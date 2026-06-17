تحولت مأساة طفلة إيطالية تبلغ من العمر 12 عاماً إلى قضية رأي عام في إيطاليا وأوروبا، بعد أن رفعت أسرتها، إلى جانب عدد من العائلات الأخرى، دعوى قضائية ضد شركتي (ميتا) المالكة لمنصتي (فيسبوك) و(إنستغرام)، و(تيك توك)، متهمة خوارزميات المنصات الرقمية بتعريض الأطفال لمحتوى ضار يؤثر على صحتهم النفسية.

وتروي إيرين روجيرو أوغيس، والدة الطفلة روسيلا، أن ابنتها بدأت خلال الأشهر الأخيرة من حياتها في البحث عن محتوى مرتبط بالاكتئاب وإيذاء النفس، قبل أن تتلقى المزيد من المواد المشابهة عبر خوارزميات المنصات الاجتماعية، ما أدى إلى تدهور حالتها النفسية بشكل متسارع.

وقالت الأم إن الأسرة لم تدرك حجم استخدام ابنتها لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي إلا بعد وفاتها، عندما تمكّنت من فتح أجهزتها الإلكترونية واكتشفت حساباً سرياً على إنستغرام يحمل اسم "مجرد شخص ميت"، إضافة إلى نشاط مكثف على منصات التواصل لم تكن الأسرة على علم به.

مأساة طفلة إيطالية تهز أوروبا.. عائلات تتحد لمقاضاة عمالقة التواصل بعد تعرض روسيلا لمحتوى ضار

وبحسب رواية الأسرة، بدأت الطفلة في سبتمبر 2023 البحث عن محتوى يعكس مشاعر الحزن والاكتئاب التي كانت تمر بها، إلا أن خوارزميات المنصات استمرت في عرض المزيد من المواد المشابهة، حتى انتهى الأمر بوفاتها بعد نحو خمسة أشهر.

وتعد هذه الدعوى أول تحرك قانوني جماعي من نوعه في إيطاليا يستهدف بشكل مباشر شركات التواصل الاجتماعي وآليات عمل خوارزمياتها.

وتطالب الأسر المشاركة بفرض قيود أكثر صرامة على وصول القاصرين إلى المنصات الرقمية، إضافة إلى تعزيز التوعية بالمخاطر النفسية المحتملة المرتبطة باستخدامها.

من جهتها، نفت شركتا (ميتا) و(تيك توك) الاتهامات الموجهة إليهما، مؤكدتين أنهما تطبقان إجراءات متعددة لحماية المستخدمين صغار السن، تشمل إزالة المحتوى الضار وتقليل التعرض للمواد الحساسة وتوفير أدوات رقابة وإشراف للأسر.

وأكدت (ميتا) أن صحة المراهقين النفسية تتأثر بعوامل عديدة تتجاوز استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، مشيرة إلى أن تأثير المنصات يختلف بحسب طبيعة الاستخدام ومستوى الرقابة الأسرية والإجراءات الوقائية المطبقة.

في المقابل، ترى العائلات المدعية أن أدوات الحماية الحالية غير كافية، إذ يمكن للأطفال بسهولة تجاوز القيود الزمنية أو أنظمة التصفية من خلال وسائل تقنية متاحة على الإنترنت.

وتأتي القضية في وقت تتزايد فيه المخاوف الأوروبية بشأن تأثير وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على الأطفال والمراهقين.

كما تكثف الهيئات التنظيمية في الاتحاد الأوروبي رقابتها على المنصات الرقمية بموجب قانون الخدمات الرقمية؛ بهدف تعزيز حماية القاصرين من المحتوى الضار.

وتشير دراسات وتقارير صحية دولية إلى وجود ارتباط بين الاستخدام المفرط لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي ومشكلات مثل اضطرابات النوم وتراجع الصحة النفسية والسلوكيات الإدمانية لدى المراهقين، بينما يؤكد خبراء آخرون أن العلاقة لا تزال معقدة وتتطلب مزيداً من البحث العلمي، محذرين من تبسيط أسباب الأزمات النفسية لدى الشباب أو تحميل التكنولوجيا وحدها المسؤولية.

وقالت والدة روسيلا إنها قررت الانضمام إلى الدعوى القضائية ليس بدافع الانتقام، وإنما بهدف رفع الوعي بالمخاطر التي لم تكن تعرفها أسرتها إلا بعد فوات الأوان، مؤكدة أن مشاركة قصتها قد تساعد عائلات أخرى على حماية أبنائها من تجارب مماثلة.