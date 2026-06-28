The concept of "Skin Fasting" has finally spread on social media platforms; it is a trend that calls for reducing or stopping the use of certain skincare products for a specific period, with the aim of giving the skin a chance to regain its natural balance and strengthen its protective barrier.

This method relies on sticking to the basic steps, such as gently cleansing the skin, using a suitable moisturizer, and applying sunscreen during the day, while temporarily stopping products that contain active ingredients like acids, exfoliants, and retinol, especially if signs of irritation or sensitivity appear due to overuse.

Dermatologists believe that skin fasting is not a treatment in itself, and it is not suitable for all skin types. People who suffer from acne, pigmentation, or chronic skin conditions may need to continue their treatment routine under medical supervision, while those with irritated skin may benefit from simplifying their skincare routine for a short period.

Experts emphasize that skin health depends on using the right products in moderation, not on their abundance or completely stopping their use, stressing that gentle cleansing, moisturizing, and sunscreen remain essentials that should not be neglected even during what is known as skin fasting.