يوم دامٍ على طرق مصر.. 5 حوادث تحصد 11 روحاً وتصيب 81 شخصاً

The hours of the day (Tuesday) were not ordinary on the roads of Egypt. From the northwestern coast to the heart of Upper Egypt, from Sinai to the Nile Delta, one tragedy repeated itself in different forms: a car veered off its path, a bus lost control, a microbus overturned on its side, and a truck collided with what was in front of it.

In just one day, 11 Egyptians lost their lives, and 81 others were injured with varying degrees of severity, in five separate accidents that occurred in the governorates of Matrouh, Minya, Ismailia, Dakahlia, and Menoufia. This toll adds to a long record of road accidents that have become one of the most prominent traffic challenges in the country, especially with the peak travel season approaching.

While the five accidents may seem geographically separate, they share similar details: highways or desert roads, high speeds, and a moment of distraction or technical malfunction that turns into a disaster claiming lives within seconds.

Below are the details of the accidents as reported by the security and health authorities in the five governorates.



9 Deaths and 8 Injured in Matrouh

The road branching from the extension of the Dabaa axis, south of Ras El Hikma city in Matrouh governorate, witnessed one of the most violent accidents of the day, after a microbus collided with a trailer truck, in a horrific incident that resulted in the immediate death of 9 people and the injury of 8 others who were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The bodies of the seven victims were received at Marsa Matrouh General Hospital, while first aid was provided to the injured on-site before they were transported by ambulances to the emergency department of the same hospital for further treatment.

The bodies of the victims were preserved in a morgue refrigerator in preparation for handing them over to their families after completing the legal procedures, and a report was filed regarding the incident to be presented to the public prosecutor to determine the exact causes and circumstances of the accident.

29 Injured in Minya

In Minya governorate, a bus carrying a large number of passengers overturned on the eastern desert road, resulting in 29 people sustaining injuries and bruises of varying severity.

As soon as the Minya Security Directorate's operations room received a report of the accident, ambulances rushed to the site of the overturn to transport the injured to equipped hospitals in the governorate for necessary first aid, while the relevant authorities began the process of lifting the overturned bus to facilitate traffic flow on the vital desert road.

24 Injured in Ismailia

On the Dawawis road in Ismailia governorate, a collision occurred between a private car and another vehicle carrying several workers, resulting in 24 people being injured with various injuries.

Ambulances intervened urgently to transport the injured to Ismailia hospitals for necessary treatment, while the security authorities retained the two collided vehicles pending the completion of the public prosecutor's examination and determination of responsibility for the incident.

16 Injured in Dakahlia

On the Gamasa road in Dakahlia governorate, a microbus carrying several passengers overturned, resulting in 16 people sustaining injuries and fractures.

Ambulances immediately rushed to the site of the incident to transport the injured to central hospitals in the governorate, while a report was filed regarding the incident to clarify the reasons for the overturn, which preliminary sources attribute to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Two Deaths and 4 Injured in Menoufia

In Sadat City, Menoufia governorate, a collision occurred between a pickup truck and a private car, resulting in the death of two people and injuries to 4 others with varying degrees of severity.

The details of the incident stem from the relevant authorities receiving a report about a collision between a private car and a pickup truck in the Green Belt area of Sadat City.

Immediately, ambulances were dispatched to the site of the incident, and the injured and bodies were transported to Sadat Central Hospital.

The public prosecutors in the five governorates continue to investigate the circumstances of each accident separately to determine legal responsibility.