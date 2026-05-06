وافقت الحكومة الإسبانية على استقبال سفينة سياحية فاخرة تعرضت لتفشٍ خطير لفايروس «هانتا» القاتل، وذلك بعد طلب من منظمة الصحة العالمية والاتحاد الأوروبي، في خطوة إنسانية تهدف إلى إنقاذ الركاب والطاقم.

تفشٍ لفايروس «هانتا» القاتل على متن سفينة سياحية يدفع إسبانيا للتدخل الإنساني

السفينة، المسماة MV Hondius، كانت في طريقها من الرأس الأخضر نحو أوروبا، ومن المنتظر أن ترسو في أحد موانئ جزر الكناري خلال الأيام المقبلة، حيث سيتم تقديم الرعاية الطبية اللازمة للركاب وإعادتهم إلى بلدانهم.

ضحايا وإصابات خطيرة

منذ ظهور المرض في أوائل أبريل، توفي ثلاثة أشخاص (زوجان هولنديان ومواطن ألماني)، فيما يخضع مواطن بريطاني للعلاج في العناية المركزة بجنوب أفريقيا، كما يحتاج اثنان من أفراد الطاقم إلى رعاية طبية عاجلة، بينما ظهرت أعراض خفيفة على حالة أخرى.

تفشٍ لفايروس «هانتا» القاتل على متن سفينة سياحية يدفع إسبانيا للتدخل الإنساني

خطة طوارئ في جزر الكناري

وأوضحت وزارة الصحة الإسبانية أن جميع الركاب، وعددهم نحو 150 شخصًا من 23 دولة، سيخضعون للفحص والعلاج فور وصول السفينة، وستُتخذ إجراءات صارمة لمنع أي احتكاك مع السكان المحليين، بما في ذلك استخدام وسائل نقل ومرافق طبية مخصصة.

وأكدت السلطات أن جزر الكناري تُعد أقرب موقع يمتلك الإمكانيات اللازمة للتعامل مع الأزمة، خصوصا بعد عجز الرأس الأخضر عن استقبال السفينة.

تفشٍ لفايروس «هانتا» القاتل على متن سفينة سياحية يدفع إسبانيا للتدخل الإنساني

انتقال نادر بين البشر

فايروس «هانتا» ينتقل عادة عبر القوارض أو إفرازاتها، إلا أن منظمة الصحة العالمية رجحت حدوث انتقال محدود بين البشر في هذه الحالة، خصوصًا بين الأشخاص الذين كانوا على اتصال وثيق، مثل الأزواج أو من يتشاركون نفس المقصورة، ورغم ذلك، شددت المنظمة على أن خطر انتشار المرض على نطاق واسع لا يزال منخفضًا.

رحلة استكشافية تحولت إلى مأساة

وانطلقت الرحلة في مارس من جنوب الأرجنتين، مرورًا بمناطق نائية مثل القارة القطبية الجنوبية وجزر جنوب جورجيا وترستان دا كونا، وكانت تُسوّق كرحلة استكشاف طبيعية فاخرة بأسعار تراوحت بين 14 و22 ألف يورو.

ويُعتقد أن أولى الإصابات ربما حدثت قبل الصعود إلى السفينة أو خلال رحلات مشاهدة الطيور في جزر مأهولة بالقوارض.

إجلاء طبي وتحقيقات مستمرة

وتعمل السلطات الدولية حاليًا على إجلاء الحالات الخطيرة وتتبع المخالطين، فيما تستمر التحاليل لتحديد السلالة الدقيقة للفايروس، والتي يُشتبه أن تكون قريبة من سلالة «الأنديز» المعروفة في أمريكا الجنوبية.