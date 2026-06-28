انتشر، أخيراً، على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مفهوم «صيام البشرة» (Skin Fasting)؛ وهو اتجاه يدعو إلى تقليل أو إيقاف استخدام بعض مستحضرات العناية بالبشرة لفترة محددة؛ بهدف منحها فرصة لاستعادة توازنها الطبيعي وتقوية حاجزها الواقي.

ويعتمد هذا الأسلوب على الاكتفاء بالخطوات الأساسية، مثل تنظيف البشرة بلطف، واستخدام مرطب مناسب وواقي شمس نهاراً، مع التوقف مؤقتاً عن المنتجات التي تحتوي على مكونات نشطة مثل الأحماض والمقشرات والريتينول، خاصة في حال ظهور علامات تهيج أو حساسية نتيجة الإفراط في استخدامها.

ويرى أطباء الجلدية أن صيام البشرة ليس علاجاً بحد ذاته، كما أنه لا يناسب جميع أنواع البشرة. فالأشخاص الذين يعانون من حب الشباب أو التصبغات أو الأمراض الجلدية المزمنة قد يحتاجون إلى الاستمرار في روتينهم العلاجي تحت إشراف طبي، بينما قد يستفيد أصحاب البشرة المتهيجة من تبسيط روتين العناية لفترة قصيرة.

ويؤكد الخبراء أن صحة البشرة تعتمد على استخدام المنتجات المناسبة باعتدال، وليس على كثرتها أو التوقف عنها بشكل كامل، مشددين على أن التنظيف اللطيف، والترطيب، وواقي الشمس تظل أساسيات لا يُنصح بإهمالها حتى خلال ما يُعرف بصيام البشرة.