خفضٌ للتوتر في عصرالسرعة.. مقاطع الطبيعة راحة نفسية بلا سفر

In a time when daily pressures are accelerating and time is tight for visiting parks and forests, digital nature emerges as a new refuge for humanity.

A recent international study, involving researchers from North Carolina State University and research institutions in Europe and the United States, confirms that simply watching videos showcasing natural landscapes (forests, streams, sunlight filtering through trees) can provide calming effects that closely resemble being physically present in nature.

The study, which included nearly a thousand participants, began by raising their stress levels through a short video of industrial workplace accidents, then the volunteers were divided to watch six different clips; two of which displayed natural scenes, and four showed crowded urban settings. The results were clear: nature wins.

Participants who watched the natural landscapes reported a greater decrease in feelings of anger, fear, and sadness, and an increase in positive emotions, compared to those who viewed urban scenes. Even the physical indicators of stress—such as sweating and heart activity—began to improve gradually after watching digital nature.

Community health and sustainability professor and director of the Nature and Health Initiative at the university, Aaron Hipp, confirms that the benefits of nature do not always require a person to be physically present in it. He adds that videos available on platforms like YouTube and TikTok can be an easy and direct way to regain calm, especially for those who cannot access green spaces from their homes or workplaces.

Hipp is already using this technique in his university course, where he shows a short nature clip at the end of each lecture to help students regain focus after 90 minutes of intensive study. He believes that incorporating these clips or virtual reality techniques in schools and hospitals could provide short but effective moments of respite, whether during tests, medical procedures, or periods of mental stress.

Digital nature, it seems, is not just a beautiful scene... but a remedy available at the push of a button.