طوّر باحثون في معهد موسكو للفيزياء والتكنولوجيا نموذجًا تجريبيًا جديدًا يتيح تتبّع نمو الأورام اللحمية وانتشارها، إضافة إلى اختبار أساليب مختلفة للحد من تطورها والسيطرة عليها.

وأوضح الباحثون أن الأورام اللحمية تُعد من الأورام النادرة، لكنها شديدة العدوانية، إذ تنشأ في العظام والعضلات والأنسجة الدهنية والوعائية، وتكمن خطورتها في سرعة نموها وقدرتها المبكرة على الانتشار، مقابل محدودية فعالية العلاجات المتاحة حاليًا.

ووفقًا للدراسة، فإن نحو 80% من هذه الأورام تتكوّن في الأنسجة الرخوة، مقابل 20% في العظام، ما يجعلها من أكثر أنواع السرطان تعقيدًا. ويُعد سرطان العظام (الساركوما العظمية) من أخطر أشكالها، حيث لا تتجاوز معدلات البقاء على قيد الحياة لمدة خمس سنوات نحو 50%.

ويعتمد النموذج الجديد على الغشاء المشيمي الجنيني لجنين الدجاج، ما يوفّر بيئة قريبة من الأنسجة الحية لدراسة تطور الورم بدقة، إلى جانب استخدام تقنيات تصوير فلوري عالية الدقة لرصد نمو الخلايا وانتشارها في مراحل مبكرة، دون الحاجة إلى تجارب حيوانية طويلة أو معقدة.

وأظهرت النتائج أن الأورام اللحمية تتميز بارتفاع شدة العدوانية وسرعة الانتشار، مع اعتمادها بشكل كبير على عامل النمو الوعائي (VEGFA) في تغذيتها وتطورها. كما بيّنت الدراسة أن تثبيط هذا العامل يؤدي إلى إبطاء واضح في نمو الورم وتقليل انتشار النقائل، ما يفتح المجال أمام اعتباره هدفًا علاجيًا واعدًا مستقبلًا.

وخلص الفريق البحثي إلى أن هذا النموذج يمكن أن يُستخدم كأداة فعّالة وسريعة لاختبار الأدوية المضادة للأورام، ليس فقط في حالات الأورام اللحمية، بل أيضًا في أنواع أخرى من السرطان مثل سرطان الرئة وسرطان الثدي.