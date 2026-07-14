في زمن تتسارع فيه الضغوط اليومية، ويضيق فيه الوقت عن زيارة الحدائق والغابات، تبرز الطبيعة الرقمية كملاذٍ جديدٍ للإنسان.

دراسة دولية حديثة، شارك فيها باحثون من جامعة ولاية كارولينا الشمالية ومؤسسات بحثية في أوروبا والولايات المتحدة، تؤكد أن مجرد مشاهدة مقاطع فيديو تعرض مناظر طبيعية (غابات، جداول مائية، ضوء الشمس بين الأشجار) يمكن أن تمنح تأثيرات مهدئة تشبه إلى حدٍّ كبير التواجد الفعلي في الطبيعة.

خفضٌ للتوتر في عصرالسرعة.. مقاطع الطبيعة راحة نفسية بلا سفر

الدراسة التي شملت نحو ألف مشارك، بدأت برفع مستوى التوتر لديهم عبر عرض فيديو قصير لحوادث عمل صناعية، ثم قُسّم المتطوعون لمشاهدة ستة مقاطع مختلفة؛ اثنان منها يعرضان مشاهد طبيعية، وأربعة لمشاهد حضرية مزدحمة. النتائج جاءت واضحة: الطبيعة تفوز.

خفضٌ للتوتر في عصرالسرعة.. مقاطع الطبيعة راحة نفسية بلا سفر

المشاركون الذين شاهدوا المناظر الطبيعية سجلوا انخفاضاً أكبر في مشاعر الغضب والخوف والحزن، وارتفاعاً في المشاعر الإيجابية، مقارنةً بمن شاهدوا المشاهد الحضرية. حتى المؤشرات الجسدية للتوتر -مثل التعرق ونشاط القلب- بدأت بالتحسُّن تدريجياً بعد مشاهدة الطبيعة الرقمية.

أستاذ الصحة المجتمعية والاستدامة ومدير مبادرة الطبيعة والصحة في الجامعة، آرون هيب، يؤكد أن فوائد الطبيعة لا تتطلب وجود الإنسان داخلها دائماً. ويضيف أن مقاطع الفيديو المتاحة على منصَّات مثل (يوتيوب) و(تيك توك) يمكن أن تكون وسيلة سهلة ومباشرة لاستعادة الهدوء، خصوصاً لمن لا يستطيعون الوصول إلى المساحات الخضراء من منازلهم أو أماكن عملهم.

خفضٌ للتوتر في عصرالسرعة.. مقاطع الطبيعة راحة نفسية بلا سفر

هيب يستخدم هذه التقنية بالفعل في مقرره الجامعي، حيث يعرض في نهاية كل محاضرة مقطعاً قصيراً للطبيعة يساعد الطلاب على استعادة التركيز بعد 90 دقيقة من الدراسة المكثفة. ويرى أن إدخال هذه المقاطع أو تقنيات الواقع الافتراضي في المدارس والمستشفيات قد يوفر لحظات راحة قصيرة لكنها فعّالة، سواء أثناء الاختبارات أو الإجراءات الطبية أو فترات الضغط الذهني.

الطبيعة الرقمية، كما يبدو، ليست مجرد مشهد جميل.. بل علاج متاح بضغطة زر.