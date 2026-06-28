Eleven people were killed in a preliminary toll following the crash of a civilian aircraft over agricultural land near a residential area in the suburbs of Nancy, eastern France, according to local authorities and French media reports today (Sunday).



The French Minister of the Interior has arrived at the crash site to oversee rescue operations and follow up on investigations, while security forces have cordoned off the area of the crash, amid a widespread presence of firefighting and ambulance teams.



Initial information revealed that the aircraft fell in agricultural land close to residential clusters, which prevented additional ground casualties, while the causes of the incident and the nature of the flight are still unknown. The French news agency "AFP" reported an official source confirming that the preliminary toll has reached 11 dead so far.



The French authorities have not yet disclosed the identities or nationalities of the victims, nor have they announced the type of aircraft or the operator, while the Civil Aviation Accident Investigation Authority has begun an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.



An official statement is expected to be issued in the coming hours, containing additional details regarding the causes of the crash and the results of the field search operations.



The incident occurred at a time when Europe is experiencing increased concern over aviation safety, following a series of accidents in recent months, which has reignited discussions about maintenance procedures and technical oversight, although investigations into such incidents usually take months before determining the final causes.