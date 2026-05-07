«من دواعي سروري الوداع».. تسريب رسالة انتحار جيفري إبستين السرية

في مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل أعادت قضية جيفري إبستين إلى واجهة الأحداث، نشرت صحيفة نيويورك تايمز وثيقة سرية وصفتها بأنها «رسالة انتحار» كتبها إبستين قبل أسابيع من رحيله الصادم داخل زنزانته في مانهاتن عام 2019.
الوثيقة التي بقيت مخفية عن الأعين لسنوات، ظهرت فجأة ضمن ملفات قضائية مرتبطة بزميله السابق في الزنزانة. ولا تبدو الرسالة كرسالة وداع تقليدية، بل حملت نبرة غاضبة وساخرة، حيث بدأها إبستين بجملة تعكس صراعه مع المحققين: «حققوا معي لأشهر ولم يجدوا شيئاً».
«لا يستحق الأمر كل هذا العناء»
أكثر ما أثار ذعر المتابعين وجدل الخبراء هي العبارات الختامية التي كتبها إبستين بخط يده، حيث قال: «من دواعي سروري أن أختار وقت الوداع»، قبل أن ينهي مذكرته بكلمات يائسة: «لا يستحق الأمر كل هذا العناء».
ورفع القاضي الفيدرالي كينيث كاراس السرية عن المذكرة بناءً على طلب الصحيفة الأمريكية، لتفتح باب التساؤلات من جديد:
لماذا الآن؟ ظهرت الرسالة بعد سنوات من إغلاق ملف الوفاة رسمياً كـ «انتحار».
شكوك «العدل»: الغريب أن وزارة العدل الأمريكية أكدت أنها لم تطلع على هذه الرسالة من قبل، مما يثير تساؤلات حول كيفية إخفائها ومن كان يملكها.
رواية الزميل: نيكولاس تارتاليون، زميله في الزنزانة، ادعى أنه عثر عليها بعد محاولة انتحار فاشلة لإبستين سبقت الواقعة النهائية.
رغم ظهور هذه الرسالة، إلا أن لغز إبستين يزداد تعقيداً. فهل كانت هذه الكلمات «وداعاً حقيقياً» لرجل قرر إنهاء حياته بشروطه، أم أنها مجرد قطعة جديدة في أحجية ضخمة تهدف للتغطية على أسرار أكبر؟ الأيام القادمة وحدها كفيلة بكشف ما إذا كان هناك «رسائل أخرى» لا تزال حبيسة الأدراج.
In a heavyweight surprise, the case of Jeffrey Epstein has returned to the forefront of events. The New York Times published a secret document described as a "suicide note" written by Epstein weeks before his shocking departure inside his cell in Manhattan in 2019.
The document, which had remained hidden from view for years, suddenly appeared among court files related to his former cellmate. The note does not resemble a traditional farewell letter; instead, it carries an angry and sarcastic tone, beginning with a sentence that reflects his struggle with investigators: "They interrogated me for months and found nothing."
"It's not worth all this trouble"
What alarmed followers and sparked debate among experts were the closing phrases written in Epstein's own handwriting, where he stated: "I am pleased to choose the time of farewell," before ending his note with desperate words: "It's not worth all this trouble."
Federal Judge Kenneth Karas lifted the confidentiality of the memo at the request of the American newspaper, reopening the door to questions once again:
Why now? The letter appeared years after the death was officially closed as a "suicide."
Justice Department doubts: Strangely, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed that it had never seen this letter before, raising questions about how it was hidden and who possessed it.
Cellmate's account: Nicholas Tartaglione, his cellmate, claimed he found it after a failed suicide attempt by Epstein that preceded the final incident.
Despite the emergence of this letter, the Epstein mystery becomes more complicated. Were these words a "true farewell" from a man who chose to end his life on his own terms, or are they merely a new piece in a massive puzzle aimed at covering up bigger secrets? Only the coming days will reveal whether there are "other messages" still locked away in drawers.