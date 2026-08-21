في مشهد مرعب أعاد إلى الأذهان حوادث استهداف الجاليات في بريطانيا، تحولت ليلة زفاف تضم نحو 500 مدعو داخل إحدى القاعات الشهيرة بمدينة بيرمنغهام إلى ساحة من الخوف والذعر، عقب هجوم خاطف نفذه ملثمون باستعمال قنابل حارقة (مولوتوف) أمام بوابة القاعة الرئيسية.

وقعت الحادثة خارج قاعة «رويال شاليمار» بمنطقة سباركبروك، حيث التقطت كاميرات المراقبة تحركات المشتبه بهم:

  • تكتيك مباغت: اقترب 3 ملثمين يرتدون ملابس سوداء بالكامل من المركبتين الفارهتين (ماكلارين وفيراري) المتوقفتين أمام المدخل.
  • إلقاء العبوات: ألقى المهاجمون 3 قنابل حارقة على الأقل نحو السيارتين، لتندلع ألسنة اللهب فوراً وتغطي مدخل القاعة وسط ذعر المارة.

وداخل القاعة، كان مئات الحضور والأطفال من الجالية المسلمة يتناولون طعام العشاء حين دوت أصوات الفرقعة وشوهدت النار تتصاعد بالخارج:

  • بطولة العاملين: سارع موظفو القاعة باستخدام طفايات الحريق للسيطرة على ألسنة اللهب قبل امتدادها لبقية السيارات والمدخل.
  • تصرف أنقذ الأرواح: كشف أحد الحضور (فهيم كياني) أن أحد المدعوين ركل إحدى القنابل الحارقة بعيداً قبل أن تتسرب أسفل سيارة أخرى مجاورة تضم أطفالاً، ما منع وقوع مجزرة محققة.

وفور تصدي الحضور للمواجهة، فر المهاجمون ركضاً نحو شارع مجاور، قبل أن يستقلوا سيارة بيضاء من طراز «فولكس فاغن غولف» ويختفوا عن الأنظار. وأعلنت شرطة «ويست ميدلاندز» فتح تحقيق عاجل لمعرفة خلفيات الهجوم وتعقب الجناة، مؤكدة عدم وقوع إصابات بشرية بفضل سرعة التعامل مع الحريق.

ويمكن الخلوص إلى أن رعونة العنف أحرقت سيارات بآلاف الدولارات.. ولولا ثبات الحضور في ثواني الخطر لأحالت القنابل الحارقة ليلة العمر إلى فاجعة دموية.