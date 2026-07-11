دراسة: تقنية غير جراحية تمنح أملاً جديداً للتوائم المتطابقة

كشف باحثون في المملكة المتحدة عن نتائج واعدة لتقنية علاجية مبتكرة تعتمد على الموجات فوق الصوتية عالية الطاقة، قد تُحدث تحولاً في علاج متلازمة نقل الدم بين التوائم (TTTS)، وهي حالة نادرة وخطيرة تهدد حياة الأجنة المتطابقة خلال الحمل.
وأظهرت الدراسة، التي نُشرت في المجلة الأمريكية لأمراض النساء والتوليد (American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology)، أن التقنية تمكنت من إغلاق الأوعية الدموية غير الطبيعية داخل المشيمة دون الحاجة إلى أي تدخل جراحي، في إنجاز يُعد الأول من نوعه عالمياً.
ما هي متلازمة نقل الدم بين التوائم؟
تصيب متلازمة نقل الدم بين التوائم ما بين 10% و15% من حالات الحمل بتوأم متطابق يشترك في مشيمة واحدة، أي ما يعادل نحو 300 إلى 400 حالة سنوياً في المملكة المتحدة.
وتحدث المتلازمة عندما يصبح تدفق الدم بين الجنينين غير متوازن، فيحصل أحدهما على كمية أكبر من الدم والسوائل، بينما يعاني الآخر من نقص شديد، ما يؤدي إلى تراكم السوائل حول الجنين المستقبل للدم، في مقابل نقص خطير لدى الجنين المتبرع، وهو ما يهدد حياة كليهما إذا لم يُعالج سريعاً.
أول علاج دون إبرة أو جراحة
قاد الدراسة فريق من مستشفى كوين شارلوت وتشيلسي في لندن، حيث استخدم الباحثون جهازاً مصمماً خصيصاً لإطلاق موجات فوق صوتية مركزة وعالية الطاقة نحو الأوعية الدموية الدقيقة داخل المشيمة، ما أدى إلى إغلاقها دون إدخال إبرة أو منظار إلى رحم الأم، وهو ما يميز هذه التقنية عن العلاجات التقليدية.
وأوضح الباحثون أن الحرارة الناتجة عن الموجات فوق الصوتية المركزة تستطيع غلق أوعية دموية لا يتجاوز قطرها 2 مليمتر وتقع على عمق يتراوح بين 5 و6 سنتيمترات أسفل الجلد.
وأظهرت نتائج الدراسة أن الإجراء نجح في إغلاق 90% من الأوعية الدموية المستهدفة، دون تسجيل أي آثار جانبية غير مرغوب فيها.
تجربة سريرية واعدة
وشملت الدراسة 10 سيدات حوامل من المملكة المتحدة وعدة دول أوروبية، جرى تشخيص إصابتهن بالمتلازمة في مراحل مبكرة من الحمل.
ورغم أن خمس سيدات احتجن لاحقاً إلى علاج إضافي، فإن 12 طفلاً من أصل 20 جنيناً نجوا بعد الخضوع للإجراء، وهي نتائج وصفها الباحثون بأنها مشجعة للغاية، لكنها تتطلب إجراء دراسات أكبر لتأكيد فعالية التقنية قبل اعتمادها على نطاق واسع.
وقال الباحث الرئيسي البروفيسور كريستوف ليس، رئيس قسم طب الأجنة في مؤسسة إمبريال كوليدج هيلث كير NHS وأستاذ طب النساء والتوليد في إمبريال كوليدج لندن، إن النتائج «واعدة للغاية»، مضيفاً أن نجاح التقنية في دراسات أوسع قد يمنح أملاً لعدد كبير من النساء اللاتي يحتجن حالياً إلى تدخلات جراحية معقدة.
قصة نجاح.. «توأم المعجزة»
ومن بين المشاركات في الدراسة، كانت البريطانية بريوني جاريت، التي واجهت خطر فقدان توأمها المتطابق بسبب المتلازمة.
وخضعت بريوني للعلاج الجديد، الذي استغرق نحو 20 دقيقة فقط، ووصفت التجربة بأنها «سريعة وغير مؤلمة إلى حد كبير».
وقالت إن الأطباء أخبروها بعد أسابيع قليلة من الإجراء بأن تدفق الدم بين الجنينين عاد إلى مستواه الطبيعي، كما تحسنت حالة الجنين الأصغر، بينما تراجع الضغط الذي كان يتعرض له قلب الجنين الآخر.
وفي نهاية المطاف، وُلدت الطفلتان نانسي ومارجو عند نحو الأسبوع الرابع والثلاثين من الحمل، بوزن تجاوز 1.5 كيلوغرام لكل منهما، وتمتعتا بصحة جيدة.
