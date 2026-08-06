The rising of the star Sirius was observed (early Wednesday) at dawn, marking its first appearance from the east in the sky of Rafha province in the Northern Borders region. It became clearly visible at the beginning of dawn in a scene considered one of the seasonal signs associated with Arab heritage and the observation of seasonal timings after an absence of nearly 70 days since its last appearance in the west. This astronomical phenomenon is one of the most prominent annual events in star observation and heralds the beginning of the solar year cycle linked to the star.

A member of the (Afaq) Astronomy Association, Burjis Al-Faleh, explained in a statement to (WAS) that the rising of the star Sirius represents its first appearance at dawn from the east after an annual period of invisibility lasting about 70 days. He pointed out that the solar star calendar based on the star is considered one of the most accurate calendar systems known to ancient civilizations, as it was used to determine the seasons of the year and was linked to the water year, serving as a guide for travelers during the winter and summer journeys.

He indicated that the star Sirius consists of a massive star and a smaller one orbiting around it, located about eight light-years away from Earth, making it one of the closest stars to our planet. Despite its vast distance, its mass is nearly twice that of the sun, and it is characterized by an extremely high surface temperature that causes it to shine brightly.

He noted that this star has held a special place in Arabic literature throughout different eras, as poets have sung its praises and compared its light to the shine of swords and the sparkle of eyes, keeping Sirius as a symbol of beauty and brightness, and one of the greatest mysteries of the sky that combines science, mythology, and creativity.