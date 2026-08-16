Belgium is battling a large fire that broke out in the High Fens nature reserve in the eastern part of the country near the German border, after flames consumed about 3,000 hectares of forested land, amidst rising temperatures, challenging terrain, and changing wind directions.

More than 100 firefighters have been working since Friday to control the blaze, which remains active in several hotspots, while authorities have described the situation as "complex" due to the difficulty of accessing large areas of the reserve, which is one of the most important natural areas in eastern Belgium.

A thick cloud of smoke has spread over areas near the German border, turning yellow in some regions, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures and evacuate residents from two villages near the fire site.

German Teams to Assist

Firefighting teams are working with personnel from various Belgian regions, along with German teams that have arrived to help, while firefighting operations face significant challenges due to the rugged nature of the reserve, which hinders the access of fire trucks and traditional equipment to several burning areas.

According to firefighting authorities, emergency teams have not yet been able to reach the area where the fire is believed to have started, leaving the cause of the outbreak unknown so far, while authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the fire.

Aerial Support to Control the Fires

With the difficulty of controlling the flames from the ground, authorities have increasingly turned to aerial support, with helicopters from the Belgian federal police and Dutch teams participating in firefighting operations by drawing water from a nearby lake and dropping it on the fire-affected areas.

On Saturday, Belgium activated the European Union's civil protection mechanism, requesting additional support from member states to combat the fire, amid the expanding fire area and the need for specialized aerial capabilities.

Additional helicopters from the Czech Republic are expected to arrive, along with firefighting planes from Sweden, while European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič indicated the possibility of providing additional aerial support from Norway and Germany.

The request for European assistance reflects the scale of the fire Belgium is facing, especially since the High Fens reserve includes vast areas of forests and natural land, while its terrain makes firefighting operations more difficult and dangerous.

The fire comes amid weather conditions that increase the risks of wildfires, as high temperatures, dry vegetation, and changing wind directions accelerate the spread of flames and complicate predictions of their path.