وأضافت بريوني: «كانتا توأمي المعجزة. كنا في وضع بالغ الخطورة، ولا أنسى أبداً كيف كان يمكن أن تنتهي الأمور، كل يوم أشعر بالامتنان لأنهما بخير».
واليوم، وبعد مرور أربع سنوات على ولادتهما، تستعد الطفلتان لبدء الدراسة في المرحلة الابتدائية، وتصفهما والدتهما بأنهما «ذكيتان، مليئتان بالطاقة، وتعيشان حياة طبيعية تماماً».
خطوة قد تغير مستقبل العلاج
من جانبها، أكدت مؤسسة Twins Trust الخيرية، التي دعمت الدراسة، أن العلاج الجديد قد يشكل نقطة تحول في رعاية الأسر التي تواجه هذه الحالة الخطيرة.
وقالت رئيسة قسم الأبحاث بالمؤسسة، هيلين بيك، إن أي تقنية غير جراحية تساعد على تشخيص متلازمة نقل الدم بين التوائم وعلاجها مبكراً وتحسين فرص نجاة الأطفال «قد تُحدث فرقاً حقيقياً في حياة آلاف الأسر».
ورغم النتائج الإيجابية، شدد الباحثون على أن اعتماد التقنية في المستشفيات يتطلب إجراء تجارب سريرية أكبر تشمل أعداداً أكبر من السيدات الحوامل، للتأكد من سلامتها وفعاليتها على نطاق واسع.
Researchers in the United Kingdom have revealed promising results for an innovative therapeutic technique based on high-energy ultrasound, which could revolutionize the treatment of Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS), a rare and serious condition that threatens the lives of identical fetuses during pregnancy.
The study, published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, showed that the technique was able to close abnormal blood vessels within the placenta without the need for any surgical intervention, marking a world-first achievement.
What is Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome?
Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome affects between 10% and 15% of identical twin pregnancies that share a single placenta, which equates to approximately 300 to 400 cases annually in the United Kingdom.
The syndrome occurs when blood flow between the twins becomes unbalanced, with one twin receiving a greater amount of blood and fluids, while the other suffers from severe deficiency, leading to fluid accumulation around the recipient twin, in contrast to a serious deficiency in the donor twin, which threatens the lives of both if not treated promptly.
The First Treatment Without Needles or Surgery
The study was led by a team from Queen Charlotte and Chelsea Hospital in London, where researchers used a specially designed device to emit focused, high-energy ultrasound waves towards the tiny blood vessels within the placenta, resulting in their closure without inserting a needle or scope into the mother's womb, distinguishing this technique from traditional treatments.
The researchers explained that the heat generated by the focused ultrasound can close blood vessels with a diameter of no more than 2 millimeters, located at a depth of 5 to 6 centimeters beneath the skin.
The results of the study showed that the procedure successfully closed 90% of the targeted blood vessels, with no recorded undesirable side effects.
Promising Clinical Trial
The study included 10 pregnant women from the United Kingdom and several European countries, who were diagnosed with the syndrome in the early stages of pregnancy.
Although five women later required additional treatment, 12 out of 20 fetuses survived after undergoing the procedure, results that the researchers described as extremely encouraging, but which require larger studies to confirm the effectiveness of the technique before it can be widely adopted.
The lead researcher, Professor Christoph Lees, head of the fetal medicine department at Imperial College Healthcare NHS and professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Imperial College London, stated that the results are "very promising," adding that the success of the technique in larger studies could provide hope for many women who currently require complex surgical interventions.
A Success Story: "The Miracle Twins"
Among the participants in the study was British woman Bryony Garrett, who faced the risk of losing her identical twins due to the syndrome.
Bryony underwent the new treatment, which took only about 20 minutes, and described the experience as "quick and largely painless."
She said that doctors informed her a few weeks after the procedure that the blood flow between the twins had returned to normal levels, and the condition of the smaller twin improved, while the pressure on the heart of the other twin decreased.
Ultimately, the twins Nancy and Margo were born around the 34th week of pregnancy, weighing over 1.5 kilograms each, and they enjoyed good health.
Bryony added: "They were the miracle twins. We were in a very dangerous situation, and I will never forget how things could have ended; every day I feel grateful that they are okay."
Today, four years after their birth, the twins are preparing to start primary school, and their mother describes them as "smart, full of energy, and living completely normal lives."
A Step That Could Change the Future of Treatment
For its part, the Twins Trust charity, which supported the study, confirmed that the new treatment could represent a turning point in the care of families facing this serious condition.
Helen Beck, head of research at the organization, stated that any non-surgical technique that helps diagnose Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome and treat it early, improving the survival chances of the children, "could make a real difference in the lives of thousands of families."
Despite the positive results, researchers emphasized that the adoption of the technique in hospitals requires larger clinical trials involving more pregnant women to ensure its safety and effectiveness on a wide scale.