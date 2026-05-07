الطبيب يبقى. لكن كل من يعمل حوله يتضاءل تدريجياً وبهدوء مخيف! تفوّق الذكاء الاصطناعي في الطب والفضاء، فلماذا نظن أنه لن يتفوق في مجالك؟! تجاوز أطباء الطوارئ في دقة فرز الحالات: 67% مقابل 50-55% روبوتات المحطة الفضائية الدولية باتت تخطط حركاتها بنسبة أسرع 50-60% بفضل الذكاء.

سرطان البنكرياس، هو أحد أكثر السرطانات صمتاً وفتكاً. نسبة النجاة أقل من 5%. السبب الرئيسي: يُكتشف متأخراً حين يكون العلاج شبه مستحيل.
نماذج الذكاء تخدم الطب وتتفوق على الطبيب!

الباحثون في Mayo Clinic طوّروا نموذج REDMOD، نشروه في مجلة Gut في أبريل 2026، حلّل النموذج ما يقارب 2000 صورة أشعة CT كانت قُرئت كطبيعية بالكامل من متخصصين. النتيجة:

اكتشف 73% من حالات السرطان الخفية، قبل 16 شهراً من التشخيص الطبي التقليدي. وفي الصور التي التُقطت قبل أكثر من عامين، اكتشف الذكاء الاصطناعي ثلاثة أضعاف ما اكتشفه المتخصصون على نفس الصور. نعم، ثلاثة أضعاف، على نفس الصور التي قالوا عنها «طبيعية».

نماذج الذكاء تخدم الطب وتتفوق على الطبيب!

تذكر هذا الفارق الجوهري!

حين نتحدث عن REDMOD وأخواته، لا نتحدث عن ChatGPT أو نماذج اللغة الكبيرة التي تُجيب على أسئلتك اليومية.

هذه نماذج متخصصة تم تدريبها على ملايين الصور الطبية وبيانات المرضى لمهمة واحدة محددة، دقتها في مجالها لا تُقارن بنموذج عام.

الفارق كالفارق بين طبيب عام جديد وجراح قلب متخصص واستشاري كلاهما طبيب، لكن عمق التخصص والخبرة يصنع الفارق.

نماذج الذكاء تخدم الطب وتتفوق على الطبيب!

نماذج ذكية جدا !

ليس REDMOD وحده REDMOD ليس استثناءً، هو آخر سلسلة طويلة من التفوق الموثق: دراسة كورية جنوبية أثبتت أن الذكاء الاصطناعي حقق 90% دقة في اكتشاف سرطان الثدي، مقابل 78% للأطباء المتخصصين. وفي الاكتشاف المبكر تحديداً: 91% للذكاء الاصطناعي مقابل 74% للأطباء. شركات مثل Zebra Medical Vision وAidoc نشرت أنظمة في مئات المستشفيات حول العالم لتفسير صور الأشعة والماموغرام وفحوصات العين، بدقة تعادل أو تتجاوز المتخصصين. وفي اكتشاف الأدوية، شركات مثل Atomwise وBenevolentAI لديها أدوية اكتشفها الذكاء الاصطناعي وصلت إلى تجارب سريرية من المرحلة الثانية، تُختبر على بشر وتُظهر نتائج واعدة.ودراسة هارفارد كشفت أن الذكاء الاصطناعي تجاوز أطباء الطوارئ في دقة فرز الحالات: 67% مقابل 50-55% للأطباء، هناك في غرف الطوارئ، حيث الضغط والسرعة والقرار في ثوانٍ. الطب بكل تخصصاته، من الأشعة، الأمراض، الطوارئ، الأورام، يتحوّل أمامنا. ليس في مختبرات بحثية بعيدة، في مستشفيات تعمل الآن بهذا النمط يوميا.. والطب هنا ليس استثناءً، هو تاكيد النفوذ والتفوق.

نماذج الذكاء تخدم الطب وتتفوق على الطبيب!

أداة.. وأداة تلتهم!

يقولون: «الذكاء الاصطناعي مجرد أداة تساعد الطبيب». صحيح، جزئياً ربما، لكن تتبّع ما تفعله هذه «الأداة» فعلاً:

REDMOD يعمل تلقائياً على الأشعة الروتينية دون تدخل بشري في التحليل، تقنيو الأشعة

الذين يُعدّون الصور يدوياً؟ دورهم يتقلّص.
نماذج الذكاء تخدم الطب وتتفوق على الطبيب!

