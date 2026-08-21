In a terrifying scene reminiscent of attacks on communities in Britain, a wedding night with around 500 guests inside one of Birmingham's famous halls turned into a scene of fear and panic, following a swift attack carried out by masked individuals using incendiary bombs (Molotov cocktails) at the main entrance of the hall.

The incident occurred outside the "Royal Shalimar" hall in the Sparkbrook area, where surveillance cameras captured the movements of the suspects:

Surprise tactic: Three masked individuals dressed entirely in black approached the two luxury vehicles (McLaren and Ferrari) parked in front of the entrance.

Throwing the bombs: The attackers threw at least three incendiary bombs towards the two cars, causing flames to erupt immediately and engulf the entrance of the hall amidst the panic of passersby.

Inside the hall, hundreds of attendees and children from the Muslim community were having dinner when the sounds of explosions rang out and flames were seen rising outside:

Heroism of the staff: Hall employees rushed to use fire extinguishers to control the flames before they spread to the other cars and the entrance.

Action that saved lives: One attendee (Faheem Kiani) revealed that one of the guests kicked one of the incendiary bombs away before it could roll under another nearby car containing children, preventing a potential massacre.

As the attendees confronted the situation, the attackers fled running towards a nearby street, before getting into a white "Volkswagen Golf" and disappearing from sight. The "West Midlands" police announced the opening of an urgent investigation to uncover the motives behind the attack and track down the perpetrators, confirming that there were no human injuries thanks to the swift response to the fire.

It can be concluded that the recklessness of the violence burned cars worth thousands of dollars... Had it not been for the composure of the attendees in those seconds of danger, the incendiary bombs could have turned the night of a lifetime into a bloody tragedy.