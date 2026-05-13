Researchers at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology have developed a new experimental model that allows for tracking the growth and spread of sarcomas, in addition to testing various methods to limit their development and control them.

The researchers explained that sarcomas are considered rare tumors, but they are highly aggressive, arising in bones, muscles, fatty tissues, and vascular tissues. Their danger lies in their rapid growth and early ability to spread, contrasted with the limited effectiveness of currently available treatments.

According to the study, about 80% of these tumors form in soft tissues, compared to 20% in bones, making them one of the most complex types of cancer. Bone cancer (osteosarcoma) is one of its most dangerous forms, with five-year survival rates not exceeding about 50%.

The new model relies on the embryonic chorion membrane of a chicken embryo, providing an environment close to living tissues for accurately studying tumor development, alongside the use of high-resolution fluorescent imaging techniques to monitor cell growth and spread in early stages, without the need for long or complex animal experiments.

The results showed that sarcomas are characterized by high aggressiveness and rapid spread, heavily relying on the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGFA) for their nourishment and development. The study also indicated that inhibiting this factor leads to a noticeable slowdown in tumor growth and a reduction in metastasis spread, opening the door to considering it a promising therapeutic target in the future.

The research team concluded that this model could be used as an effective and rapid tool for testing anti-tumor drugs, not only in cases of sarcomas but also in other types of cancer such as lung cancer and breast cancer.