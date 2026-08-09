The Saudi student Juna Saleh Abdullah Al-Sabeel has achieved the gold medal and won the "Best Student" award in the third edition of the International Nuclear Science Olympiad 2026, presented by the International Atomic Energy Agency, in recognition of her scientific excellence and performance in the Olympiad competitions.

The award was granted as part of the special awards approved by the International Olympiad Council to honor outstanding female students scientifically, highlight their contributions in the fields of nuclear science, and encourage their participation in precise scientific disciplines.

Student Juna Al-Sabeel was selected after her outstanding performance in the Olympiad competitions, which included two tests, theoretical and practical, each lasting five hours, measuring the participants' knowledge and skills in nuclear science, as well as their abilities in scientific analysis, conducting experiments, interpreting results, and solving advanced problems.

The Kingdom topped the results of the third edition of the Olympiad, achieving first place, after student Amjad Mahmoud Al-Darwish was awarded the gold medal and the title of "Nuclear Science Ambassador," having achieved the highest total in both the theoretical and practical tests among the competitors, while student Abdulaziz Abdulmohsen Al-Sharait won the silver medal, and student Saleh Mubarak Dhef Allah Al-Harbi received the bronze medal.

The Olympiad witnessed the awarding of 8 gold medals, 13 silver medals, and 18 bronze medals, in addition to several special awards.

Participating in the Olympiad, which was hosted by the Kingdom in Jeddah from August 2 to 9, were 120 students and scientific specialists representing 19 countries, organized jointly by the Ministry of Education, the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity "Mawhiba," and the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, while King Abdulaziz University hosted its competitions and events.

The International Nuclear Science Olympiad, approved by the International Atomic Energy Agency in 2024, is one of the international scientific competitions aimed at high school students, and it aims to develop their knowledge and skills in nuclear science and its peaceful applications, enhance scientific cooperation and exchange experiences among youth, and stimulate them towards innovation and scientific research in this field.