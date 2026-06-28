قتل 11 شخصاً في حصيلة أولية إثر تحطم طائرة مدنية، فوق أرض زراعية قرب منطقة سكنية في ضواحي مدينة نانسي شرقي فرنسا، وفق ما أفادت به السلطات المحلية ووسائل إعلام فرنسية، اليوم (الأحد).


وتوجه وزير الداخلية الفرنسي إلى موقع الحادثة للإشراف على عمليات الإنقاذ ومتابعة التحقيقات، في وقت فرضت قوات الأمن طوقاً حول منطقة التحطم، وسط انتشار واسع لفرق الإطفاء والإسعاف.


وكشفت معلومات أولية أن الطائرة سقطت في أرض زراعية قريبة من تجمعات سكنية، ما حال دون وقوع خسائر إضافية على الأرض، بينما لم تُعرف بعد أسباب الحادثة أو طبيعة الرحلة. ونقلت وكالة «فرانس برس»، عن مصدر رسمي تأكيده أن الحصيلة الأولية بلغت 11 قتيلاًحتى الآن.


ولم تكشف السلطات الفرنسية حتى الآن عن هوية الضحايا أو جنسياتهم، ولم تعلن نوع الطائرة أو الجهة المشغلة لها، فيما باشرت هيئة التحقيق في حوادث الطيران المدني تحقيقاً لتحديد ملابسات الحادثة.


ويتوقع أن يصدر بيان رسمي خلال الساعات القادمة يتضمن تفاصيل إضافية بشأن أسباب التحطم ونتائج عمليات البحث الميدانية.


وقعت الحادثة في وقت تشهد فيه أوروبا اهتماماً متزايداً بسلامة الطيران، بعد سلسلة حوادث خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، ما أعاد النقاش حول إجراءات الصيانة والرقابة الفنية، رغم أن التحقيقات في مثل هذه الحوادث تستغرق عادة أشهراً قبل تحديد الأسباب النهائية.