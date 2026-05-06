في لحظة كان من المفترض أن تكون احتفالية بامتياز، تحول حفل تخرج جامعة كاليفورنيا (UCLA) إلى ساحة لنقاش عالمي محتدم، بعد أن اعترف أحد الخريجين علناً بأنه اعتمد بشكل أساسي على أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وعلى رأسها «ChatGPT»، لاجتياز اختباراته النهائية المعقدة.

الطالب أندريه ماي الذي تخصص في علم الأحياء الحسابي والنظمي، لم يكتفِ بالاعتراف، بل استعرض خلال الحفل كيف كانت أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي هي «شريكه الخفي» في تجاوز تحديات أكاديمية صعبة. هذا المشهد، الذي قوبل بتصفيق بعض زملائه الحاضرين، أثار عاصفة من الانتقادات فور انتقاله إلى الفضاء الرقمي، إذ تساءل الكثيرون: هل نعيش اللحظات الأخيرة لنزاهة التعليم التقليدي؟

وبعد انتشار الفيديو كالنار في الهشيم، حاول «ماي» احتواء الغضب عبر «إنستغرام»، مؤكداً أن استخدامه للذكاء الاصطناعي لم يكن «غشاً»، بل جاء ضمن سياقات أكاديمية منظمة وبموافقة بعض أعضاء هيئة التدريس، إذ استخدمه أداةً لتحليل الأنظمة المعقدة وليس «بديلاً عن التفكير».

لكن هذه الواقعة فتحت جروحاً لم تندمل في الأوساط الأكاديمية:

  • فريق «التطور»: يرى أن الذكاء الاصطناعي مجرد أداة حديثة مثل «الحاسبة» أو «الإنترنت»، ويجب على الجامعات تعليم الطلاب كيفية استخدامه بذكاء بدلاً من محاربته.
  • فريق «التحذير»: يشدد على أن الاعتماد غير المنضبط يؤدي إلى تآكل مهارات التحليل والتفكير النقدي، مما ينتج أجيالاً «تعرف كيف تسأل» ولكنها «لا تعرف كيف تحلل».

وبين هؤلاء وأولئك يبقى سؤال معلق: هل أصبحت الشهادة الجامعية اليوم معياراً لمهارة الطالب، أم معياراً لقدرته على تطويع الخوارزميات؟ بينما تقف الجامعات في حيرة بين قبول «الثورة الرقمية» أو مواجهة «تآكل الجهد الفردي».