في الوقت الذي تشهد أدوية السمنة الحديثة إقبالاً قياسياً مدفوعاً بوعود الرشاقة السريعة، فجّرت دراسة طبية حديثة مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل، بعدما ربطت بين هذه العقاقير وتراجع ملحوظ في النشاط البدني للمرضى، لتكسر بذلك واحداً من أكثر الأوهام الشائعة في عالم خسارة الوزن.

فخلال الاجتماع السنوي لجمعية الغدد الصماء في مدينة شيكاغو الأمريكية، كشف الباحثون عن حقيقة صادمة؛ وهي أن انخفاض مؤشر الوزن لا يعني بالضرورة زيادة حركة الجسم تلقائياً، مؤكدين أن ممارسة الرياضة يجب أن تتحول إلى ركيزة أساسية وإلزامية ضمن برامج العلاج الدوائي، وليست مجرد خطوة اختيارية كما يعتقد الكثيرون.

وللوصول إلى هذه النتائج الدقيقة، غاص الباحثون في عمق البيانات الرقمية لـ1950 بالغاً يعانون من السمنة، ودمجوا بين سجلاتهم الصحية الإلكترونية وبيانات حركتهم الفعلية المرصودة عبر أجهزة «فيت بيت» الذكية القابلة للارتداء، واقتصر التحليل النهائي على 753 شخصاً توافرت لديهم سجلات حركة كاملة ومستمرة قبل بدء العلاج وبعده.

وفي هذا السياق، أشارت الدكتورة ساجانا مهارجان، المؤلفة الرئيسية للدراسة والطبيبة بمستشفى «إتش إس إتش إس سانت جون» بولاية إلينوي، إلى أن الافتراض السائد بأن الوزن الخفيف يدفع صاحبه للحركة تلقائياً هو افتراض خاطئ تماماً ولا تدعمه الوقائع العلمية، مشددة على أن المرضى بحاجة ماسة إلى توجيهات طبية صارمة تحثهم على ممارسة التمارين الرياضية بالتوازي مع تناول الأدوية.

وتكتسب هذه التحذيرات أهمية قصوى في الأوساط الطبية، كون الفقدان السريع والكبير للوزن لا يستهدف الدهون وحدها، بل قد يلتهم معه أجزاءً من «الكتلة الخالية من الدهون» التي تشمل العضلات الحيوية للجسم؛ الأمر الذي يستدعي التدخل العاجل عبر تمارين المقاومة كرفع الأوزان، بجانب الأنشطة الهوائية كالمشي، إضافة إلى زيادة حصص البروتين اليومية بالتنسيق مع المتخصصين، لحماية البنية العضلية وضمان ركض الجسم نحو صحة حقيقية، لا مجرد أرقام وهمية على الميزان.