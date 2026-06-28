أعلنت السُلطات الصحية في فرنسا، اليوم، تسجيل نحو 1,000 حالة وفاة إضافية في البلاد منذ يوم الأربعاء الماضي، مرتبطة بموجة الحر الشديدة التي تشهدها القارة الأوروبية.
وذكرت وكالة الصحة العامة الفرنسية في بيان، أنه «منذ 24 يونيو، سجلت فرنسا نحو 1,000 وفاة إضافية بالمقارنة مع الحالات التي أحصيت في الأشهر السابقة».
وأضافت أن حصيلة الوفيات طالت خصوصاً من هم فوق الخامسة والستين، وأن الوفيات في المنازل وحدها ارتفعت بنسبة 40 %.
وكانت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية الفرنسية، قد فرضت اليقظة الجوية القصوى (المستوى الأحمر)؛ بسبب الموجة الحارة في 72 من أصل 96 إقليماً.
The health authorities in France announced today the registration of nearly 1,000 additional deaths in the country since last Wednesday, linked to the severe heatwave affecting the European continent.
The French public health agency stated in a statement that "since June 24, France has recorded about 1,000 additional deaths compared to the cases reported in previous months."
It added that the death toll particularly affected those over the age of sixty-five, and that deaths at home alone have increased by 40%.
The French meteorological agency had issued a maximum weather alert (red level) due to the heatwave in 72 out of 96 departments.