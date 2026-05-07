نماذج الذكاء تخدم الطب وتتفوق على الطبيب!

The doctor remains. But everyone working around him gradually diminishes in a frighteningly quiet manner! The superiority of artificial intelligence in medicine and space has been established, so why do we think it won't excel in your field?! Emergency doctors have been surpassed in case triage accuracy: 67% compared to 50-55%. Robots on the International Space Station are now planning their movements 50-60% faster thanks to intelligence.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most silent and deadly cancers. The survival rate is less than 5%. The main reason: it is discovered late when treatment is nearly impossible.



Researchers at Mayo Clinic developed the REDMOD model, published in the journal Gut in April 2026, which analyzed nearly 2000 CT scan images that were read as completely normal by specialists. The result:

It detected 73% of hidden cancer cases, 16 months before traditional medical diagnosis. In images taken more than two years ago, artificial intelligence discovered three times what specialists found in the same images. Yes, three times, in the same images they deemed "normal."

Remember this fundamental difference!

When we talk about REDMOD and its counterparts, we are not talking about ChatGPT or large language models that answer your daily questions.

These are specialized models trained on millions of medical images and patient data for one specific task, and their accuracy in their field is incomparable to a general model.

The difference is like that between a new general practitioner and a specialized heart surgeon; both are doctors, but the depth of specialization and experience makes the difference.

Very smart models!

REDMOD is not alone; it is the latest in a long line of documented superiority: A South Korean study proved that artificial intelligence achieved 90% accuracy in detecting breast cancer, compared to 78% for specialized doctors. In early detection specifically: 91% for artificial intelligence versus 74% for doctors. Companies like Zebra Medical Vision and Aidoc have deployed systems in hundreds of hospitals worldwide to interpret X-ray, mammogram, and eye exam images with accuracy equal to or exceeding specialists. In drug discovery, companies like Atomwise and BenevolentAI have AI-discovered drugs that have reached phase two clinical trials, being tested on humans and showing promising results. A Harvard study revealed that artificial intelligence surpassed emergency doctors in case triage accuracy: 67% compared to 50-55% for doctors, there in the emergency rooms, where pressure, speed, and decision-making happen in seconds. Medicine in all its specialties, from radiology, diseases, emergencies, and oncology, is transforming before our eyes. Not in distant research labs, but in hospitals operating this way daily... and medicine here is not an exception; it is a confirmation of influence and superiority.

A tool... and a tool that devours!

They say: "Artificial intelligence is just a tool that helps the doctor." True, perhaps partially, but track what this "tool" is actually doing:

REDMOD operates automatically on routine scans without human intervention in analysis, radiology technicians

who manually prepare the images? Their role is diminishing.



Smart models in laboratories analyze blood and tissue samples and issue preliminary reports, so the number of lab technicians is decreasing. Smart monitoring systems track the patient around the clock and alert the staff before deterioration. And managing appointments, records, reports, and billing, all pave the way for automation.

The doctor remains, but everyone working around him gradually diminishes in a frighteningly quiet manner.

The tool does not replace the top; it continuously reduces the base, and when the base disappears, the pyramid stands with the machine.

The space industry is managed by intelligence!

-In December 2025- NASA's Perseverance rover completed its first journey on the surface of Mars entirely planned by artificial intelligence, without human intervention in planning. The mission that human path planners had been performing manually for 28 years was accomplished by the algorithm in minutes. Robots on the International Space Station are now planning their movements 50-60% faster thanks to artificial intelligence. NASA, in collaboration with Google, discovered two exoplanets that human scientists had overlooked in the Kepler mission data. Space does not tolerate mistakes; it is just like medicine. Yet, with it, artificial intelligence advances and excels, so if it succeeds where there is no margin for error, what are the limits? If artificial intelligence surpasses the doctor in the most complex fields, why do we think it won't surpass the philosopher, the judge, and the writer?

We used to think that complexity protects us. REDMOD proved that complexity, sometimes, is the human's weakness, not strength. The human mind cannot process hundreds of variables simultaneously... the machine does that in seconds.

The argument we relied on, "This requires wisdom, experience, and humanity," now needs serious reconsideration. Artificial intelligence possesses all human experiences and training on them, compares a case to millions of similar cases, and presents the decision to the doctor or consultant.

When artificial intelligence excels in medicine and space, which are the most precise and complex fields, the next automatic question will be: Has it reached everything else?

The answer does not require much thought or human intelligence; if it has penetrated the hardest, the easier is within reach. Medicine does not accept hallucination, and space does not accept mistakes, and both have been surpassed by artificial intelligence, so what remains of the difficult?

And models like REDMOD do not just provide a result; they show the doctor a "heat map" highlighting suspicious areas in the image... not opaque intelligence, but transparent intelligence that can be reviewed.

ناصر الصرامي

Life... time... 16 months in the face of pancreatic cancer are not just numbers; they are a full life that could be lived.

As the researchers at Mayo Clinic said: "The biggest barrier to saving lives from pancreatic cancer was our inability to see the disease when it was treatable. This artificial intelligence can now identify the cancer signature in a pancreas that appears completely normal."

Artificial intelligence in medicine today does not replace humans, but it gives them something they have never had before: time.

But the question remains: If it gives us time in medicine, and saves lives, is it difficult for it to give us time in everything else?

Philosophy, literature, law, creativity, and even writing...

Goodbye,,