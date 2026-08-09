بعيداً عن استخدامه في المطبخ، يحتفظ زيت الزيتون بمكانة خاصة في طقوس الجمال لدى بعض العرائس في جنوب إيطاليا، حيث توارثت العائلات استخدامه للعناية بالبشرة والشعر قبل الزفاف، باعتباره رمزاً للنقاء والوفرة والبركة، إلى جانب ارتباطه بمعتقدات قديمة حول جلب الحظ وإبعاد العين الشريرة.

وتعود جذور هذه العلاقة بين زيت الزيتون والجمال إلى الحضارات اليونانية والرومانية القديمة، إذ كان الزيت يُستخدم لترطيب البشرة والجسم والعناية بهما، كما ارتبط لاحقاً بطقوس الزواج والخصوبة والبركة. وفي جنوب إيطاليا، وتحديداً منطقة كامبانيا ونابولي، استمر هذا الإرث في بعض العائلات حتى اليوم.

ومن الأمثلة الحديثة العروس النابولية ومصففة الأزياء روبرتا أستاريتا، التي اعتمدت زيت الزيتون ضمن روتينها الجمالي قبل زفافها عام 2024. وكانت تغسل وجهها يومياً بصابون مصنوع من زيت الزيتون، كما استخدمت شامبو بزيت الزيتون للعناية بشعرها المجعد ومنحه مظهراً أكثر نعومة ولمعاناً.

ولا يقتصر حضور الزيت على الجانب الجمالي؛ إذ يحمل معنى عاطفياً وعائلياً أيضاً. فبالنسبة لروبرتا، كانت هذه العادة جزءاً من التقاليد التي نقلتها إليها والدتها، كما ارتدت تاج الزفاف نفسه الذي ارتدته والدتها في يوم زفافها، لتجمع بين طقس الجمال وإرث العائلة.

ويحتوي زيت الزيتون على مركبات دهنية مثل حمض الأولييك واللينوليك، إضافة إلى السكوالين والفيتوستيرولات وبعض الفيتامينات، وهي مكونات تمنحه خصائص مطرية ومرطبة للبشرة. كما يمكن للزيت أن يساعد في تقليل جفاف الشعر ومنحه مظهراً أكثر نعومة.