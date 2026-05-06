تفشٍ لفايروس «هانتا» القاتل على متن سفينة سياحية يدفع إسبانيا للتدخل الإنساني

وافقت الحكومة الإسبانية على استقبال سفينة سياحية فاخرة تعرضت لتفشٍ خطير لفايروس «هانتا» القاتل، وذلك بعد طلب من منظمة الصحة العالمية والاتحاد الأوروبي، في خطوة إنسانية تهدف إلى إنقاذ الركاب والطاقم.
السفينة، المسماة MV Hondius، كانت في طريقها من الرأس الأخضر نحو أوروبا، ومن المنتظر أن ترسو في أحد موانئ جزر الكناري خلال الأيام المقبلة، حيث سيتم تقديم الرعاية الطبية اللازمة للركاب وإعادتهم إلى بلدانهم.
ضحايا وإصابات خطيرة
منذ ظهور المرض في أوائل أبريل، توفي ثلاثة أشخاص (زوجان هولنديان ومواطن ألماني)، فيما يخضع مواطن بريطاني للعلاج في العناية المركزة بجنوب أفريقيا، كما يحتاج اثنان من أفراد الطاقم إلى رعاية طبية عاجلة، بينما ظهرت أعراض خفيفة على حالة أخرى.
خطة طوارئ في جزر الكناري
وأوضحت وزارة الصحة الإسبانية أن جميع الركاب، وعددهم نحو 150 شخصًا من 23 دولة، سيخضعون للفحص والعلاج فور وصول السفينة، وستُتخذ إجراءات صارمة لمنع أي احتكاك مع السكان المحليين، بما في ذلك استخدام وسائل نقل ومرافق طبية مخصصة.
وأكدت السلطات أن جزر الكناري تُعد أقرب موقع يمتلك الإمكانيات اللازمة للتعامل مع الأزمة، خصوصا بعد عجز الرأس الأخضر عن استقبال السفينة.
انتقال نادر بين البشر
فايروس «هانتا» ينتقل عادة عبر القوارض أو إفرازاتها، إلا أن منظمة الصحة العالمية رجحت حدوث انتقال محدود بين البشر في هذه الحالة، خصوصًا بين الأشخاص الذين كانوا على اتصال وثيق، مثل الأزواج أو من يتشاركون نفس المقصورة، ورغم ذلك، شددت المنظمة على أن خطر انتشار المرض على نطاق واسع لا يزال منخفضًا.
رحلة استكشافية تحولت إلى مأساة
وانطلقت الرحلة في مارس من جنوب الأرجنتين، مرورًا بمناطق نائية مثل القارة القطبية الجنوبية وجزر جنوب جورجيا وترستان دا كونا، وكانت تُسوّق كرحلة استكشاف طبيعية فاخرة بأسعار تراوحت بين 14 و22 ألف يورو.
ويُعتقد أن أولى الإصابات ربما حدثت قبل الصعود إلى السفينة أو خلال رحلات مشاهدة الطيور في جزر مأهولة بالقوارض.
إجلاء طبي وتحقيقات مستمرة
وتعمل السلطات الدولية حاليًا على إجلاء الحالات الخطيرة وتتبع المخالطين، فيما تستمر التحاليل لتحديد السلالة الدقيقة للفايروس، والتي يُشتبه أن تكون قريبة من سلالة «الأنديز» المعروفة في أمريكا الجنوبية.
The Spanish government has agreed to receive a luxury cruise ship that experienced a severe outbreak of the deadly "Hanta" virus, following a request from the World Health Organization and the European Union, in a humanitarian step aimed at saving the passengers and crew.
The ship, named MV Hondius, was en route from Cape Verde to Europe and is expected to dock at one of the Canary Islands' ports in the coming days, where necessary medical care will be provided to the passengers and they will be returned to their countries.
Victims and Serious Injuries
Since the disease emerged in early April, three people (a Dutch couple and a German citizen) have died, while a British citizen is receiving treatment in intensive care in South Africa. Additionally, two crew members require urgent medical care, while mild symptoms have appeared in another case.
Emergency Plan in the Canary Islands
The Spanish Ministry of Health stated that all passengers, numbering around 150 from 23 countries, will undergo screening and treatment upon the ship's arrival, and strict measures will be taken to prevent any contact with local residents, including the use of dedicated transport and medical facilities.
Authorities confirmed that the Canary Islands are the closest location with the necessary capabilities to handle the crisis, especially after Cape Verde was unable to receive the ship.
Rare Transmission Between Humans
The "Hanta" virus is usually transmitted through rodents or their excretions, but the World Health Organization has suggested that limited human-to-human transmission may have occurred in this case, particularly among individuals who were in close contact, such as couples or those sharing the same cabin. Nevertheless, the organization emphasized that the risk of widespread outbreak remains low.
An Expedition Turned Tragedy
The journey began in March from southern Argentina, passing through remote areas such as Antarctica and the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, and was marketed as a luxury natural exploration trip with prices ranging from 14,000 to 22,000 euros.
It is believed that the initial infections may have occurred before boarding the ship or during bird-watching trips in rodent-infested islands.
Medical Evacuations and Ongoing Investigations
International authorities are currently working on evacuating serious cases and tracing contacts, while analyses continue to determine the exact strain of the virus, which is suspected to be close to the "Andes" strain known in South America.