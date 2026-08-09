حققت الطالبة السعودية جنى صالح عبدالله السبيل الميدالية الذهبية، وفازت بجائزة «أفضل طالبة» في النسخة الثالثة من أولمبياد العلوم النووية الدولي 2026، المقدمة من الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، تقديراً لتميزها العلمي وأدائها في منافسات الأولمبياد.

وجاء منح الجائزة ضمن الجوائز الخاصة التي أقرها المجلس الدولي للأولمبياد لتكريم الطالبات المتميزات علمياً، وإبراز إسهاماتهن في مجالات العلوم النووية، وتشجيع مشاركتهن في التخصصات العلمية الدقيقة.

واختيرت الطالبة جنى السبيل بعد أدائها المتميز في منافسات الأولمبياد، التي تضمنت اختبارين نظرياً وعملياً استغرق كل منهما خمس ساعات، وقاسا معارف المشاركين ومهاراتهم في العلوم النووية وقدراتهم على التحليل العلمي وإجراء التجارب وتفسير النتائج وحل المسائل المتقدمة.

وتصدرت المملكة نتائج النسخة الثالثة من الأولمبياد، محققة المركز الأول، بعد أن توّج الطالب أمجد محمود آل درويش بالميدالية الذهبية ولقب «سفير العلوم النووية»، إثر تحقيقه أعلى مجموع في الاختبارين النظري والعملي بين المتنافسين، فيما نال الطالب عبدالعزيز عبدالمحسن الشريط الميدالية الفضية، وحصل الطالب صالح مبارك ضيف الله الحربي على الميدالية البرونزية.

وشهد الأولمبياد منح 8 ميداليات ذهبية، و13 ميدالية فضية، و18 ميدالية برونزية، إلى جانب عدد من الجوائز الخاصة.

وشارك في الأولمبياد، الذي استضافته المملكة في مدينة جدة خلال الفترة من 2 حتى 9 أغسطس الجاري، 120 طالباً ومختصاً علمياً يمثلون 19 دولة، بتنظيم مشترك بين وزارة التعليم، ومؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة»، ومدينة الملك عبدالله للطاقة الذرية والمتجددة، فيما احتضنت جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز منافساته وفعالياته.

ويُعد أولمبياد العلوم النووية الدولي، الذي أقرته الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية عام 2024، من المسابقات العلمية الدولية الموجهة لطلبة المرحلة الثانوية، ويهدف إلى تنمية معارفهم ومهاراتهم في العلوم النووية وتطبيقاتها السلمية، وتعزيز التعاون العلمي وتبادل الخبرات بين الشباب، وتحفيزهم على الابتكار والبحث العلمي في هذا المجال.