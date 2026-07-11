كشف باحثون في المملكة المتحدة عن نتائج واعدة لتقنية علاجية مبتكرة تعتمد على الموجات فوق الصوتية عالية الطاقة، قد تُحدث تحولاً في علاج متلازمة نقل الدم بين التوائم (TTTS)، وهي حالة نادرة وخطيرة تهدد حياة الأجنة المتطابقة خلال الحمل.

وأظهرت الدراسة، التي نُشرت في المجلة الأمريكية لأمراض النساء والتوليد (American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology)، أن التقنية تمكنت من إغلاق الأوعية الدموية غير الطبيعية داخل المشيمة دون الحاجة إلى أي تدخل جراحي، في إنجاز يُعد الأول من نوعه عالمياً.

ما هي متلازمة نقل الدم بين التوائم؟

تصيب متلازمة نقل الدم بين التوائم ما بين 10% و15% من حالات الحمل بتوأم متطابق يشترك في مشيمة واحدة، أي ما يعادل نحو 300 إلى 400 حالة سنوياً في المملكة المتحدة.

وتحدث المتلازمة عندما يصبح تدفق الدم بين الجنينين غير متوازن، فيحصل أحدهما على كمية أكبر من الدم والسوائل، بينما يعاني الآخر من نقص شديد، ما يؤدي إلى تراكم السوائل حول الجنين المستقبل للدم، في مقابل نقص خطير لدى الجنين المتبرع، وهو ما يهدد حياة كليهما إذا لم يُعالج سريعاً.
دراسة: تقنية غير جراحية تمنح أملاً جديداً للتوائم المتطابقة


أول علاج دون إبرة أو جراحة

قاد الدراسة فريق من مستشفى كوين شارلوت وتشيلسي في لندن، حيث استخدم الباحثون جهازاً مصمماً خصيصاً لإطلاق موجات فوق صوتية مركزة وعالية الطاقة نحو الأوعية الدموية الدقيقة داخل المشيمة، ما أدى إلى إغلاقها دون إدخال إبرة أو منظار إلى رحم الأم، وهو ما يميز هذه التقنية عن العلاجات التقليدية.

وأوضح الباحثون أن الحرارة الناتجة عن الموجات فوق الصوتية المركزة تستطيع غلق أوعية دموية لا يتجاوز قطرها 2 مليمتر وتقع على عمق يتراوح بين 5 و6 سنتيمترات أسفل الجلد.

وأظهرت نتائج الدراسة أن الإجراء نجح في إغلاق 90% من الأوعية الدموية المستهدفة، دون تسجيل أي آثار جانبية غير مرغوب فيها.

تجربة سريرية واعدة

وشملت الدراسة 10 سيدات حوامل من المملكة المتحدة وعدة دول أوروبية، جرى تشخيص إصابتهن بالمتلازمة في مراحل مبكرة من الحمل.

ورغم أن خمس سيدات احتجن لاحقاً إلى علاج إضافي، فإن 12 طفلاً من أصل 20 جنيناً نجوا بعد الخضوع للإجراء، وهي نتائج وصفها الباحثون بأنها مشجعة للغاية، لكنها تتطلب إجراء دراسات أكبر لتأكيد فعالية التقنية قبل اعتمادها على نطاق واسع.

وقال الباحث الرئيسي البروفيسور كريستوف ليس، رئيس قسم طب الأجنة في مؤسسة إمبريال كوليدج هيلث كير NHS وأستاذ طب النساء والتوليد في إمبريال كوليدج لندن، إن النتائج «واعدة للغاية»، مضيفاً أن نجاح التقنية في دراسات أوسع قد يمنح أملاً لعدد كبير من النساء اللاتي يحتجن حالياً إلى تدخلات جراحية معقدة.

قصة نجاح.. «توأم المعجزة»

ومن بين المشاركات في الدراسة، كانت البريطانية بريوني جاريت، التي واجهت خطر فقدان توأمها المتطابق بسبب المتلازمة.

وخضعت بريوني للعلاج الجديد، الذي استغرق نحو 20 دقيقة فقط، ووصفت التجربة بأنها «سريعة وغير مؤلمة إلى حد كبير».

وقالت إن الأطباء أخبروها بعد أسابيع قليلة من الإجراء بأن تدفق الدم بين الجنينين عاد إلى مستواه الطبيعي، كما تحسنت حالة الجنين الأصغر، بينما تراجع الضغط الذي كان يتعرض له قلب الجنين الآخر.

وفي نهاية المطاف، وُلدت الطفلتان نانسي ومارجو عند نحو الأسبوع الرابع والثلاثين من الحمل، بوزن تجاوز 1.5 كيلوغرام لكل منهما، وتمتعتا بصحة جيدة.

وأضافت بريوني: «كانتا توأمي المعجزة. كنا في وضع بالغ الخطورة، ولا أنسى أبداً كيف كان يمكن أن تنتهي الأمور، كل يوم أشعر بالامتنان لأنهما بخير».

واليوم، وبعد مرور أربع سنوات على ولادتهما، تستعد الطفلتان لبدء الدراسة في المرحلة الابتدائية، وتصفهما والدتهما بأنهما «ذكيتان، مليئتان بالطاقة، وتعيشان حياة طبيعية تماماً».

خطوة قد تغير مستقبل العلاج

من جانبها، أكدت مؤسسة Twins Trust الخيرية، التي دعمت الدراسة، أن العلاج الجديد قد يشكل نقطة تحول في رعاية الأسر التي تواجه هذه الحالة الخطيرة.

وقالت رئيسة قسم الأبحاث بالمؤسسة، هيلين بيك، إن أي تقنية غير جراحية تساعد على تشخيص متلازمة نقل الدم بين التوائم وعلاجها مبكراً وتحسين فرص نجاة الأطفال «قد تُحدث فرقاً حقيقياً في حياة آلاف الأسر».

ورغم النتائج الإيجابية، شدد الباحثون على أن اعتماد التقنية في المستشفيات يتطلب إجراء تجارب سريرية أكبر تشمل أعداداً أكبر من السيدات الحوامل، للتأكد من سلامتها وفعاليتها على نطاق واسع.