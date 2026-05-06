In a moment that was supposed to be a celebration par excellence, the graduation ceremony of the University of California (UCLA) turned into a battleground for a heated global discussion, after one graduate publicly admitted that he primarily relied on artificial intelligence tools, especially "ChatGPT," to pass his complex final exams.

Student Andre Mai, who specialized in computational and systems biology, not only made the admission but also showcased during the ceremony how AI tools were his "secret partner" in overcoming challenging academic hurdles. This scene, which was met with applause from some of his fellow attendees, sparked a storm of criticism as it transitioned to the digital space, with many questioning: Are we witnessing the final moments of the integrity of traditional education?

After the video spread like wildfire, Mai attempted to contain the outrage via Instagram, asserting that his use of AI was not "cheating," but rather occurred within organized academic contexts and with the approval of some faculty members, as he used it as a tool for analyzing complex systems rather than a "substitute for thinking."

However, this incident reopened wounds that had not healed in academic circles:

The "Evolution" team: believes that artificial intelligence is just a modern tool like a "calculator" or "the internet," and universities should teach students how to use it wisely instead of fighting it.

The "Warning" team: emphasizes that unchecked reliance leads to the erosion of analytical and critical thinking skills, resulting in generations that "know how to ask" but "do not know how to analyze."

Amidst these differing views, a lingering question remains: Has the university degree today become a measure of a student's skill, or a measure of their ability to manipulate algorithms? Meanwhile, universities find themselves in a dilemma between embracing the "digital revolution" or confronting the "erosion of individual effort."