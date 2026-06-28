The health authorities in France announced today the registration of nearly 1,000 additional deaths in the country since last Wednesday, linked to the severe heatwave affecting the European continent.

The French public health agency stated in a statement that "since June 24, France has recorded about 1,000 additional deaths compared to the cases reported in previous months."

It added that the death toll particularly affected those over the age of sixty-five, and that deaths at home alone have increased by 40%.

The French meteorological agency had issued a maximum weather alert (red level) due to the heatwave in 72 out of 96 departments.