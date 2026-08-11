كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أن التفشي الحالي لفيروس «إيبولا» في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية يرجح أن يكون ناجماً عن انتقال جديد للفيروس من الحيوانات إلى الإنسان، وليس امتداداً لسلاسل عدوى سابقة.

وأظهرت التحليلات الجينية التي أجراها الباحثون على عينات من المصابين، وجود اختلافات وراثية في الفيروس المنتشر حالياً، تشير إلى أن دخوله إلى البشر حدث بصورة حديثة، قبل أن يبدأ انتقاله بين الأشخاص.

وتشير النتائج إلى أن التفشي الحالي يرتبط بسلالة «بونديبوجيو» النادرة من فيروس «إيبولا»، مع وجود تغيرات جينية تميز الفيروس عن سلالات ظهرت خلال تفشيات سابقة.

مصدر العدوى لم يُحدد

ورغم توصل الباحثين إلى أن الانتقال الأول حدث على الأرجح من الحيوانات إلى الإنسان، فإن الدراسة لم تحدد نوع الحيوان الذي كان مصدر العدوى الأولى.

ويرى الباحثون أن تحديد مصادر العدوى الحيوانية يمثل تحدياً مهماً، خصوصاً مع قدرة فيروس «إيبولا» على الانتقال من الحيوانات المصابة إلى البشر، ثم الانتشار من شخص إلى آخر.


صلة بين الكونغو وأوغندا

وكشف التحليل الجيني وجود ارتباط بين الحالات التي ظهرت في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية وأوغندا، ما يوفر مؤشرات تساعد في تتبع مسار انتشار الفيروس وفهم العلاقة بين الحالات المسجلة في البلدين.

وتبرز هذه النتائج أهمية استمرار التنسيق الصحي بين الدول المجاورة، خصوصاً في المناطق التي تشهد حركة سكانية واسعة أو تشترك في بيئات قد تزيد احتمالات انتقال الفيروس من الحيوانات.

التسلسل الجيني يرصد التفشي مبكراً

وأكد الباحثون أهمية توسيع عمليات الفحص والتسلسل الجيني للفيروسات، باعتبارها أداة تساعد على اكتشاف التغيرات الجديدة وتتبع مصدر التفشي في مراحله المبكرة.

ومن شأن هذه الإجراءات دعم جهود السلطات الصحية في سرعة اكتشاف الحالات، وتتبع المخالطين، واتخاذ التدابير اللازمة للحد من انتقال العدوى.

مراقبة مستمرة

وتواصل الجهات الصحية متابعة التفشي وتعزيز إجراءات الترصد والكشف عن الحالات، إلى جانب مراقبة احتمالات انتقال الفيروس من الحيوانات إلى البشر، في محاولة للحد من انتشار المرض واحتواء أي بؤر جديدة للعدوى.