النماذج الذكية في المختبرات تُحلّل عينات الدم والأنسجة وتُصدر تقارير أولية، فنيو المختبرات عددهم يتراجع. أنظمة المراقبة الذكية ترصد المريض على مدار الساعة وتُنبّه الطاقم قبل التدهور. وإدارة المواعيد والسجلات والتقارير والفواتير، كلها فيلا الطريق إلى الأتمتة.

الطبيب يبقى، لكن كل من يعمل حوله يتضاءل تدريجياً وبهدوء مخيف.

الأداة لا تستبدل القمة، تقلص في القاعدة باستمرار، وحين تختفي القاعدة، يبقى الهرم قائماً مع الآلة.

نماذج الذكاء تخدم الطب وتتفوق على الطبيب!

صناعة الفضاء تدار بالذكاء!

-في ديسمبر 2025- أكمل مركبة Perseverance التابعة لناسا أول رحلة على سطح المريخ مخططة بالكامل بالذكاء الاصطناعي، دون تدخل بشري في التخطيط. المهمة التي كان يؤديها مخططو المسار البشري يدوياً منذ 28 عاماً، أنجزتها الخوارزمية في دقائق. روبوتات المحطة الفضائية الدولية باتت تخطط حركاتها بنسبة أسرع 50-60% بفضل الذكاء الاصطناعي. وناسا بالتعاون مع غوغل اكتشفت كوكبين خارج المجموعة الشمسية كان العلماء البشر قد أغفلوهما في بيانات مهمة Kepler. الفضاء لا يقبل الخطأ، هو كالطب تماماً. ومع ذلك، معهما الذكاء الاصطناعي يتقدم ويتفوق، فإذا نجح حيث لا هامش للخطأ، فأين الحدود؟ إذا تجاوز الذكاء الاصطناعي الطبيب في أشد المجالات تعقيداً، فلماذا نظن أنه لن يتجاوز الفيلسوف والقاضي والأديب؟

كنّا نعتقد أن التعقيد يحمينا. REDMOD أثبت أن التعقيد، أحياناً، هو نقطة ضعف الإنسان لا قوّته. العقل البشري لا يستطيع معالجة مئات المتغيرات في آنٍ واحد.. الآلة تفعل ذلك في ثوانٍ.

الحجة التي كنّا نستند إليها «هذا يحتاج حكمة وتجربة وإنسانية»، باتت تحتاج مراجعة جدية. فالذكاء الاصطناعي يملك كل الخبرات والتجارب الإنسانية ويتدرب عليها، يقارن حالة بملايين الحالات المشابهة ويقدم القرار للطبيب أو الاستشاري.

حين يتفوق الذكاء الاصطناعي في الطب والفضاء، وهي أشد المجالات دقةً وتعقيداً، سيكون السؤال التلقائي التالي: هل وصل لكل شيء آخر؟

جواب لا يحتاج للكثير من التفكير أو الذكاء الإنساني، إذا اخترق الأصعب، فالأيسر منه في متناول اليد. الطب لا يقبل الهلوسة، والفضاء لا يقبل الخطأ، وكلاهما تجاوزه الذكاء الاصطناعي، فماذا تبقّى من الصعب؟

ونماذج مثل REDMOD لا تكتفي بإعطاء نتيجة، بل تُظهر للطبيب «خريطة حرارة» تُبرز المناطق المشبوهة في الصورة.. ليس ذكاءً معتماً، بل ذكاءً شفافاً يمكن مراجعته.

ناصر الصرامي

ناصر الصرامي

الحياة.. الزمن.. الوقت 16 شهراً في مواجهة سرطان البنكرياس ليست أرقاماً، هي حياة كاملة قد تُعاش.

كما قال الباحثون في Mayo Clinic: «أكبر عائق أمام إنقاذ الأرواح من سرطان البنكرياس كان عجزنا عن رؤية المرض حين يكون قابلاً للعلاج. هذا الذكاء الاصطناعي يستطيع الآن تحديد بصمة السرطان في بنكرياس يبدو طبيعياً تماماً».

الذكاء الاصطناعي في الطب اليوم لا يستبدل الإنسان، لكنه يمنحه شيئاً لم يملكه من قبل: الوقت.

لكن السؤال يبقى: إذا أعطانا الوقت في الطب، ونجدة الحياة، فهل يصعب أن يُعطينا إياه في كل شيء آخر؟

الفلسفة، الأدب، القانون، الإبداع، وحتى الكتابة..

إلى اللقاء،،