أو صحراوية، سرعات مرتفعة، ولحظة غفلة أو خلل فني تتحول إلى كارثة تحصد الأرواح خلال ثوانٍ معدودة.

وفيما يلي تفاصيل الحوادث كما رصدتها الجهات الأمنية والصحية في المحافظات الخمس.
يوم دامٍ على طرق مصر.. 5 حوادث تحصد 11 روحاً وتصيب 81 شخصاً

9 وفيات و8 مصابين في مطروح

شهد الطريق المتفرع من امتداد محور الضبعة، جنوب مدينة رأس الحكمة بمحافظة مطروح، أحد أعنف حوادث اليوم، بعدما تصادمت سيارة ميكروباص مع سيارة نقل مقطورة، في حادثة مروعة أسفرت عن مقتل 9 أشخاص على الفور، وإصابة 8 آخرين نُقلوا فور وقوع الحادثة إلى المستشفيات القريبة لتلقي العلاج.

واستقبل مستشفى مرسى مطروح العام جثامين الضحايا السبعة، فيما تم تقديم الإسعافات الأولية للمصابين ميدانياً في موقع الحادثة قبل نقلهم بسيارات الإسعاف إلى قسم الطوارئ والاستقبال بالمستشفى ذاته لتلقي باقي العلاج.

وجرى التحفظ على جثامين الضحايا بثلاجة حفظ الموتى تمهيداً لتسليمها لذويهم بعد الانتهاء من الإجراءات القانونية، وتحرر محضر بالواقعة تمهيداً للعرض على النيابة العامة لتحديد الأسباب والملابسات الدقيقة للحادثة.

29 مصاباً في المنيا

وفي محافظة المنيا، شهد الطريق الصحراوي الشرقي واقعة انقلاب أتوبيس نقل كان يستقله عدد كبير من الركاب، ما أسفر عن إصابة 29 شخصاً بجروح ورضوض متفاوتة الخطورة.

وفور تلقي غرفة عمليات مديرية أمن المنيا بلاغاً بالحادثة، هُرعت سيارات الإسعاف إلى موقع الانقلاب لنقل المصابين إلى المستشفيات المجهزة بالمحافظة لتلقي الإسعافات اللازمة، فيما باشرت الجهات المعنية أعمال رفع الأتوبيس المنقلب لتسهيل حركة المرور على الطريق الصحراوي الحيوي.

24 مصاباً في الإسماعيلية

وعلى طريق الدواويس بمحافظة الإسماعيلية، وقعت حادثة تصادم بين سيارة ملاكي وسيارة أخرى كانت تقل عدداً من العمال، ما أدى إلى إصابة 24 شخصاً بإصابات متنوعة.

وتدخلت سيارات الإسعاف بشكل عاجل لنقل المصابين إلى مستشفيات الإسماعيلية لتلقي العلاج اللازم، في وقت تحفظت فيه الجهات الأمنية على السيارتين المتصادمتين لحين استكمال معاينة النيابة العامة وتحديد المسؤولية عن الحادثة.

16 مصاباً في الدقهلية

وشهد طريق جمصة بمحافظة الدقهلية حادثة انقلاب ميكروباص كان يقل عدداً من الركاب، أسفرت عن إصابة 16 شخصاً بجروح وكسور متفرقة.

وانتقلت سيارات الإسعاف على الفور إلى موقع الحادثة لنقل المصابين إلى المستشفيات المركزية بالمحافظة، فيما جرى تحرير محضر بالواقعة لبيان أسباب الانقلاب، والتي ترجحها مصادر أولية إلى فقدان السائق السيطرة على المركبة.

وفاة شخصين وإصابة 4 آخرين في المنوفية

وفي مدينة السادات بمحافظة المنوفية، وقعت حادثة تصادم بين سيارة نصف نقل وسيارة ملاكي، أسفرت عن مقتل شخصين وإصابة 4 آخرين بجروح متفاوتة.

تعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى تلقي الأجهزة المعنية بلاغاً يفيد بوقوع حادثة تصادم بين سيارة ملاكي وسيارة نصف نقل بمنطقة الحزام الأخضر بمدينة السادات.

وعلى الفور انتقلت سيارات الإسعاف إلى موقع الحادثة، وتم نقل المصابين والجثامين إلى مستشفى السادات المركزي.

وتواصل النيابات العامة في المحافظات الخمس التحقيق في ملابسات كل حادثة على حدة لتحديد المسؤولية القانونية.