خفضٌ للتوتر في عصرالسرعة.. مقاطع الطبيعة راحة نفسية بلا سفر

في زمن تتسارع فيه الضغوط اليومية، ويضيق فيه الوقت عن زيارة الحدائق والغابات، تبرز الطبيعة الرقمية كملاذٍ جديدٍ للإنسان.
دراسة دولية حديثة، شارك فيها باحثون من جامعة ولاية كارولينا الشمالية ومؤسسات بحثية في أوروبا والولايات المتحدة، تؤكد أن مجرد مشاهدة مقاطع فيديو تعرض مناظر طبيعية (غابات، جداول مائية، ضوء الشمس بين الأشجار) يمكن أن تمنح تأثيرات مهدئة تشبه إلى حدٍّ كبير التواجد الفعلي في الطبيعة.
الدراسة التي شملت نحو ألف مشارك، بدأت برفع مستوى التوتر لديهم عبر عرض فيديو قصير لحوادث عمل صناعية، ثم قُسّم المتطوعون لمشاهدة ستة مقاطع مختلفة؛ اثنان منها يعرضان مشاهد طبيعية، وأربعة لمشاهد حضرية مزدحمة. النتائج جاءت واضحة: الطبيعة تفوز.
المشاركون الذين شاهدوا المناظر الطبيعية سجلوا انخفاضاً أكبر في مشاعر الغضب والخوف والحزن، وارتفاعاً في المشاعر الإيجابية، مقارنةً بمن شاهدوا المشاهد الحضرية. حتى المؤشرات الجسدية للتوتر -مثل التعرق ونشاط القلب- بدأت بالتحسُّن تدريجياً بعد مشاهدة الطبيعة الرقمية.
أستاذ الصحة المجتمعية والاستدامة ومدير مبادرة الطبيعة والصحة في الجامعة، آرون هيب، يؤكد أن فوائد الطبيعة لا تتطلب وجود الإنسان داخلها دائماً. ويضيف أن مقاطع الفيديو المتاحة على منصَّات مثل (يوتيوب) و(تيك توك) يمكن أن تكون وسيلة سهلة ومباشرة لاستعادة الهدوء، خصوصاً لمن لا يستطيعون الوصول إلى المساحات الخضراء من منازلهم أو أماكن عملهم.
هيب يستخدم هذه التقنية بالفعل في مقرره الجامعي، حيث يعرض في نهاية كل محاضرة مقطعاً قصيراً للطبيعة يساعد الطلاب على استعادة التركيز بعد 90 دقيقة من الدراسة المكثفة. ويرى أن إدخال هذه المقاطع أو تقنيات الواقع الافتراضي في المدارس والمستشفيات قد يوفر لحظات راحة قصيرة لكنها فعّالة، سواء أثناء الاختبارات أو الإجراءات الطبية أو فترات الضغط الذهني.
الطبيعة الرقمية، كما يبدو، ليست مجرد مشهد جميل.. بل علاج متاح بضغطة زر.
In a time when daily pressures are accelerating and time is tight for visiting parks and forests, digital nature emerges as a new refuge for humanity.
A recent international study, involving researchers from North Carolina State University and research institutions in Europe and the United States, confirms that simply watching videos showcasing natural landscapes (forests, streams, sunlight filtering through trees) can provide calming effects that closely resemble being physically present in nature.
The study, which included nearly a thousand participants, began by raising their stress levels through a short video of industrial workplace accidents, then the volunteers were divided to watch six different clips; two of which displayed natural scenes, and four showed crowded urban settings. The results were clear: nature wins.
Participants who watched the natural landscapes reported a greater decrease in feelings of anger, fear, and sadness, and an increase in positive emotions, compared to those who viewed urban scenes. Even the physical indicators of stress—such as sweating and heart activity—began to improve gradually after watching digital nature.
Community health and sustainability professor and director of the Nature and Health Initiative at the university, Aaron Hipp, confirms that the benefits of nature do not always require a person to be physically present in it. He adds that videos available on platforms like YouTube and TikTok can be an easy and direct way to regain calm, especially for those who cannot access green spaces from their homes or workplaces.
Hipp is already using this technique in his university course, where he shows a short nature clip at the end of each lecture to help students regain focus after 90 minutes of intensive study. He believes that incorporating these clips or virtual reality techniques in schools and hospitals could provide short but effective moments of respite, whether during tests, medical procedures, or periods of mental stress.
Digital nature, it seems, is not just a beautiful scene... but a remedy available at the push of a button.