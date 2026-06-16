While modern obesity medications are witnessing record demand driven by promises of rapid slimness, a recent medical study has revealed a shocking surprise by linking these drugs to a noticeable decline in physical activity among patients, thus breaking one of the most common myths in the world of weight loss.

During the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society in Chicago, USA, researchers unveiled a startling truth; that a decrease in weight index does not necessarily mean an automatic increase in body movement, emphasizing that exercise must become a fundamental and mandatory component of medication treatment programs, rather than just an optional step as many believe.

To reach these accurate results, researchers delved into the digital data of 1,950 adults suffering from obesity, merging their electronic health records with their actual movement data tracked through wearable "Fitbit" devices, with the final analysis limited to 753 individuals who had complete and continuous movement records before and after starting treatment.

In this context, Dr. Sajana Maharjan, the lead author of the study and a physician at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Illinois, pointed out that the prevailing assumption that lighter weight automatically encourages movement is completely incorrect and not supported by scientific facts, stressing that patients urgently need strict medical guidance urging them to exercise in parallel with taking medications.

These warnings gain utmost importance in medical circles, as rapid and significant weight loss does not target fat alone, but may also consume parts of the "lean mass" that includes the body's vital muscles; this necessitates urgent intervention through resistance exercises like weight lifting, alongside aerobic activities such as walking, in addition to increasing daily protein intake in coordination with specialists, to protect muscle structure and ensure the body is moving towards real health, not just fictitious numbers on the scale.