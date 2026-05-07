في مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل أعادت قضية جيفري إبستين إلى واجهة الأحداث، نشرت صحيفة نيويورك تايمز وثيقة سرية وصفتها بأنها «رسالة انتحار» كتبها إبستين قبل أسابيع من رحيله الصادم داخل زنزانته في مانهاتن عام 2019.

الوثيقة التي بقيت مخفية عن الأعين لسنوات، ظهرت فجأة ضمن ملفات قضائية مرتبطة بزميله السابق في الزنزانة. ولا تبدو الرسالة كرسالة وداع تقليدية، بل حملت نبرة غاضبة وساخرة، حيث بدأها إبستين بجملة تعكس صراعه مع المحققين: «حققوا معي لأشهر ولم يجدوا شيئاً».

«من دواعي سروري الوداع».. تسريب رسالة انتحار جيفري إبستين السرية

«لا يستحق الأمر كل هذا العناء»

أكثر ما أثار ذعر المتابعين وجدل الخبراء هي العبارات الختامية التي كتبها إبستين بخط يده، حيث قال: «من دواعي سروري أن أختار وقت الوداع»، قبل أن ينهي مذكرته بكلمات يائسة: «لا يستحق الأمر كل هذا العناء».

ورفع القاضي الفيدرالي كينيث كاراس السرية عن المذكرة بناءً على طلب الصحيفة الأمريكية، لتفتح باب التساؤلات من جديد:

  • لماذا الآن؟ ظهرت الرسالة بعد سنوات من إغلاق ملف الوفاة رسمياً كـ «انتحار».
  • شكوك «العدل»: الغريب أن وزارة العدل الأمريكية أكدت أنها لم تطلع على هذه الرسالة من قبل، مما يثير تساؤلات حول كيفية إخفائها ومن كان يملكها.
  • رواية الزميل: نيكولاس تارتاليون، زميله في الزنزانة، ادعى أنه عثر عليها بعد محاولة انتحار فاشلة لإبستين سبقت الواقعة النهائية.

رغم ظهور هذه الرسالة، إلا أن لغز إبستين يزداد تعقيداً. فهل كانت هذه الكلمات «وداعاً حقيقياً» لرجل قرر إنهاء حياته بشروطه، أم أنها مجرد قطعة جديدة في أحجية ضخمة تهدف للتغطية على أسرار أكبر؟ الأيام القادمة وحدها كفيلة بكشف ما إذا كان هناك «رسائل أخرى» لا تزال حبيسة الأدراج.