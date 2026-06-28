أعلنت السُلطات الصحية في فرنسا، اليوم، تسجيل نحو 1,000 حالة وفاة إضافية في البلاد منذ يوم الأربعاء الماضي، مرتبطة بموجة الحر الشديدة التي تشهدها القارة الأوروبية.

وذكرت وكالة الصحة العامة الفرنسية في بيان، أنه «منذ 24 يونيو، سجلت فرنسا نحو 1,000 وفاة إضافية بالمقارنة مع الحالات التي أحصيت في الأشهر السابقة».

وأضافت أن حصيلة الوفيات طالت خصوصاً من هم فوق الخامسة والستين، وأن الوفيات في المنازل وحدها ارتفعت بنسبة 40 %.

وكانت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية الفرنسية، قد فرضت اليقظة الجوية القصوى (المستوى الأحمر)؛ بسبب الموجة الحارة في 72 من أصل 96 إقليماً.