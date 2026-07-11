أعلن نادي أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني، السبت، تعاقده مع الدنماركي مورتن هيولماند، لاعبًا للفريق الأول لكرة القدم، قادمًا من سبورتنج لشبونة البرتغالي، بموجب عقد مدته خمسة أعوام. وكشفت وسائل إعلام عالمية قيمة العقد المُبرم بين الطرفين، المُقدر بـ46 مليون دولار، بحسب «رويترز».
وخاض لاعب الوسط الدنماركي، صاحب الـ27 عامًا، 141 مباراة، سجل خلالها 10 أهداف، وقدم 12 تمريرة حاسمة لمصلحة سبورتنج، بعد انضمامه للفريق البرتغالي قادمًا من ليتشي الإيطالي عام 2023.
وقاد هيولماند الفريق للتتويج بلقب الدوري البرتغالي مرتين متتاليتين في موسمي 2023ـ2024 و2024ـ2025، إضافة إلى كأس البرتغال.
وشارك اللاعب الدنماركي في 27 مباراة دولية مع منتخب بلاده، منذ ظهوره الدولي الأول في عام 2023.
وعُرف لاعب الوسط المدافع بقدرته على استخلاص الكرة، وقوته البدنية وتمكنه من قراءة المباراة.
ويأتي انضمام هيولماند في أعقاب تعاقد أتلتيكو مع الإسباني أليكس جريمالدو، الظهير الأيسر، قادمًا من باير ليفركوزن خلال الانتقالات الصيفية الجارية.
Spanish club Atlético Madrid announced on Saturday the signing of Danish player Morten Hjulmand for the first team, coming from Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon, under a contract lasting five years. Global media outlets revealed the value of the contract between the two parties, estimated at $46 million, according to "Reuters".
The 27-year-old midfielder has played 141 matches, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists for Sporting, after joining the Portuguese team from Italian club Lecce in 2023.
Hjulmand led the team to win the Portuguese league title twice in a row in the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons, in addition to the Portuguese Cup.
The Danish player has participated in 27 international matches with his national team since making his international debut in 2023.
The defensive midfielder is known for his ability to win the ball, his physical strength, and his ability to read the game.
Hjulmand's signing comes following Atlético's acquisition of Spanish left-back Alex Grimaldo from Bayer Leverkusen during the ongoing summer transfer window.