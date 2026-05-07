«من دواعي سروري الوداع».. تسريب رسالة انتحار جيفري إبستين السرية

In a heavyweight surprise, the case of Jeffrey Epstein has returned to the forefront of events. The New York Times published a secret document described as a "suicide note" written by Epstein weeks before his shocking departure inside his cell in Manhattan in 2019.

The document, which had remained hidden from view for years, suddenly appeared among court files related to his former cellmate. The note does not resemble a traditional farewell letter; instead, it carries an angry and sarcastic tone, beginning with a sentence that reflects his struggle with investigators: "They interrogated me for months and found nothing."

"It's not worth all this trouble"

What alarmed followers and sparked debate among experts were the closing phrases written in Epstein's own handwriting, where he stated: "I am pleased to choose the time of farewell," before ending his note with desperate words: "It's not worth all this trouble."

Federal Judge Kenneth Karas lifted the confidentiality of the memo at the request of the American newspaper, reopening the door to questions once again:

Why now? The letter appeared years after the death was officially closed as a "suicide."

Justice Department doubts: Strangely, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed that it had never seen this letter before, raising questions about how it was hidden and who possessed it.

Cellmate's account: Nicholas Tartaglione, his cellmate, claimed he found it after a failed suicide attempt by Epstein that preceded the final incident.

Despite the emergence of this letter, the Epstein mystery becomes more complicated. Were these words a "true farewell" from a man who chose to end his life on his own terms, or are they merely a new piece in a massive puzzle aimed at covering up bigger secrets? Only the coming days will reveal whether there are "other messages" still locked away in drawers.