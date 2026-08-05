تعد قصة البوب (Bob) من أكثر قصات الشعر انتشاراً بفضل مظهرها العصري وسهولة تنسيقها، إلا أن ارتفاع درجات الحرارة والرطوبة قد يؤثران على شكلها وثباتها. ويؤكد خبراء تصفيف الشعر أن العناية الصحيحة واتباع بعض الخطوات البسيطة يساعدان في الحفاظ على إطلالة أنيقة طوال اليوم.

1- اختيار القصة المناسبة لطبيعة الشعر

احرصي على استشارة مصفف الشعر لاختيار طول وشكل البوب الذي يتناسب مع كثافة شعرك وطبيعته، ليسهل تصفيفه يومياً.

2- استخدام واقٍ من الحرارة

قبل استخدام مجفف الشعر أو أدوات التصفيف الحرارية، طبقي منتجاً واقياً من الحرارة لحماية الشعر من الجفاف والتقصف.

3- منح الجذور حجماً طبيعياً

استخدمي موساً خفيفاً أو رذاذاً مخصصاً لرفع الجذور، فذلك يمنح قصة البوب مظهراً أكثر كثافة وحيوية.

4- مكافحة الهيشان بمنتجات خفيفة

يساعد السيروم أو الزيت الخفيف على تقليل تطاير الشعر والحفاظ على نعومته دون أن يبدو دهنياً أو يفقد حركته.

5- تنويع التصفيف والإكسسوارات

يمكن تغيير الإطلالة بسهولة من خلال تموجات ناعمة، أو تصفيف الشعر بشكل أملس، أو إضافة مشابك وربطات أنيقة تمنح قصة البوب لمسة متجددة ومواكبة للموضة.