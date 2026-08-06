رُصد (فجر الأربعاء) الشروق الاحتراقي لنجم الشِّعْرَى، في أول ظهور له من جهة الشرق في سماء محافظة رفحاء بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية، ليصبح مرئيًا بوضوح مع بداية الفجر في مشهد يُعد من العلامات الموسمية التي ارتبطت بالتراث العربي ورصد مواقيت الفصول بعد غياب استمر قرابة 70 يومًا عن الرؤية منذ آخر ظهور له في جهة الغرب، في ظاهرة فلكية تُعد من أبرز المحطات السنوية في رصد النجوم، وتؤذن ببدء دورة السنة الشمسية المرتبطة بالنجم.
وأوضح عضو جمعية (آفاق) لعلوم الفلك برجس الفليح -في تصريح لـ(واس)-، أن الشروق الاحتراقي لنجم الشِّعْرَى يمثل أول ظهور له فجرًا من جهة الشرق بعد فترة احتجاب سنوية استمر قرابة 70 يومًا، مشيرًا إلى أن التقويم النجمي الشمسي المعتمد على النجم يُعد من أدق أنظمة التقويم التي عرفتها الحضارات القديمة، إذ استُخدم في تحديد مواسم السنة، وارتبط بالسنة المائية، كما كان دليلًا للمسافرين في رحلتي الشتاء والصيف.
وبيّن أن نجم الشِّعْرَى يتكوّن من نجم ضخم الحجم وآخر أصغر يدور حوله، ويبعد عن الأرض نحو ثماني سنوات ضوئية، ليكون بذلك من أقرب النجوم للأرض. ورغم بعده الهائل، إلا أن كتلته تفوق الشمس بمرتين تقريبًا، كما يتميز بدرجة حرارة سطحية عالية جدًا تجعله يتوهج بسطوع لافت.
وأفاد أن هذا النجم حظي بمكانة خاصة في الأدب العربي بمختلف عصوره، إذ تغنّى به الشعراء وشبهوا ضوءه بلمعان السيوف وبريق العيون، ليبقى الشِّعْرَى رمزًا للجمال والضياء، وواحدًا من أعظم أسرار السماء التي تجمع بين العلم والأسطورة والإبداع.