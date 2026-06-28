انتشر، أخيراً، على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مفهوم «صيام البشرة» (Skin Fasting)؛ وهو اتجاه يدعو إلى تقليل أو إيقاف استخدام بعض مستحضرات العناية بالبشرة لفترة محددة؛ بهدف منحها فرصة لاستعادة توازنها الطبيعي وتقوية حاجزها الواقي.
ويعتمد هذا الأسلوب على الاكتفاء بالخطوات الأساسية، مثل تنظيف البشرة بلطف، واستخدام مرطب مناسب وواقي شمس نهاراً، مع التوقف مؤقتاً عن المنتجات التي تحتوي على مكونات نشطة مثل الأحماض والمقشرات والريتينول، خاصة في حال ظهور علامات تهيج أو حساسية نتيجة الإفراط في استخدامها.
ويرى أطباء الجلدية أن صيام البشرة ليس علاجاً بحد ذاته، كما أنه لا يناسب جميع أنواع البشرة. فالأشخاص الذين يعانون من حب الشباب أو التصبغات أو الأمراض الجلدية المزمنة قد يحتاجون إلى الاستمرار في روتينهم العلاجي تحت إشراف طبي، بينما قد يستفيد أصحاب البشرة المتهيجة من تبسيط روتين العناية لفترة قصيرة.
ويؤكد الخبراء أن صحة البشرة تعتمد على استخدام المنتجات المناسبة باعتدال، وليس على كثرتها أو التوقف عنها بشكل كامل، مشددين على أن التنظيف اللطيف، والترطيب، وواقي الشمس تظل أساسيات لا يُنصح بإهمالها حتى خلال ما يُعرف بصيام البشرة.
The concept of "Skin Fasting" has finally spread on social media platforms; it is a trend that calls for reducing or stopping the use of certain skincare products for a specific period, with the aim of giving the skin a chance to regain its natural balance and strengthen its protective barrier.
This method relies on sticking to the basic steps, such as gently cleansing the skin, using a suitable moisturizer, and applying sunscreen during the day, while temporarily stopping products that contain active ingredients like acids, exfoliants, and retinol, especially if signs of irritation or sensitivity appear due to overuse.
Dermatologists believe that skin fasting is not a treatment in itself, and it is not suitable for all skin types. People who suffer from acne, pigmentation, or chronic skin conditions may need to continue their treatment routine under medical supervision, while those with irritated skin may benefit from simplifying their skincare routine for a short period.
Experts emphasize that skin health depends on using the right products in moderation, not on their abundance or completely stopping their use, stressing that gentle cleansing, moisturizing, and sunscreen remain essentials that should not be neglected even during what is known as skin fasting.