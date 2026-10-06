Thirty-two people lost their lives following the crash of a military aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force yesterday morning (Monday) in Ondo State, southwestern Nigeria, while President Bola Tinubu ordered a comprehensive investigation to uncover the causes of the incident and declared a three-day national mourning.

The aircraft, an ATR-42, was on a routine mission from Benin City to Lagos, with 25 passengers and 7 crew members on board when contact was lost during the flight.

Nigerian Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo stated that air traffic controllers lost contact with the aircraft at around 9:13 AM local time, and attempts to communicate with it via radio failed before information about its crash near a naval base in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State was received.

Wreckage Found Near the River

Search and rescue teams later found the wreckage of the aircraft near the coastal town of Igbokoda, where security agencies and emergency crews participated in the search operations.

No Survivors

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu later confirmed the death of all 32 individuals on board the aircraft, expressing his deep sorrow and condolences to the victims' families and the Nigerian Air Force.

Tinubu directed the Air Force Chief to immediately initiate a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the crash and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The president also declared a three-day national mourning for the souls of the victims and ordered flags to be flown at half-mast across the country in their honor.

He stated that the incident represents a "painful moment" for the armed forces and for Nigeria, affirming that the names of the victims will be announced by the Air Force after notifying their families.

The authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the aircraft's fall, while the Nigerian Air Force is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.