لقي 32 شخصاً مقتلهم إثر تحطم طائرة عسكرية تابعة للقوات الجوية النيجيرية، صباح أمس (الإثنين)، في ولاية أوندو جنوب غربي نيجيريا، فيما أمر الرئيس بولا تينوبو بفتح تحقيق شامل لكشف أسباب الحادث وأعلن الحداد الوطني لمدة ثلاثة أيام.

وكانت الطائرة من طراز ATR-42 في مهمة روتينية من مدينة بنين إلى لاغوس، وعلى متنها 25 راكباً و7 من أفراد الطاقم، عندما فُقد الاتصال بها أثناء الرحلة.

وقال وزير الطيران والتنمية الفضائية النيجيري فيستوس كيامو إن مراقبي الحركة الجوية فقدوا الاتصال بالطائرة عند نحو 9:13 صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي، وفشلت محاولات التواصل معها لاسلكياً، قبل ورود معلومات عن تحطمها بالقرب من قاعدة بحرية في منطقة إغبوكودا بولاية أوندو.

العثور على الحطام قرب النهر

وعثرت فرق البحث والإنقاذ لاحقاً على حطام الطائرة بالقرب من بلدة إغبوكودا الساحلية، حيث شاركت جهات أمنية وطواقم طوارئ في عمليات البحث.

لا ناجين

وأكد الرئيس النيجيري بولا تينوبو لاحقاً وفاة جميع الأشخاص الـ32 الذين كانوا على متن الطائرة، معرباً عن حزنه العميق وتعازيه لأسر الضحايا والقوات الجوية النيجيرية.

ووجه تينوبو قائد القوات الجوية بالبدء فوراً في تحقيق شامل لتحديد سبب تحطم الطائرة ومنع تكرار حوادث مماثلة.

كما أعلن الرئيس الحداد الوطني لمدة ثلاثة أيام على أرواح الضحايا، وأمر بتنكيس الأعلام في أنحاء البلاد تكريماً لهم.

وقال إن الحادث يمثل «لحظة مؤلمة» للقوات المسلحة ولنيجيريا، مؤكداً أن أسماء الضحايا ستعلنها القوات الجوية بعد إبلاغ عائلاتهم.

ولم تعلن السلطات حتى الآن سبب سقوط الطائرة، فيما تتولى القوات الجوية النيجيرية التحقيق في ملابسات الحادث.