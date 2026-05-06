تفشٍ لفايروس «هانتا» القاتل على متن سفينة سياحية يدفع إسبانيا للتدخل الإنساني

The Spanish government has agreed to receive a luxury cruise ship that experienced a severe outbreak of the deadly "Hanta" virus, following a request from the World Health Organization and the European Union, in a humanitarian step aimed at saving the passengers and crew.

The ship, named MV Hondius, was en route from Cape Verde to Europe and is expected to dock at one of the Canary Islands' ports in the coming days, where necessary medical care will be provided to the passengers and they will be returned to their countries.

Victims and Serious Injuries

Since the disease emerged in early April, three people (a Dutch couple and a German citizen) have died, while a British citizen is receiving treatment in intensive care in South Africa. Additionally, two crew members require urgent medical care, while mild symptoms have appeared in another case.

Emergency Plan in the Canary Islands

The Spanish Ministry of Health stated that all passengers, numbering around 150 from 23 countries, will undergo screening and treatment upon the ship's arrival, and strict measures will be taken to prevent any contact with local residents, including the use of dedicated transport and medical facilities.

Authorities confirmed that the Canary Islands are the closest location with the necessary capabilities to handle the crisis, especially after Cape Verde was unable to receive the ship.

Rare Transmission Between Humans

The "Hanta" virus is usually transmitted through rodents or their excretions, but the World Health Organization has suggested that limited human-to-human transmission may have occurred in this case, particularly among individuals who were in close contact, such as couples or those sharing the same cabin. Nevertheless, the organization emphasized that the risk of widespread outbreak remains low.

An Expedition Turned Tragedy

The journey began in March from southern Argentina, passing through remote areas such as Antarctica and the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, and was marketed as a luxury natural exploration trip with prices ranging from 14,000 to 22,000 euros.

It is believed that the initial infections may have occurred before boarding the ship or during bird-watching trips in rodent-infested islands.

Medical Evacuations and Ongoing Investigations

International authorities are currently working on evacuating serious cases and tracing contacts, while analyses continue to determine the exact strain of the virus, which is suspected to be close to the "Andes" strain known in South America.