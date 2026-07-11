دراسة: تقنية غير جراحية تمنح أملاً جديداً للتوائم المتطابقة

Researchers in the United Kingdom have revealed promising results for an innovative therapeutic technique based on high-energy ultrasound, which could revolutionize the treatment of Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS), a rare and serious condition that threatens the lives of identical fetuses during pregnancy.

The study, published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, showed that the technique was able to close abnormal blood vessels within the placenta without the need for any surgical intervention, marking a world-first achievement.



What is Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome?

Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome affects between 10% and 15% of identical twin pregnancies that share a single placenta, which equates to approximately 300 to 400 cases annually in the United Kingdom.

The syndrome occurs when blood flow between the twins becomes unbalanced, with one twin receiving a greater amount of blood and fluids, while the other suffers from severe deficiency, leading to fluid accumulation around the recipient twin, in contrast to a serious deficiency in the donor twin, which threatens the lives of both if not treated promptly.



The First Treatment Without Needles or Surgery

The study was led by a team from Queen Charlotte and Chelsea Hospital in London, where researchers used a specially designed device to emit focused, high-energy ultrasound waves towards the tiny blood vessels within the placenta, resulting in their closure without inserting a needle or scope into the mother's womb, distinguishing this technique from traditional treatments.

The researchers explained that the heat generated by the focused ultrasound can close blood vessels with a diameter of no more than 2 millimeters, located at a depth of 5 to 6 centimeters beneath the skin.

The results of the study showed that the procedure successfully closed 90% of the targeted blood vessels, with no recorded undesirable side effects.



Promising Clinical Trial

The study included 10 pregnant women from the United Kingdom and several European countries, who were diagnosed with the syndrome in the early stages of pregnancy.

Although five women later required additional treatment, 12 out of 20 fetuses survived after undergoing the procedure, results that the researchers described as extremely encouraging, but which require larger studies to confirm the effectiveness of the technique before it can be widely adopted.

The lead researcher, Professor Christoph Lees, head of the fetal medicine department at Imperial College Healthcare NHS and professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Imperial College London, stated that the results are "very promising," adding that the success of the technique in larger studies could provide hope for many women who currently require complex surgical interventions.



A Success Story: "The Miracle Twins"

Among the participants in the study was British woman Bryony Garrett, who faced the risk of losing her identical twins due to the syndrome.

Bryony underwent the new treatment, which took only about 20 minutes, and described the experience as "quick and largely painless."

She said that doctors informed her a few weeks after the procedure that the blood flow between the twins had returned to normal levels, and the condition of the smaller twin improved, while the pressure on the heart of the other twin decreased.

Ultimately, the twins Nancy and Margo were born around the 34th week of pregnancy, weighing over 1.5 kilograms each, and they enjoyed good health.

Bryony added: "They were the miracle twins. We were in a very dangerous situation, and I will never forget how things could have ended; every day I feel grateful that they are okay."

Today, four years after their birth, the twins are preparing to start primary school, and their mother describes them as "smart, full of energy, and living completely normal lives."



A Step That Could Change the Future of Treatment

For its part, the Twins Trust charity, which supported the study, confirmed that the new treatment could represent a turning point in the care of families facing this serious condition.

Helen Beck, head of research at the organization, stated that any non-surgical technique that helps diagnose Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome and treat it early, improving the survival chances of the children, "could make a real difference in the lives of thousands of families."

Despite the positive results, researchers emphasized that the adoption of the technique in hospitals requires larger clinical trials involving more pregnant women to ensure its safety and effectiveness on a wide scale.